Włochy 100 lirów 1925 Wiktor Emanuel III

Lot 378 Italy, Vittorio Emanuele III, 100 Lire, 1925, Rome, Gold, PCGS, AU58, KM:66 Head of Vittorio Emanuele III, left; below, an oak branch through the iron crown., Heroic running male figure, with the flag of the Kingdom of Italy in his right hand and a small winged Victory in his left, rest his knee on a rock. On the rock is engraved a fasces and the motto "VETTA D'ITALIA"., Graded PCGS AU58. Issued to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the reign of Vittorio Emanuele III. Small blow at 6 o'clock on the obverse. Multiple marks and scratches from handling. Gold 900 ‰., VITT·EM·III RE D'ITALIA / 1900 - 1925, LIRE - 100 / 1915 - 1918 / VETTA D'ITALIA COUNTRY:Italy KM:66 DENOMINATION:100 Lire YEAR:1925 COIN CONDITION:AU58 MINT NAME:Rome COMPOSITION:Gold DIAMETER:35 SUBJECT:25th year of reign, 10th Anniversary - World War I Entry RULER NAME:Vittorio Emanuele III CERTIFICATION:PCGS CERTIFICATION NUMBER:50995238 WEIGHT (G):32.28 Italie, Victor-Emmanuel III, 100 Lire, 1925, Rome, Or, PCGS, AU58, KM:66 Tête de Victor Emmanuel III, à gauche; dessous, une branche de chêne traversant une couronne de fer., Une figure masculine héroïque courant, le drapeau du Royaume d'Italie dans la main droite et une petite Victoire ailée dans la main gauche, reposant son genou sur un rocher. Sur le rocher sont gravés un faisceau et la devise "VETTA D'ITALIA"., Gradé PCGS AU58. Monnaie frappée pour le 25ème anniversaire du règne de Victor Emmanuel III. Petit coup à 6h au droit. Multiples marques et rayures liées à de la manipulation. Or 900 ‰., VITT·EM·III RE D'ITALIA / 1900 - 1925, LIRE - 100 / 1915 - 1918 / VETTA D'ITALIA PAYS:Italie KM:66 VALEUR FACIALE:100 Lire ANNÉE:1925 QUALITÉ DE LA MONNAIE:AU58 ATELIER:Rome MÉTAL:Or DIAMÈTRE:35 THÈME:25th year of reign, 10th Anniversary - World War I Entry NOM DU RÉGNANT:Victor-Emmanuel III CERTIFICATION:PCGS NUMÉRO DE CERTIFICATION:50995238 POIDS (GR):32.28 Estimate: 5400 EUR