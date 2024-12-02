Włochy 20 lirów 1865 Wiktor Emanuel II
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
- Data21 listopada 2025
- Cena wywoławcza1153 $
Lot 34 ITALIA LOTTO DI DUE MONETE IN AU 20 LIRE 1863 (PROVENIENTE DA GIOIELLO) 20 LIRE 1865 SOLO PER QUESTO SETTORE I DIRITTI D’ASTA SARANNO PARI AL 6,50% + IVA Grading/Status: BB E MB
Cambi Aste
- Data11 listopada 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 417 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE II DI SAVOIA, 1861-1878.20 Lire 1865. Torino.Testa a s. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato fra due rami di alloro. Gig. 9. g. 6,43. Diam. mm. 21,07. Oro. q.SPL
Heritage Auctions Europe
- Data10 listopada 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 2183 Gold coins - mail bid sale - Italy - 20 Lire 1865 T-BN (KM10.1, Gig.9, Fr.11) - Gold - VF/XF
InAsta S.p.A.
- Data8 września 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 2498 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele II Re d'Italia (1861-1878) - 20 Lire 1865 T Pag. 459; Mont. 135 (AU g. 6,44) Segni Grading/Status: qBB Notes Segni
InAsta S.p.A.
- Data8 września 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 277 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele II Re d'Italia (1861-1878) - 20 Lire 1865 T Pag. 459; Mont. 135 (AU g. 6,45) Grading/Status: qFDC
Nomisma Spa
- Data1 lipca 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 1093 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1865 T - Nomisma 852 AU In slab NGC MS 63 cod. 6066386-084 Grading/Status: MS 63
Nomisma Spa
- Data1 lipca 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 1096 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1865 T - Nomisma 852 AU Grading/Status: SPL
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
- Data13 czerwca 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 370 Regno d'Italia - Vittorio Emanuele II Re d'Italia 1861-1878 - 20 lire 1865 Torino av.. Testa nuda a sinistra R/ stemma di Savoia coronato e fregiato del Collare dell’Annunziata entro due rami d’alloro CNI 57. Pagani 459. Montenegro 135. 6.43 g. - Ø 21 Grading/Status: Spl56
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
- Data3 maja 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 1140 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878). 20 lire 1865 Torino. Pag. (decimali) 459; MIR (Savoia) 1078f. AU. 6.46 g. 21 mm. qSPL/SPL.
Nomisma Spa
- Data10 kwietnia 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 802 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1865 T - Nomisma 852 AU In slab NGC MS 63 cod. 6066386-087 Grading/Status: MS 63
Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
- Data9 kwietnia 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 2004 ITALIEN. KÖNIGREICH. Vittorio Emanuele II. 1861-1878. 20 Lire 1865 Turin. Fr. 11, Schlumb. 42. . vz
Nomisma Aste
- Data23 marca 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 805 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1865 T - Nomisma 852 AU Grading/Status: SPL-FDC
Nomisma Spa
- Data22 stycznia 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 1052 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1865 T - Nomisma 852 AU Grading/Status: SPL-FDC
Nomisma Aste
- Data13 grudnia 2024
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 158 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1865 T - Nomisma 852 AU Grading/Status: SPL+
Bertolami Fine Art
- Data12 grudnia 2024
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 658 REGNO D'ITALIA. Torino. Vittorio Emanuele II (1861 - 1878). 20 lire 1865. Au (6,45 g; 20,8 mm) Gig. 9. BB+
Bertolami Fine Art
- Data12 grudnia 2024
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 659 REGNO D'ITALIA. Torino. Vittorio Emanuele II (1861 - 1878). 20 lire 1865. Au (6,46 g; 20,8 mm). Gig. 9. SPL/FDC, leggerissima screpolatura marginale di metallo.
Bertolami Fine Art
- Data12 grudnia 2024
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 657 REGNO D'ITALIA. Torino. Vittorio Emanuele II (1861 - 1878). 20 lire 1865. Au (20,8 mm; 6,45 g) Gig. 9. qSPL
Heritage Auctions
- Data2 grudnia 2024
- Cena wywoławcza—
- Cena końcowa
Lot 25181 Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1. Metal: Gold Weight: 6.4516g AGW: 0.1867oz Melt Value: $492.51 Gold Spot: $2,638/oz (12-02-2024) Mintage: 3,109,000 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be "investment gold". We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Heritage Auctions
- Data2 grudnia 2024
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Heritage Auctions
- Data2 grudnia 2024
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 25179 Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1.