Włochy 100 lirów 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III

Włochy 100 lirów 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 48, Lot 1488
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Data
    4 grudnia 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
    5767 $
Lot 1488 Vittorio Emanuele II (1849-1861) 100 Lire Impero 1936 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a destra - Rovescio: littore in cammino verso sinistra regge un fascio sulla spalla destra - gr. 8,79 - Molto rara - Praticamente FDC (Bol. n. R82) (Gig. n. 13) (Mont. n. 25) (Pag. n. 650)
Włochy 100 lirów 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 48, Lot 1630
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Data
    4 grudnia 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
    6920 $
Lot 1630 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 100 Lire Impero 1936 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a destra - Rovescio: littore in cammino verso sinistra regge un fascio sulla spalla destra - gr. 8,79 - Molto rara - Praticamente FDC (Bol. n. R82) (Gig. n. 13) (Mont. n. 25) (Pag. n. 650)
Włochy 100 lirów 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Lot 743Włochy 100 lirów 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Lot 743
Nomisma Aste
  • Data
    22 listopada 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
    16148 $
Lot 743 Lots marked with an * (asterisk) come from non-EU countries and will be subject to a 5% VAT, calculated on the hammer price and buyer’s premium. In the case of a “distance sale” to a private EU buyer where VAT is applicable in the destination country, the VAT rate of the relevant EU country will apply. I lotti contrassegnati con il simbolo * (asterisco) provengono da Paesi extra-UE e saranno soggetti all’applicazione dell’IVA al 5%, calcolata sul prezzo di aggiudicazione e sui diritti d’asta. In caso di vendita a "distanza" a soggetto privato UE con rilevanza IVA nel paese di destinazione sarà applicata l'aliquota IVA del paese UE di riferimento. Grading/Status: SPL-FDC
Włochy 100 lirów 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III - Varesi, Numismatic Auction 86, Lot 332
Varesi
  • Data
    5 listopada 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 332 VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1946) 100 Lire 1936 XIV, Roma Au 8,8 g circa 23 mm • In slab NGC MS61; tiratura ufficiale di soli 812 esemplari
Włochy 100 lirów 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III - Editions V. GADOURY, Auction XIX, Lot 1887
Editions V. GADOURY
  • Data
    4 października 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1887 100 Lire PROVA (Pattern) Roma, 1936 R, AU 8.8 g. 23.5 mm Ref : Luppino PP120 (R4), Pagani PP nr. 161 pag. 29, Simonetti nr. 20/1 pag 89 Grading : NGC MS 62 Conservation : Superbe. Rarissime
Włochy 100 lirów 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Scuotto Numismatica & ..., Auction 4, Lot 494Włochy 100 lirów 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Scuotto Numismatica & ..., Auction 4, Lot 494
Scuotto Numismatica & ...
  • Data
    20 września 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 494 Regno d'Italia. Vittorio emanuele III (1900-1943). 100 Lire 1936 (Impero 1° tipo). Au gr. 8,8. Gigante 13. RR Grading/Status: FDC
Włochy 100 lirów 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 41, Lot 3606Włochy 100 lirów 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 41, Lot 3606
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    8 września 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 3606 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 100 Lire 1936 - Nomisma 1059 AU RRR Un minimo graffietto nel campo del R/ Grading/Status: FDC
Włochy 100 lirów 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Nomisma Spa, Auction 74, Lot 1897Włochy 100 lirów 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Spa, Auction 74, Lot 1897
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    5 września 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1897 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 100 Lire 1936 A. XIV - Nomisma 1059 AU RRR In slab NGC MS 65 6634004-004 Grading/Status: MS 65
Włochy 100 lirów 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 47, Lot 1578
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Data
    5 czerwca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1578 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 100 Lire Impero 1936 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a destra - Rovescio: littore in cammino verso sinistra regge un fascio sulla spalla destra - Molto rara - Lievi segni di contatto, migliore di SPL - Sigillata da Angelo Bazzoni (Bol. n. R82) (Gig. n. 13) (Mont. n. 25) (Pag. n. 650)
Włochy 100 lirów 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 47, Lot 1576
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Data
