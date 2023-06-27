Włochy 20 lirów 1861 Wiktor Emanuel II

Włochy 20 lirów 1861 Wiktor Emanuel II - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 48, Lot 1530
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Data
    4 grudnia 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
    577 $
Lot 1530 Vittorio Emanuele II (1849-1861) 20 Lire 1861 - Zecca: Torino - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 6,44 - Non comune - SPL (Bol. n. R10) (Gig. n. 5) (Mont. n. 131) (Pag. n. 455)
Włochy 20 lirów 1861 Wiktor Emanuel II - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 1066, Lot 415
Cambi Aste
  • Data
    11 listopada 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 415 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE II DI SAVOIA, 1861-1878.20 Lire 1861. Torino.Testa a s. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato fra due rami di alloro. Gig. 5. Raro. g. 6,40. Diam. mm. 21,23. Oro. BB
Włochy 20 lirów 1861 Wiktor Emanuel II - Artemide Aste s.r.l., Auction LXIII, Lot 1135
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
  • Data
    3 maja 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1135 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878). 20 lire 1861 Torino B in scudetto. Pag. (decimali) 455; MIR (Savoia) 1078a. AU. R. La moneta presenta anche una ribattitura (?) sul segno di zecca, T su F. Perizia Aurora (BB+/SPL). BB+.
Włochy 20 lirów 1861 Wiktor Emanuel II - Aurora Numismatica, Auction Aurora 33, Lot 200
Aurora Numismatica
  • Data
    18 marca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 200 Regno d'Italia, Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878), 20 Lire 1861-T, Rara Au 21 mm, 6,45 g, alta conservazione per il millesimo, in Slab NGC MS63
Włochy 20 lirów 1861 Wiktor Emanuel II - The Coin Cabinet, E-Auction 3, Lot 130
The Coin Cabinet
  • Data
    4 marca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 130 MS65 | ITALY. Vittorio Emanuele II, 1861-78. Gold 20 Lire, 1873 M BN. Milan. Head of Vittorio Emanuele facing left; inscription: 'VITTORIO EMANUELE II'; date in exergue / Enwreathed arms of the House of Savoy decorated with the Collare dell'Annunziata; value and mintmark in exergue. Designed by Giuseppe Ferraris. In secure plastic holder, graded PCGS MS65 , certification number 33817554 . PCGS population in this grade: 19. PCGS population in higher grade: 7. Reference: KM-10 Diameter: 21 mm. Weight: 6.4516 g. (AGW=0.1867 oz.) Composition: 900/1000 Gold. PLEASE NOTE: This lot is exempt from VAT. A 6.00% buyer's premium will be charged separately. VAT on the buyer's premium may apply in accordance with UK regulations. Payment can be made in EUR, CHF, or USD for an exchange fee. Please contact us to find out more.
Włochy 20 lirów 1861 Wiktor Emanuel II - Hatria Numismatica, E-Live Auction 17, Lot 639
Hatria Numismatica
  • Data
    18 grudnia 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 639 Regno d'Italia. Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878). 20 lire 1877R Au. Gigante, 24. SPL
Włochy 20 lirów 1861 Wiktor Emanuel II - Hatria Numismatica, E-Live Auction 17, Lot 625
Hatria Numismatica
  • Data
    18 grudnia 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 625 Regno d'Italia. Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878). 20 lire 1865T Au. Gigante, 9. SPL
Włochy 20 lirów 1861 Wiktor Emanuel II - Chaponnière & Firmenich SA, Auction 19, Lot 435
Chaponnière & Firmenich SA
  • Data
    8 grudnia 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 435 ITALY. Regno d'Italia. Vittorio Emanuele II, 1861-1878.  20 Lire 1861 T, Torino. Obv. VITTORIO EMANUELE II. Bare head to left. Rv. REGNO D'ITALIA. Crowned coat of arms. Mont. 131; KM 10.1; Fr. 11. AU. 6.45 g. 3267 ex. NGC MS 62 Rare in this quality. 6876765-001
Włochy 20 lirów 1861 Wiktor Emanuel II - Aurora Numismatica, Auction Aurora 32, Lot 282
Aurora Numismatica
  • Data
    9 października 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 282 Regno d'Italia, Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878), 20 Lire 1861 Torino, Rara Au 21 mm 6,41 g, BB
Włochy 20 lirów 1861 Wiktor Emanuel II - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 113, Lot 797
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Data
    5 września 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 797 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele II Re d'Italia (1861-1878) - 20 Lire 1861 T Pag. 455; Mont. 131 R (AU g. 6,43) BB+
Włochy 20 lirów 1861 Wiktor Emanuel II - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 45, Lot 1461
