Włochy 100 lirów 1936 Wiktor Emanuel III
Bolaffi S.p.A.
- Data4 grudnia 2025
- Cena wywoławcza5767 $
Lot 1488 Vittorio Emanuele II (1849-1861) 100 Lire Impero 1936 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a destra - Rovescio: littore in cammino verso sinistra regge un fascio sulla spalla destra - gr. 8,79 - Molto rara - Praticamente FDC (Bol. n. R82) (Gig. n. 13) (Mont. n. 25) (Pag. n. 650)
Bolaffi S.p.A.
- Data4 grudnia 2025
- Cena wywoławcza6920 $
Nomisma Aste
- Data22 listopada 2025
- Cena wywoławcza16148 $
Grading/Status: SPL-FDC
Varesi
- Data5 listopada 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 332 VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1946) 100 Lire 1936 XIV, Roma Au 8,8 g circa 23 mm • In slab NGC MS61; tiratura ufficiale di soli 812 esemplari
Editions V. GADOURY
- Data4 października 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 1887 100 Lire PROVA (Pattern) Roma, 1936 R, AU 8.8 g. 23.5 mm Ref : Luppino PP120 (R4), Pagani PP nr. 161 pag. 29, Simonetti nr. 20/1 pag 89 Grading : NGC MS 62 Conservation : Superbe. Rarissime
Scuotto Numismatica & ...
- Data20 września 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 494 Regno d'Italia. Vittorio emanuele III (1900-1943). 100 Lire 1936 (Impero 1° tipo). Au gr. 8,8. Gigante 13. RR Grading/Status: FDC
Nomisma Spa
- Data8 września 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 3606 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 100 Lire 1936 - Nomisma 1059 AU RRR Un minimo graffietto nel campo del R/ Grading/Status: FDC
Nomisma Spa
- Data5 września 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 1897 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 100 Lire 1936 A. XIV - Nomisma 1059 AU RRR In slab NGC MS 65 6634004-004 Grading/Status: MS 65
Bolaffi S.p.A.
- Data5 czerwca 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 1578 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 100 Lire Impero 1936 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a destra - Rovescio: littore in cammino verso sinistra regge un fascio sulla spalla destra - Molto rara - Lievi segni di contatto, migliore di SPL - Sigillata da Angelo Bazzoni (Bol. n. R82) (Gig. n. 13) (Mont. n. 25) (Pag. n. 650)
Bolaffi S.p.A.
- Data5 czerwca 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Münzenonline
- Data16 maja 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 408 ITALIEN. Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946 100 Lire 1936 / Anno XIV, Roma. 8.79 g. Mont. 25 (R3). Pagani 650. Fr. 35. Von grosser Seltenheit. Nur 816 Exemplare geprägt / Extremely rare. Only 816 pieces struck NGC MS 61 Cert.No: 2924810-003
Varesi
- Data6 maja 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 674 VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1946) 100 Lire 1936, XIV EF "Prova", R, Roma Pagani Prove 161 Mont. 54 Luppino PP120 Au RRRR • Ex collezione Odescalchi di Roma, asta Finarte 448 del 18/10/1983 FDC
Varesi
- Data6 maja 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 670 VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1946) 100 Lire 1936 XIV "Littore", Roma MIR 1119a Pagani 650 Au 8,79 23 mm RR • Tiratura ufficiale di soli 812 esemplari ! q.FDC
Nomisma Spa
- Data10 kwietnia 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 863 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 100 e 50 Lire 1936 A. XIV - Nomisma 1059 e 1071 AU RRR Lotto di due monete Grading/Status: qFDC-FDC
Aurora Numismatica
- Data18 marca 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 240 Regno d'Italia, Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943), 100 Lire 1936, coniati 812 esemplari, RR Au 23,5 mm, 8,8 g, in Slab NGC MS62
Heritage Auctions
- Data21 stycznia 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 34722 Vittorio Emanuele III gold 100 Lire Anno XIV 1936-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM83, Fr-35, Pag-650. Mintage: 812. An ever-contested type of Vittorio Emanuele III's extensive gold series, boasting as much visual character as this cataloger has seen with the type. From the Robert C. Pickett Collection
Heritage Auctions
- Data21 stycznia 2025
- Cena wywoławcza—
- Cena końcowa
Varesi
- Data18 listopada 2024
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 307 VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1946) 100 Lire 1936, XIV EF "Prova", R, Roma Pagani Prove 161 Mont. 54 Luppino PP120 Au RRRR • Ex collezione Odescalchi di Roma, asta Finarte 448 del 18/10/1983 FDC Scarica Articolo - "Vitorio Emanuele III, Re e Imperatore"
Nomisma Aste
- Data16 listopada 2024
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 1416 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 100 Lire 1936 An. XIV - Nomisma 1059 AU RRR Graffietti. Grading/Status: SPL
Nomisma Aste
- Data16 listopada 2024
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 2306 Vittorio Emanule III (1900-1946) 100 Lire 1936 An. XIV - Nomisma 812 AU RRR Grading/Status: qFDC-FDC