    5 czerwca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1576 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 100 Lire Impero 1936 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a destra - Rovescio: littore in cammino verso sinistra regge un fascio sulla spalla destra - gr. 8,79 - Molto rara - Praticamente FDC (Bol. n. R82) (Gig. n. 13) (Mont. n. 25) (Pag. n. 650)
Włochy 100 lirów 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III - Münzenonline, Auktion Nr. 33, Lot 408
Münzenonline
  • Data
    16 maja 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 408 ITALIEN. Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946 100 Lire 1936 / Anno XIV, Roma. 8.79 g. Mont. 25 (R3). Pagani 650. Fr. 35. Von grosser Seltenheit. Nur 816 Exemplare geprägt / Extremely rare. Only 816 pieces struck NGC MS 61 Cert.No: 2924810-003
Włochy 100 lirów 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III - Varesi, Numismatic Auction 85, Lot 674
Varesi
  • Data
    6 maja 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 674 VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1946) 100 Lire 1936, XIV EF "Prova", R, Roma Pagani Prove 161 Mont. 54 Luppino PP120 Au RRRR • Ex collezione Odescalchi di Roma, asta Finarte 448 del 18/10/1983 FDC
Włochy 100 lirów 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III - Varesi, Numismatic Auction 85, Lot 670
Varesi
  • Data
    6 maja 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 670 VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1946) 100 Lire 1936 XIV "Littore", Roma MIR 1119a Pagani 650 Au 8,79 23 mm RR • Tiratura ufficiale di soli 812 esemplari ! q.FDC
Włochy 100 lirów 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Nomisma Spa, Auction 72, Lot 863Włochy 100 lirów 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Spa, Auction 72, Lot 863
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    10 kwietnia 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 863 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 100 e 50 Lire 1936 A. XIV - Nomisma 1059 e 1071 AU RRR Lotto di due monete Grading/Status: qFDC-FDC
Włochy 100 lirów 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III - Aurora Numismatica, Auction Aurora 33, Lot 240
Aurora Numismatica
  • Data
    18 marca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 240 Regno d'Italia, Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943), 100 Lire 1936, coniati 812 esemplari, RR Au 23,5 mm, 8,8 g, in Slab NGC MS62
Włochy 100 lirów 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III - Heritage Auctions, Auction #3122, Lot 34722
Heritage Auctions
  • Data
    21 stycznia 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 34722 Vittorio Emanuele III gold 100 Lire Anno XIV 1936-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM83, Fr-35, Pag-650. Mintage: 812. An ever-contested type of Vittorio Emanuele III's extensive gold series, boasting as much visual character as this cataloger has seen with the type. From the Robert C. Pickett Collection HID05401242017 © 2024 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved www.HA.com/TexasAuctioneerLicenseNotice
Włochy 100 lirów 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #3122, Lot 34722Włochy 100 lirów 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #3122, Lot 34722
Heritage Auctions
  • Data
    21 stycznia 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 34722 Vittorio Emanuele III gold 100 Lire Anno XIV 1936-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM83, Fr-35, Pag-650. Mintage: 812. An ever-contested type of Vittorio Emanuele III's extensive gold series, boasting as much visual character as this cataloger has seen with the type. From the Robert C. Pickett Collection Metal: Gold Diameter: 25mm Weight: 8.799g AGW: 0.2546oz Mintage: 812 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Włochy 100 lirów 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III - Varesi, Numismatic Auction 84, Lot 307
Varesi
  • Data
    18 listopada 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 307 VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1946) 100 Lire 1936, XIV EF "Prova", R, Roma Pagani Prove 161 Mont. 54 Luppino PP120 Au RRRR • Ex collezione Odescalchi di Roma, asta Finarte 448 del 18/10/1983 FDC Scarica Articolo - "Vitorio Emanuele III, Re e Imperatore"
Włochy 100 lirów 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Lot 1416Włochy 100 lirów 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Lot 1416
Nomisma Aste
  • Data
    16 listopada 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1416 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 100 Lire 1936 An. XIV - Nomisma 1059 AU RRR Graffietti. Grading/Status: SPL
Włochy 100 lirów 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Lot 2306Włochy 100 lirów 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Lot 2306
Nomisma Aste
  • Data
    16 listopada 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 2306 Vittorio Emanule III (1900-1946) 100 Lire 1936 An. XIV - Nomisma 812 AU RRR Grading/Status: qFDC-FDC