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Data
    6 czerwca 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1461 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878). 20 Lire 1861 - Zecca: Torino - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 6,44 - Non comune - SPL (Bol. n. R10) (Gig. n. 5) (Mont. n. 131) (Pag. n. 455)
Włochy 20 lirów 1861 Wiktor Emanuel II - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 45, Lot 1462
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Data
    6 czerwca 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1462 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878). 20 Lire 1861 - Zecca: Torino - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 6,42 - Non comune - Migliore di BB (Bol. n. R10) (Gig. n. 5) (Mont. n. 131) (Pag. n. 455)
Włochy 20 lirów 1861 Wiktor Emanuel II, Awers monety - - San Martino, Auction n.1, Lot 889Włochy 20 lirów 1861 Wiktor Emanuel II, Rewers monety - - San Martino, Auction n.1, Lot 889
San Martino
  • Data
    30 maja 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 889 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878). 20 Lire 1861. Torino. Au. Gr. 6,44. R. Gig# 5. Grading/Status: BB+
Włochy 20 lirów 1861 Wiktor Emanuel II - The Coin Cabinet, Auction 107, Lot 79
The Coin Cabinet
  • Data
    30 kwietnia 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 79 ITALY. Vittorio Emanuele II, 1861-78. Gold 20 lire, 1863 T BN. Turin. Head of Vittorio Emanuele facing left; inscription: 'VITTORIO EMANUELE II'; date in exergue / Enwreathed arms of the House of Savoy decorated with the Collare dell'Annunziata; inscription: 'REGNO D'ITALIA'; value and mintmark in exergue. Designed by Giuseppe Ferraris. Reference: KM-10 Diameter: 21 mm. Weight: 6.4516 g. (AGW=0.1867 oz.) Composition: 900.0/1000 Gold. PLEASE NOTE: 10% Buyer Premium + VAT on this lot. No other fees, including live bidding. Delivery cost will be added to your order. This lot is exempt from VAT. Payment can be made in EUR, CHF, or USD for an exchange fee. Please contact us to find out more.
Włochy 20 lirów 1861 Wiktor Emanuel II - Cambi Aste, Auction 881, Lot 1205
Cambi Aste
  • Data
    8 listopada 2023
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1205 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE II DI SAVOIA, 1861-1878., 20 Lire 1861. Torino. Testa a s. R/ Stemma coronato fra due rami di alloro. Gig. 5. Rara. g. 6,42. Diam. mm. 21,15. Oro. BB Estimate: EUR 280 - 330
Włochy 20 lirów 1861 Wiktor Emanuel II - Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l., Asta n. 18, Lot 751
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
  • Data
    4 listopada 2023
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 751 REGNO D’ITALIA. Vittorio Emanuele II, 1861-1878.   20 Lire 1861 Torino. Au Dr. Testa del sovrano rivolta a s. Rv. Stemma sabaudo crociato sormontato da corona da cui pende il collare dell’Annunziata, racchiuso da due rami di alloro. Pag. 455; Gig. 5. Raro. SPL.
Włochy 20 lirów 1861 Wiktor Emanuel II - SINCONA AG, Auction 87, Lot 2548
SINCONA AG
  • Data
    24 października 2023
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 2548 ITALIEN. Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele II. 1861-1878.   20 Lire 1861 T, Torino. 6.43 g. Mont. 131 (R). Pagani 455. Fr. 11. Auflage nur 3'267 Exemplare / Mintage only 3,267 pieces. Sehr schön / Very fine. (~€ 315/USD 335)
Włochy 20 lirów 1861 Wiktor Emanuel II - Sima Srl, Auction 2, Lot 372
Sima Srl
  • Data
    20 października 2023
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 372 REGNO Dâ€™ITALIA VITTORIO EMANUELE II (1861-1878) - 20 lire 1861 Torino Gig 5 Au Oro Gold gr. 6,43 colpetto al bordo BB/SPL
Włochy 20 lirów 1861 Wiktor Emanuel II - Editions V. GADOURY, Monaco 2023, Lot 647
Editions V. GADOURY
  • Data
    14 października 2023
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 647 Vittorio Emanuele II 1861-1878 - Re d'Italia 20 Lire, Torino, 1861 T BN, AU 6.45 g. Ref : Cud. 1190a (R), MIR 1078a, Pag. 455, Fr. 11 Conservation : NGC MS 63. presque FDC et rare en MS.
Włochy 20 lirów 1861 Wiktor Emanuel II - Numismatica Ars Classica Spa, Asta 139, Lot 5
Numismatica Ars Classica Spa
  • Data
    27 czerwca 2023
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 5 CASA SAVOIA.   Vittorio Emanuele II re d’Italia, 1861-1878. Da 20 lire 1861 Torino. Pagani 455a. Friedberg 11. Raro. Buon BB Ex acquisto privato da Numismatica de Falco, Napoli, 1994. Con cartellino originale. Il segno di zecca T presenta una eccedenza di metallo che spesso in passato è stata considerata una correzione su F. A Firenze non sono mai stati depositati i conii del 20 lire del Regno d’Italia.
