Włochy 20 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III

Lot 75475 ITALY. 20 Centesimi, 1936-R Year XIV. Rome Mint. Vittorio Emmanuel III. PCGS MS-65. KM-75. A pleasing Gem example of a more elusive date in the series. Estimate: $200 - $300.