Włochy 20 lirów 1865 Wiktor Emanuel II

Włochy 20 lirów 1865 Wiktor Emanuel II, Awers monety - - Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini, E-Live Auction November 2025, Lot 34Włochy 20 lirów 1865 Wiktor Emanuel II, Rewers monety - - Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini, E-Live Auction November 2025, Lot 34
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
  • Data
    21 listopada 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
    1153 $
Lot 34 ITALIA LOTTO DI DUE MONETE IN AU 20 LIRE 1863 (PROVENIENTE DA GIOIELLO) 20 LIRE 1865 SOLO PER QUESTO SETTORE I DIRITTI D’ASTA SARANNO PARI AL 6,50% + IVA Grading/Status: BB E MB
Włochy 20 lirów 1865 Wiktor Emanuel II - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 1066, Lot 417
Cambi Aste
  • Data
    11 listopada 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 417 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE II DI SAVOIA, 1861-1878.20 Lire 1865. Torino.Testa a s. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato fra due rami di alloro. Gig. 9. g. 6,43. Diam. mm. 21,07. Oro. q.SPL
Włochy 20 lirów 1865 Wiktor Emanuel II - Heritage Auctions Europe, Auction November 2025 - Part I, Lot 2183
Heritage Auctions Europe
  • Data
    10 listopada 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 2183 Gold coins - mail bid sale - Italy - 20 Lire 1865 T-BN (KM10.1, Gig.9, Fr.11) - Gold - VF/XF
Włochy 20 lirów 1865 Wiktor Emanuel II, Awers monety - - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Lot 2498Włochy 20 lirów 1865 Wiktor Emanuel II, Rewers monety - - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Lot 2498
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Data
    8 września 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 2498 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele II Re d'Italia (1861-1878) - 20 Lire 1865 T Pag. 459; Mont. 135 (AU g. 6,44) Segni Grading/Status: qBB Notes Segni
Włochy 20 lirów 1865 Wiktor Emanuel II, Awers monety - - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Lot 277Włochy 20 lirów 1865 Wiktor Emanuel II, Rewers monety - - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Lot 277
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Data
    8 września 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 277 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele II Re d'Italia (1861-1878) - 20 Lire 1865 T Pag. 459; Mont. 135 (AU g. 6,45) Grading/Status: qFDC
Włochy 20 lirów 1865 Wiktor Emanuel II, Awers monety - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 40, Lot 1093Włochy 20 lirów 1865 Wiktor Emanuel II, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 40, Lot 1093
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    1 lipca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1093 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1865 T - Nomisma 852 AU In slab NGC MS 63 cod. 6066386-084 Grading/Status: MS 63
Włochy 20 lirów 1865 Wiktor Emanuel II, Awers monety - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 40, Lot 1096Włochy 20 lirów 1865 Wiktor Emanuel II, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 40, Lot 1096
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    1 lipca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1096 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1865 T - Nomisma 852 AU Grading/Status: SPL
Włochy 20 lirów 1865 Wiktor Emanuel II, Awers monety - - Casa d'Aste Montenegro, Numismatic Auction 24, Lot 370Włochy 20 lirów 1865 Wiktor Emanuel II, Rewers monety - - Casa d'Aste Montenegro, Numismatic Auction 24, Lot 370
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
  • Data
    13 czerwca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 370 Regno d'Italia - Vittorio Emanuele II Re d'Italia 1861-1878 - 20 lire 1865 Torino av.. Testa nuda a sinistra R/ stemma di Savoia coronato e fregiato del Collare dell’Annunziata entro due rami d’alloro CNI 57. Pagani 459. Montenegro 135. 6.43 g. - Ø 21 Grading/Status: Spl56
Włochy 20 lirów 1865 Wiktor Emanuel II - Artemide Aste s.r.l., Auction LXIII, Lot 1140
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
  • Data
    3 maja 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1140 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878). 20 lire 1865 Torino. Pag. (decimali) 459; MIR (Savoia) 1078f. AU. 6.46 g. 21 mm. qSPL/SPL.
Włochy 20 lirów 1865 Wiktor Emanuel II, Awers monety - - Nomisma Spa, Auction 72, Lot 802Włochy 20 lirów 1865 Wiktor Emanuel II, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Spa, Auction 72, Lot 802
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    10 kwietnia 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 802 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1865 T - Nomisma 852 AU In slab NGC MS 63 cod. 6066386-087 Grading/Status: MS 63
Włochy 20 lirów 1865 Wiktor Emanuel II - Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller, Auktion 203, Lot 2004
Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
  • Data
    9 kwietnia 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 2004 ITALIEN. KÖNIGREICH. Vittorio Emanuele II. 1861-1878. 20 Lire 1865 Turin. Fr.  11, Schlumb.  42. . vz
Włochy 20 lirów 1865 Wiktor Emanuel II, Awers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 9, Lot 805Włochy 20 lirów 1865 Wiktor Emanuel II, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 9, Lot 805
Nomisma Aste
  • Data
    23 marca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 805 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1865 T - Nomisma 852 AU Grading/Status: SPL-FDC
Włochy 20 lirów 1865 Wiktor Emanuel II, Awers monety - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 38, Lot 1052Włochy 20 lirów 1865 Wiktor Emanuel II, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 38, Lot 1052
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    22 stycznia 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1052 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1865 T - Nomisma 852 AU Grading/Status: SPL-FDC
Włochy 20 lirów 1865 Wiktor Emanuel II, Awers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Christmas Auction, Lot 158Włochy 20 lirów 1865 Wiktor Emanuel II, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Christmas Auction, Lot 158
Nomisma Aste
  • Data
    13 grudnia 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 158 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1865 T - Nomisma 852 AU Grading/Status: SPL+
Włochy 20 lirów 1865 Wiktor Emanuel II - Bertolami Fine Art, Auction 317, Lot 658
Bertolami Fine Art
  • Data
    12 grudnia 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 658 REGNO D'ITALIA. Torino. Vittorio Emanuele II (1861 - 1878). 20 lire 1865. Au (6,45 g; 20,8 mm) Gig. 9. BB+
Włochy 20 lirów 1865 Wiktor Emanuel II - Bertolami Fine Art, Auction 317, Lot 659
Bertolami Fine Art
  • Data
    12 grudnia 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 659 REGNO D'ITALIA. Torino. Vittorio Emanuele II (1861 - 1878). 20 lire 1865. Au (6,46 g; 20,8 mm). Gig. 9. SPL/FDC, leggerissima screpolatura marginale di metallo.
Włochy 20 lirów 1865 Wiktor Emanuel II - Bertolami Fine Art, Auction 317, Lot 657
Bertolami Fine Art
  • Data
    12 grudnia 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 657 REGNO D'ITALIA. Torino. Vittorio Emanuele II (1861 - 1878). 20 lire 1865. Au (20,8 mm; 6,45 g) Gig. 9. qSPL
Włochy 20 lirów 1865 Wiktor Emanuel II, Awers monety - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61445, Lot 25181Włochy 20 lirów 1865 Wiktor Emanuel II, Rewers monety - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61445, Lot 25181
Heritage Auctions
  • Data
    2 grudnia 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 25181 Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1. Metal: Gold Weight: 6.4516g AGW: 0.1867oz Melt Value: $492.51 Gold Spot: $2,638/oz (12-02-2024) Mintage: 3,109,000 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Heritage Auctions
  • Data
    2 grudnia 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Włochy 20 lirów 1865 Wiktor Emanuel II - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61445, Lot 25179
Heritage Auctions
  • Data
    2 grudnia 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 25179 Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1. HID05401242017 © 2024 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved
