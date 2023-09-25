Włochy 100 lirów 1888 Humbert I

Włochy 100 lirów 1888 Humbert I - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 48, Lot 1551
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Data
    4 grudnia 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
    4614 $
Lot 1551 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 Lire 1888 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 32,25 - Rara - Fondi lucenti, q.FDC (Bol. n. R22) (Gig. n. 4) (Mont. n. 4) (Pag. n. 570)
Więcej informacji
Włochy 100 lirów 1888 Humbert I - Chaponnière & Firmenich SA, Auction 20, Lot 505
Chaponnière & Firmenich SA
  • Data
    23 listopada 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
    9932 $
Lot 505 ITALY. Regno d'Italia. Umberto I, 1878-1900. 100 Lire 1888 R, Roma. Obv. UMBERTO I RE D'ITALIA. Bare head left. Rev. Crowned coat of arms within laurel-oak wreath, value on either side. Mont. 04; KM 22; Fr. 18. AU. 32.26 g. 1169 ex. NGC MS 62
Więcej informacji
Włochy 100 lirów 1888 Humbert I, Awers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Lot 714Włochy 100 lirów 1888 Humbert I, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Lot 714
Nomisma Aste
  • Data
    22 listopada 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
    4614 $
Lot 714 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 Lire 1888 - Nomisma 973 AU RR Ex asta Aurora 31 del 01/03/2024, lotto 227, realizzo € 5.750 + diritti. Grading/Status: qSPL
Więcej informacji
Włochy 100 lirów 1888 Humbert I - Oslo Myntgalleri AS, Auction no. 41, Lot 473
Oslo Myntgalleri AS
  • Data
    22 listopada 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
    2939 $
Lot 473 ITALY 100 lire 1888, Rome. 32.35 g. Cleaned. Edge nicks. Pagani 570, Ex. Künker 328, 10.10.2019, lot 5175 Grade: EF
Więcej informacji
Włochy 100 lirów 1888 Humbert I, Awers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Lot 713Włochy 100 lirów 1888 Humbert I, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Lot 713
Nomisma Aste
  • Data
    22 listopada 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
    4614 $
Lot 713 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 Lire 1888 - Nomisma 973 AU RR Grading/Status: SPL+
Więcej informacji
Włochy 100 lirów 1888 Humbert I, Awers monety - - Nomisma Spa, Auction 74, Lot 1850Włochy 100 lirów 1888 Humbert I, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Spa, Auction 74, Lot 1850
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    5 września 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1850 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 Lire 1888 - Nomisma 973 AU RR Esemplare di altissima qualità  Grading/Status: qFDC/FDC
Więcej informacji
Włochy 100 lirów 1888 Humbert I, Awers monety - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #3125, Lot 35467Włochy 100 lirów 1888 Humbert I, Rewers monety - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #3125, Lot 35467
Heritage Auctions
  • Data
    27 sierpnia 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 35467 Umberto I gold 100 Lire 1888-R AU58 NGC, Rome mint, KM22, Fr-18, Pag-570. A lovely, near-Mint State example from a short vintage, exhibiting a sharp strike on a wide flan. A few storage nicks determine the grade. Metal: Gold Weight: 32.258g AGW: 0.9334oz Melt Value: $3,129.69 Gold Spot: $3,353/oz (07-29-2025 6:54AM CT) Mintage: 1,169 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Więcej informacji
Włochy 100 lirów 1888 Humbert I - Numismatica Ars Classica Spa, Auction 157, Lot 629
Numismatica Ars Classica Spa
  • Data
    10 czerwca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 629 Savoia. Umberto I re d'Italia, 1878-1900   Da 100 lire 1888, AV. Pagani 570. MIR 1096d. Friedberg 18. Molto rara. Migliore di Spl In slab NGC MS 61, certificato n. 8358339-003.
Więcej informacji
Włochy 100 lirów 1888 Humbert I, Awers monety - - Spink , Auction 25004, Lot 334Włochy 100 lirów 1888 Humbert I, Rewers monety - - Spink , Auction 25004, Lot 334
Spink
  • Data
    3 kwietnia 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 334 (g) NGC AU55 | Italy, Umberto I (1878-1900), 100-Lire, 1888 R, bare head left, rev. crowned shield and Garter, within wreath, edge milled, 32.25g, 6h (Fr. 18; KM 22), small edge knock and light scattering of contact marks, to otherwise near brilliant fields, about extremely fine, one of only 1,169 struck, in NGC holder, graded AU55 (Cert. #8222308-008). https://www.ngccoin.uk/certlookup/8222308-008/55/ Estimate: £3000 - £3500
Więcej informacji
Włochy 100 lirów 1888 Humbert I - Art-Rite S.r.l., Auction 99 - Numismatics, Lot 170
Art-Rite S.r.l.
