Włochy 20 centesimi 1918 Wiktor Emanuel III
Stephen Album Rare Coins
- Data14 kwietnia 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 222 ITALY: Vittorio Emanuele III, 1900-1946, 20 centesimi, 1918-R, KM-58, reeded edge, a lovely lustrous mint state example! PCGS graded MS63.
Savoca Numismatik
- Data12 kwietnia 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 1190 Italy. AD 1918. 20 Centesimi 1918 mm, 4 g Extremely Fine
H.D. Rauch
- Data25 marca 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 1363 Königreich Italien. Lot 3 Stk.: 20 Centesimi 1918 R, 1919 R und 1920 R, alle Rom f.stplfr.-stplfr. (D)
Savoca Numismatik
- Data8 marca 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 1048 Italy. AD 1918. 20 Centesimi 1918 mm, 4 g Very Fine
Savoca Numismatik
- Data11 stycznia 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 1369 Italy. AD 1918. 20 Centesimi 1918 mm, 4 g Very Fine
Savoca Numismatik
- Data13 lipca 2024
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 1167 Italy. AD 1918. 20 Centesimi mm, 4 g Nearly Extremely Fine
Katz Auction
- Data26 czerwca 2024
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 2322 Italy 20 Centesimi 1918 R Overstrike KM# 58, N# 2276; Reeded edge; Copper-nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; AUNC
Katz Auction
- Data18 listopada 2023
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 1028 Italy 20 Centesimi 1918 R Overstrike KM# 58, N# 2276; Copper-nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; UNC with full mint luster
Numis Arena
- Data28 października 2023
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 51 Title 20 Centesimi 1918 Description AU Year 1918 Country Italy Denomination 20.00 Weight 3.90 Diameter 21.30 Metal Copper-Nickel Catalogue KM Catalogue Number 58.00
Stephen Album Rare Coins
- Data14 sierpnia 2023
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 1313 ITALY: Vittorio Emanuele III, 1900-1946, 20 centesimi, 1918-R, KM-58, overstruck on type KM-28 (as always for this type), a wonderful mint state example! PCGS graded MS64.
Stephen Album Rare Coins
- Data10 kwietnia 2023
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 1439 ITALY: Vittorio Emanuele III, 1900-1946, 20 centesimi, 1918-R, KM-58, reeded edge, overstruck on 1894 20 centesimi, a superb mint state example! MS65. These could be considered as emergency coins, since they were minted in years when nickel was very precious for military industries. To conserve nickel, they used the previous 20 centesimi coins (KM-28 type) withdrawn from circulation at base metal to overstrike these new coins. For this reason many coins have signs of the design of the previous understruck type. The more of the host coin that is viable, the higher value of this type.
Nomisma Spa
- Data26 listopada 2022
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 1371 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Centesimi 1918 Prova - Luppino PP 230 NI RRR In slab NGC MS 65 5786301-002 MS 65.
VL Nummus
- Data12 marca 2022
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 2585 Italy, Kingdom of Italy. Italy Kingdom of Italy Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 20 Centesimi 1918 Rome Reeded edge. Ni. Montenegro 299. 3.90 g. FDC.
Nomisma Spa
- Data14 kwietnia 2020
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 948 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Centesimi 1918 R - Nomisma 1290 NI qFDC.
VL Nummus
- Data9 września 2018
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 839 Italy Kingdom of Italy Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Centesimi 1918 Rome Reeded edge, Ø 21 mm Montenegro 299. 3.93 g. RR Unc
Wannenes Art Auction
- Data16 maja 2018
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 1586 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE III. 20 CENTESIMI ESAGONO 1918 BORDO RIGATO Roma. Cupronichel, 3,83 gr, 21 mm. FDC. Rara. D: REGNO D'ITALIA Scudo Sabaudo coronato tra rami di alloro e quercia. In basso le iniziali dell'autore A. M. (Attilio Motti). R: Esagono circondato da una corona di alloro. All'interno dell'esagono su tre righe valore e data. In basso segno di zecca. Bibliografia di riferimento: Pagani 850a. Gigante 214. Montenegro 299 Come in quasi tutte le monete di questo nominale si notano, sottostanti, i segni del 20 centesimi di Umberto I ed il relativo taglio rigato. Solo il millesimo 1920 presenta sempre un taglio liscio per aver usato tondelli nuovi.
Stack's Bowers
- Data5 listopada 2010
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 7438 ITALY. Mixed Crowns & Minors, 5 pieces in lot. Includes: 5 Centesimi 1919 (NGC MS-63 RB); 10 Centesimi 1911 (NGC Unc Details--Surface Hairlines); 20 Centesimi 1918 (NGC MS-65); Lira 1900 (NGC MS-62); Lira 1915 (NGC AU-58). SOLD AS IS/NO RETURNS. Estimate: $200 - $300.