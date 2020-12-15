Włochy 20 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III

Włochy 20 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Lot 811Włochy 20 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Lot 811
Nomisma Aste
  • Data
    22 listopada 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
    115 $
Lot 811 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Centesimi 1936 An. XIV - Nomisma 1294 NI R Grading/Status: FDC
Włochy 20 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 40, Lot 1338Włochy 20 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 40, Lot 1338
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    1 lipca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1338 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Centesimi 1936 - Nomisma 1294 NI RR Grading/Status: SPL
Włochy 20 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Stack's Bowers, May 2025 World Collectors Choice Online Auction: World Coins Part 2: Gold Coast to Zanzibar - Lots 75001-75880, Lot 75475Włochy 20 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Stack's Bowers, May 2025 World Collectors Choice Online Auction: World Coins Part 2: Gold Coast to Zanzibar - Lots 75001-75880, Lot 75475
Stack's Bowers
  • Data
    15 maja 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 75475 ITALY. 20 Centesimi, 1936-R Year XIV. Rome Mint. Vittorio Emmanuel III. PCGS MS-65. KM-75. A pleasing Gem example of a more elusive date in the series. Estimate: $200 - $300. Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
Włochy 20 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III - Classical Numismatic Group, LLC, Electronic Auction 582, Lot 949
Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
  • Data
    5 marca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 949 ITALY, Kingdom of Italy. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946. NI 20 Centesimi (22mm, 3.97 g, 6h). Rome mint. Dated year 14 of the Fascist Era and 1936 R . Bare head left / Head of Italia right; fasces to left. MIR 1155a; KM 75. Lustrous. UNC. From the Alexander Christopher Collection.
Włochy 20 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Stack's Bowers, February 2025 World Collectors Choice Online Auction - World Coins Part 2: Fujairah to Japan - Lots 75001-75838, Lot 75807Włochy 20 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Stack's Bowers, February 2025 World Collectors Choice Online Auction - World Coins Part 2: Fujairah to Japan - Lots 75001-75838, Lot 75807
Stack's Bowers
  • Data
    26 lutego 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 75807 ITALY. 20 Centesimi, 1936-R Year XIV. Rome Mint. Vittorio Emmanuel III. PCGS MS-65. KM-75. A pleasing Gem example of a more elusive date in the series. Estimate: $300 - $400. Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
Włochy 20 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Nomisma Aste, E-Live Auction 9, Lot 511Włochy 20 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Aste, E-Live Auction 9, Lot 511
Nomisma Aste
  • Data
    11 stycznia 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 511 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Centesimi 1936 An. XIV - Nomisma 1294 NI R Grading/Status: FDC
Włochy 20 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 146, Lot 646
Katz Auction
  • Data
    14 grudnia 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 646 Italy 20 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 75, N# 11199; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage 117000 pcs.; UNC
Włochy 20 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Lot 2317Włochy 20 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Lot 2317
Nomisma Aste
  • Data
    16 listopada 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 2317 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Centesimi 1936 An. XIV - Nomisma 1294 NI R Grading/Status: FDC
Włochy 20 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Lot 1057Włochy 20 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Lot 1057
Nomisma Aste
  • Data
    16 listopada 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1057 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Centesimi 1936 An. XIV - Nomisma 1294 NI R Grading/Status: FDC
Włochy 20 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Lot 1056Włochy 20 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Lot 1056
Nomisma Aste
  • Data
    16 listopada 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1056 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Centesimi 1936 An. XIV - Nomisma 1294 NI R In slab PCGS n° 36466880. Grading/Status: MS 63
Włochy 20 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Nomisma Aste, E-Live Auction 8, Lot 878eWłochy 20 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Aste, E-Live Auction 8, Lot 878e
Nomisma Aste
  • Data
    1 kwietnia 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 878e Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Centesimi 1936 An. XIV - Nomisma 1294 NI R Grading/Status: FDC
Włochy 20 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Nomisma Aste, E-Live Auction 8, Lot 877eWłochy 20 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Aste, E-Live Auction 8, Lot 877e
Nomisma Aste
  • Data
    1 kwietnia 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 877e Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Centesimi 1936 An. XIV - Nomisma 1294 NI R Grading/Status: FDC
Włochy 20 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III - Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini, E-LIVE AUCTION JANUARY 2024, Lot 873
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
  • Data
    6 stycznia 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 873 VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900 - 1943) - 20 CENTESIMI 1936 A. XIV MIR. 1269 A NI R NGC MS63.
Włochy 20 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III - Münzenonline, Live Auction No.21, Lot 252
Münzenonline
  • Data
    24 listopada 2023
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 252 Italien 1936 XIV ITALIEN 1936 R XIV 20 Centesimi Nikel Prachtexemplar NGC MS 64 Cert.No. 2903213-003.
Włochy 20 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III - InAsta S.p.A., E-Auction 108, Lot 1605
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Data
    11 września 2023
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1605 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 20 Centesimi 1936 XIV Impero Pag. 853; Mont. 305 RR NI MB+
Włochy 20 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III - Heritage Auctions Europe, Auction May 2022 – Session 5, Lot 6842
Heritage Auctions Europe
  • Data
    20 maja 2022
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 6842 Italy - Kingdom - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) - 20 Centesimi 1936-XIV, Roma (KM75, Gig.217) - Obv: Head left / Rev: Head right with fasces - 3.99 g. - VF.
Włochy 20 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III - InAsta S.p.A., AUCTION 99 E-LIVE, Lot 2081
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Data
    4 maja 2022
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 2081 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 20 Centesimi 1936 XIV Impero Pag. 853; Mont. 305 RR NI MB.
Włochy 20 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III - VL Nummus, E-LIVE AUCTION 18, Lot 2586
VL Nummus
  • Data
    12 marca 2022
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 2586 Italy, Kingdom of Italy. Italy Kingdom of Italy Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 20 Centesimi 1936 Rome Ni. Gigante 217. 4.00 g. SPL-.
Włochy 20 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III - Numismatica Ars Classica Spa, AUCTION 129, Lot 331
Numismatica Ars Classica Spa
  • Data
    1 grudnia 2021
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 331 VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1946)   20 Centesimi 1936 A. XIV, nickel gr. 4,01. Pagani 853, MIR 1155a. NGC5782334-016 MS66. Rara. q.Fdc .
Włochy 20 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - NIEMCZYK - Dom Aukcyjny , Auction 27 | Day 4, Lot 4493Włochy 20 centesimi 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - NIEMCZYK - Dom Aukcyjny , Auction 27 | Day 4, Lot 4493
NIEMCZYK - Dom Aukcyjny
  • Data
    15 grudnia 2020
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 4493 Włochy, Vittorio Emanuele III. 20 Centesimi 1936 - RZADKIE Rzadka moneta. Menniczy egzemplarz.KM 75 Stan zachowania: 1 (UNC) Waga: 4,02 g Ni
