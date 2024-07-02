Włochy 20 lirów 1863 Wiktor Emanuel II

Włochy 20 lirów 1863 Wiktor Emanuel II, Awers monety - - Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini, E-Live Auction November 2025, Lot 34Włochy 20 lirów 1863 Wiktor Emanuel II, Rewers monety - - Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini, E-Live Auction November 2025, Lot 34
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
  • Data
    21 listopada 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
    1153 $
Lot 34 ITALIA LOTTO DI DUE MONETE IN AU 20 LIRE 1863 (PROVENIENTE DA GIOIELLO) 20 LIRE 1865 SOLO PER QUESTO SETTORE I DIRITTI D’ASTA SARANNO PARI AL 6,50% + IVA Grading/Status: BB E MB
Włochy 20 lirów 1863 Wiktor Emanuel II - Constantin Coins, Auction 3, Lot 209
Constantin Coins
  • Data
    7 listopada 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 209 Italien, Vittorio Emanuele II. 1859-1878, 20 Lire 1863, Turin. 6,45 g. Fb. 11. Kl. Randfehler, sehr schön-vorzüglich
Włochy 20 lirów 1863 Wiktor Emanuel II - Varesi, Numismatic Auction 86, Lot 285
Varesi
  • Data
    5 listopada 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 285 VITTORIO EMANUELE II, Re d'Italia (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1863, Torino MIR 1078 Pagani 457 Au 6,46 g 21 mm SPL
Włochy 20 lirów 1863 Wiktor Emanuel II - Editions V. GADOURY, Auction XVIII, Lot 874
Editions V. GADOURY
  • Data
    3 października 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 874 Vittorio Emanuele II, Re di Sardegna 1849-1861 20 Lire, Torino, 1863 T , AU 6.5 g. Ref : Cud. 1190b , MIR 1078, Pag. 456, Fr. 11 Conservation : Superbe
Włochy 20 lirów 1863 Wiktor Emanuel II, Awers monety - - Spink , Auction 25055, Lot 1051Włochy 20 lirów 1863 Wiktor Emanuel II, Rewers monety - - Spink , Auction 25055, Lot 1051
Spink
  • Data
    1 października 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1051 (g) Italy, Kingdom, Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878), Gold 20-Lire, 1862, Turin, head left, rev. crowned shield in wreath, edge straight milled, 6.44g, 6h (Fb. 11; Gigante 6; KM 10.1; Montenegro 132; Pagani 456), and, Gold 5-Lire, 1863, Turin, as before, 1.61g, 6h (Fb. 16; Gigante 29; KM 10.1; Montenegro 159; Pagani 479), both good very fine (2). Provenance, The "Hurter-Amman" Collection of Ancient and World Gold and Silver Coins and Medals Estimate: £450 - £550
Włochy 20 lirów 1863 Wiktor Emanuel II, Awers monety - - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Lot 2497Włochy 20 lirów 1863 Wiktor Emanuel II, Rewers monety - - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Lot 2497
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Data
    8 września 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 2497 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele II Re d'Italia (1861-1878) - 20 Lire 1863 T Pag. 457; Mont. 133 (AU g. 6,42) Grading/Status: BB
Włochy 20 lirów 1863 Wiktor Emanuel II, Awers monety - - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Lot 2496Włochy 20 lirów 1863 Wiktor Emanuel II, Rewers monety - - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Lot 2496
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Data
    8 września 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 2496 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele II Re d'Italia (1861-1878) - 20 Lire 1863 T Pag. 457; Mont. 133 (AU g. 6,45) Grading/Status: qFDC
Włochy 20 lirów 1863 Wiktor Emanuel II - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 1024, Lot 469
Cambi Aste
  • Data
    28 maja 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 469 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE II DI SAVOIA, 1861-1878.20 Lire 1863. Torino.Testa a s. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato fra due rami di alloro. Gig. 7. g. 6,40. Diam. mm. 21,20. Oro. BB
Włochy 20 lirów 1863 Wiktor Emanuel II - Schulman b.v., Auction 383, Lot 195
Schulman b.v.
