Włochy 2 centesimi 1900 Humbert I

Lot 230 ITALY. Kingdom. Umberto I, 1878-1900. 2 Centesimi 1900-R (Copper, 20.14 mm, 2.00 g). Roma. UMBERTO I RE D'ITALIA Head of King Umberto I facing left, below the neck the initial of the engraver S on truncation. Rev. 2 CENTESIMI 1898 within two branches, one of laurel and the other of oak; above the Star of Italy; mintmark R below. Pagani 629. KM 30. Attractive toning. About Uncirculated.