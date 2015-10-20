Włochy 2 centesimi 1900 Humbert I
Numismatica Ferrarese
- Data29 marca 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 625 Umberto I (1878-1900) - 2 Centesimi 1900 Roma - Cu, rame rosso - Gigante 57 Grading/Status: FDC Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Astarte S.A.
- Data9 czerwca 2024
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 230 ITALY. Kingdom. Umberto I, 1878-1900. 2 Centesimi 1900-R (Copper, 20.14 mm, 2.00 g). Roma. UMBERTO I RE D'ITALIA Head of King Umberto I facing left, below the neck the initial of the engraver S on truncation. Rev. 2 CENTESIMI 1898 within two branches, one of laurel and the other of oak; above the Star of Italy; mintmark R below. Pagani 629. KM 30. Attractive toning. About Uncirculated.
Artemide Kunstauktionen
- Data2 grudnia 2023
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 929 Italy. Umberto I (1878-1900). CU 2 centesimi 1900, Rome mint. Pag. (decimali) 624; Mont. 72. CU. 20.00 mm. Encapsulated by Classical Coin Grading MS 62.
VL Nummus
- Data14 stycznia 2023
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 2691 Italy Kingdom of Italy Umberto I (1878-1900) 2 Centesimi 1900 Rome Without dot after the letter "S". Cu. Montenegro 73. 2.00 g. RR BB.
Rio de la Plata
- Data29 sierpnia 2022
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 2194 Italia. Humberto I (1878-1900) 2 Centesimi 1900 R. CU; 15,0mm; 1,0g. KM30 (XF) ($10-20)
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
- Data2 lipca 2022
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 1098 Umberto I (1878-1900). 2 centesimi 1900. Pag. 624; Mont. 72. CU. 20.00 mm. Encapsulated by CCG MS 62.
Numismatica Ferrarese
- Data1 maja 2020
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 297 Umberto I - Umberto I (1878-1900) 2 Centesimi 1900 Roma - RAME ROSSO -Cu FDC
Numismatica Ferrarese
- Data15 grudnia 2019
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 490 Umberto I - Umberto I (1878-1900) 2 Centesimi 1900 Roma - RAME ROSSO -Cu FDC.
Nomisma Spa
- Data2 października 2019
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 3113 Umberto I (1878-1900) 2 Centesimi 1900 - Nomisma 1029 CU qFDC.
Nomisma Spa
- Data23 lipca 2019
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 1005 Umberto I (1878-1900) 2 Centesimi 1900 - Nomisma 1029 CU qFDC.
VL Nummus
- Data23 marca 2019
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 2419 Italy Kingdom of Italy Umberto I (1878-1900) 2 Centesimi 1900 Rome without dot, Ø 20 mm Gig. 57a. 2.03 g. A.Unc
Katz Auction
- Data22 grudnia 2018
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 454 Italy 2 Centesimi 1900 R KM# 30; UNC Red Beautiful Coin
Nomisma Spa
- Data28 kwietnia 2018
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 4171 Umberto I (1878-1900) 2 Centesimi 1900 - Nomisma 1030 CU Rosso FDC
Nomisma Spa
- Data20 października 2015
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 2019 Umberto I (1878-1900) 2 Centesimi 1900 – Pag. 624; Mont. 72 CU Rame rosso FDC