  • Data
    26 marca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 195 Italy - 20 Lire 1863, Gold, VITTORIO EMANUELE II 1861–1878, REGNO D'ITALIA Turin mint. Head to left. Rev. crowned arms. Gold 6.44 g. Fr. 11; KM. 10.1.6.43 g. Nearly extremely fine
Włochy 20 lirów 1863 Wiktor Emanuel II, Awers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 9, Lot 802Włochy 20 lirów 1863 Wiktor Emanuel II, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 9, Lot 802
Nomisma Aste
  • Data
    23 marca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 802 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1863 T - Nomisma 850 AU Grading/Status: qSPL
Włochy 20 lirów 1863 Wiktor Emanuel II - Numismatica Marcoccia di Marcoccia Alessandro, Auction 35, Lot 656
Numismatica Marcoccia di Marcoccia Alessandro
  • Data
    14 stycznia 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 656 VITT. EMANUELE II (1861-1878) 20 LIRE 1863 TORINO AU. 6,47 GR. SPL-FDC/qFDC
Włochy 20 lirów 1863 Wiktor Emanuel II - Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH, Auktion 107, Lot 1401
Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH
  • Data
    9 grudnia 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1401 ITALIEN, Vittorio Emanuele II., 1861-1878, 20 Lire 1863 T BN. 21,1mm; 6,45g.ITALIEN, Vittorio Emanuele II., 1861-1878, 20 Lire 1863 T BN. 21,1mm; 6,45g. Ware ist MwSt-befreit VAT tax free GOLD, ss/vz KM 10.1; Frbg.11
Włochy 20 lirów 1863 Wiktor Emanuel II - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61445, Lot 25178
Heritage Auctions
  • Data
    2 grudnia 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 25178 Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS63+ NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1. HID05401242017 © 2024 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved
Włochy 20 lirów 1863 Wiktor Emanuel II, Awers monety - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61445, Lot 25178Włochy 20 lirów 1863 Wiktor Emanuel II, Rewers monety - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61445, Lot 25178
Heritage Auctions
  • Data
    2 grudnia 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 25178 Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS63+ NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1. Metal: Gold Weight: 6.4516g AGW: 0.1867oz Melt Value: $492.51 Gold Spot: $2,638/oz (12-02-2024) Mintage: 2,981,000 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Włochy 20 lirów 1863 Wiktor Emanuel II, Awers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Lot 1498Włochy 20 lirów 1863 Wiktor Emanuel II, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Lot 1498
Nomisma Aste
  • Data
    16 listopada 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1498 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1863 T - Nomisma 850 AU Grading/Status: BB+
Włochy 20 lirów 1863 Wiktor Emanuel II, Awers monety - - San Martino, Auction n.3, Lot 537Włochy 20 lirów 1863 Wiktor Emanuel II, Rewers monety - - San Martino, Auction n.3, Lot 537
San Martino
  • Data
    14 października 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 537 REGNO D' ITALIA, Vittorio Emanuele II - 20 Lire, 1863 T, Au, gr 6,45, C, Gig 7, SPL. Grading/Status: SPL
Włochy 20 lirów 1863 Wiktor Emanuel II, Awers monety - - San Martino, Auction n.3, Lot 538Włochy 20 lirów 1863 Wiktor Emanuel II, Rewers monety - - San Martino, Auction n.3, Lot 538
San Martino
  • Data
    14 października 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 538 REGNO D' ITALIA, Vittorio Emanuele II - 20 Lire, 1863 T, Au, gr 6,46, C, Gig 7, SPL. Grading/Status: SPL
Włochy 20 lirów 1863 Wiktor Emanuel II - Katz Auction, E-Auction 136, Lot 408
Katz Auction
  • Data
    28 sierpnia 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 408 Italy 20 Lire 1863 T BN NGC MS63 KM# 10.1, N# 17714; Gold (.900) 6.45 g.; Victor Emmanuel II
Włochy 20 lirów 1863 Wiktor Emanuel II, Awers monety - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 36, Lot 638Włochy 20 lirów 1863 Wiktor Emanuel II, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 36, Lot 638
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    2 lipca 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 638 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1863 T - Nomisma 850 AU Colpetto al bordo Grading/Status: SPL
Włochy 20 lirów 1863 Wiktor Emanuel II, Awers monety - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 36, Lot 640Włochy 20 lirów 1863 Wiktor Emanuel II, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 36, Lot 640
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    2 lipca 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 640 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1863 T - Nomisma 850 AU Colpetto al bordo Grading/Status: BB/BB+