  • Data
    13 marca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 170 UMBERTO I (1878-1900) - 100 lire 1888. Oro - 32,32 gr. Dritto: Testa nuda a sinistra, nel taglio del collo SPERANZA. - Rovescio: Stemma crociato e coronato, con il Collare dell'Annunziata, tra rami di lauro e di quercia; in alto una stella raggiante. Gigante 4 Molto raro Due lievi colpetti al bordo, ma bell'esemplare con fondi lucenti. m.SPL
Więcej informacji
Włochy 100 lirów 1888 Humbert I - Aureo & Calicó, S.L., Auction 448, Lot 457
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
  • Data
    13 marca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 457 * Italy. 1888. Umberto I. R (Roma). 100 lire. (Fr.18) (KM. 22). Mintage of 1169 examples. Light small scrapes. Nice. Rare. AU. 32.30 g. EBC. Coin exempt from the payment of export fees. Estimate: 8000 EUR
Więcej informacji
Włochy 100 lirów 1888 Humbert I - SINCONA AG, Auction 94, Lot 1941
SINCONA AG
  • Data
    22 października 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1941 ITALIEN. Königreich. Umberto I. 1878-1900.   100 Lire 1888 R, Roma. 32.25 g. Mont. 4 (R2). Pagani 570. Fr. 18. Sehr selten. Nur 1'169 Exemplare geprägt / Very rare. Only 1,169 pieces struck. NGC AU58. (~€ 5'210/USD 5'815)
Więcej informacji
Włochy 100 lirów 1888 Humbert I - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 113, Lot 812
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Data
    5 września 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 812 SAVOIA - Umberto I (1878-1900) - 100 Lire 1888 Pag. 570; Mont. 4 RR (AU g. 32,27) Qualche restauro al bordo BB
Więcej informacji
Włochy 100 lirów 1888 Humbert I, Awers monety - - Sima Srl, Auction 3, Lot 699Włochy 100 lirów 1888 Humbert I, Rewers monety - - Sima Srl, Auction 3, Lot 699
Sima Srl
  • Data
    1 kwietnia 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 699 Regno D’ITALIA - Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 lire 1888 - Gig. 4, RR, Au, Oro Gold In Slab NGC MS 60. Bellissima moneta coi fondi lucenti Grading/Status: MS 60
Więcej informacji
Włochy 100 lirów 1888 Humbert I, Awers monety - - Nomisma Spa, Auction 69, Lot 1953Włochy 100 lirów 1888 Humbert I, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Spa, Auction 69, Lot 1953
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    23 marca 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1953 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 lire 1888 - Nomisma 973 AU RR Minimi segnetti al D/ Grading/Status: SPL/SPL+
Więcej informacji
Włochy 100 lirów 1888 Humbert I - Aurora Numismatica, Auction Aurora 31, Lot 227
Aurora Numismatica
  • Data
    1 marca 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 227 Regno d'Italia, Umberto I (1878-1900), 100 Lire 1888, Tiratura: 1169, RR Au 35 mm , q.SPL
Więcej informacji
Włochy 100 lirów 1888 Humbert I - Chaponnière & Firmenich SA, Auction 17, Lot 470
Chaponnière & Firmenich SA
  • Data
    19 listopada 2023
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 470 ITALY. Regno d'Italia. Umberto I, 1878-1900. 100 Lire 1888 R, Roma. Mont. 04; KM 22; Fr. 18. AU. 32.26 g. 1169 ex. - NGC MS 62 Certificate No: 4725402-014
Więcej informacji
Włochy 100 lirów 1888 Humbert I - Cambi Aste, Auction 881, Lot 1233
Cambi Aste
  • Data
    8 listopada 2023
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1233 REGNO D'ITALIA. UMBERTO I DI SAVOIA, 1878-1900., 100 Lire 1888. Testa a s. R/ Stemma. Gig. 4. Molto rara. g. 32,23. Diam. mm. 35,07. Oro. Lievi segni di contatto e pulizia. SPL/FDC Cartellino Numismatica Bobba. Estimate: EUR 4000 - 4500
Więcej informacji
Włochy 100 lirów 1888 Humbert I, Awers monety - - Warin Global Investments, Online Auction 41, Lot 143Włochy 100 lirów 1888 Humbert I, Rewers monety - - Warin Global Investments, Online Auction 41, Lot 143
Warin Global Investments
  • Data
    3 października 2023
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 143 Italy. Umberto I (1878 - 1900). 100 Lire 1888-R. PCGS AU53. Roma. Mintages of 1,169 pieces only. Very Rare. KM-22 Gold. 35 mm. 32.25 gr. (900‰).
Więcej informacji
Włochy 100 lirów 1888 Humbert I - Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG, Auction 391, Lot 382
Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG
  • Data
    25 września 2023
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 382 ITALIEN. KÖNIGREICH ITALIEN. Umberto I., 1878-1900   100 Lire 1888 R, Rom. 29,03 g Feingold. Fb. 18; Pagani 570; Schl. 58. R Nur 1.169 Exemplare geprägt. Hübscher Prägeglanz, winz. Randfehler, vorzüglich +
Więcej informacji