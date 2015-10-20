Włochy 2 centesimi 1900 Humbert I

Włochy 2 centesimi 1900 Humbert I - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 36, Lot 625
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Data
    29 marca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 625 Umberto I (1878-1900) - 2 Centesimi 1900 Roma - Cu, rame rosso - Gigante 57 Grading/Status: FDC Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 2 centesimi 1900 Humbert I - Astarte S.A., Web Auction 6, Lot 230
Astarte S.A.
  • Data
    9 czerwca 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 230 ITALY. Kingdom. Umberto I, 1878-1900. 2 Centesimi 1900-R (Copper, 20.14 mm, 2.00 g). Roma. UMBERTO I RE D'ITALIA Head of King Umberto I facing left, below the neck the initial of the engraver S on truncation. Rev. 2 CENTESIMI 1898 within two branches, one of laurel and the other of oak; above the Star of Italy; mintmark R below. Pagani 629. KM 30. Attractive toning. About Uncirculated.
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 2 centesimi 1900 Humbert I - Artemide Kunstauktionen, e-Live Auction 30, Lot 929
Artemide Kunstauktionen
  • Data
    2 grudnia 2023
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 929 Italy. Umberto I (1878-1900). CU 2 centesimi 1900, Rome mint. Pag. (decimali) 624; Mont. 72. CU. 20.00 mm. Encapsulated by Classical Coin Grading MS 62.
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 2 centesimi 1900 Humbert I - VL Nummus, E-LIVE AUCTION 19, Lot 2691
VL Nummus
  • Data
    14 stycznia 2023
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 2691 Italy Kingdom of Italy Umberto I (1878-1900) 2 Centesimi 1900 Rome Without dot after the letter "S". Cu. Montenegro 73. 2.00 g. RR BB.
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 2 centesimi 1900 Humbert I - Rio de la Plata, Online Auction 11, Lot 2194
Rio de la Plata
  • Data
    29 sierpnia 2022
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 2194 Italia. Humberto I (1878-1900) 2 Centesimi 1900 R. CU; 15,0mm; 1,0g. KM30 (XF) ($10-20)
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 2 centesimi 1900 Humbert I - Artemide Aste s.r.l., Artemide Auction 59E, Lot 1098
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
  • Data
    2 lipca 2022
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1098 Umberto I (1878-1900). 2 centesimi 1900. Pag. 624; Mont. 72. CU. 20.00 mm. Encapsulated by CCG MS 62.
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 2 centesimi 1900 Humbert I - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-live Auction 4, Lot 297
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Data
    1 maja 2020
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 297 Umberto I - Umberto I (1878-1900) 2 Centesimi 1900 Roma - RAME ROSSO -Cu FDC
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 2 centesimi 1900 Humbert I - Numismatica Ferrarese, Auction 3 E-Live, Lot 490
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Data
    15 grudnia 2019
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 490 Umberto I - Umberto I (1878-1900) 2 Centesimi 1900 Roma - RAME ROSSO -Cu FDC.
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 2 centesimi 1900 Humbert I - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 12, Lot 3113
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    2 października 2019
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 3113 Umberto I (1878-1900) 2 Centesimi 1900 - Nomisma 1029 CU qFDC.
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 2 centesimi 1900 Humbert I - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 11, Lot 1005
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    23 lipca 2019
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1005 Umberto I (1878-1900) 2 Centesimi 1900 - Nomisma 1029 CU qFDC.
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 2 centesimi 1900 Humbert I - VL Nummus, E-live auction 11, Lot 2419
VL Nummus
  • Data
    23 marca 2019
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 2419 Italy Kingdom of Italy Umberto I (1878-1900) 2 Centesimi 1900 Rome without dot, Ø 20 mm Gig. 57a. 2.03 g. A.Unc
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 2 centesimi 1900 Humbert I - Katz Auction, Auction 18, Lot 454
Katz Auction
  • Data
    22 grudnia 2018
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 454 Italy 2 Centesimi 1900 R KM# 30; UNC Red Beautiful Coin
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 2 centesimi 1900 Humbert I - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 4, Lot 4171
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    28 kwietnia 2018
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 4171 Umberto I (1878-1900) 2 Centesimi 1900 - Nomisma 1030 CU Rosso FDC
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 2 centesimi 1900 Humbert I - Nomisma Spa, Auction 53, Lot 2019
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    20 października 2015
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 2019 Umberto I (1878-1900) 2 Centesimi 1900 – Pag. 624; Mont. 72 CU Rame rosso FDC
Podobne
Więcej informacji