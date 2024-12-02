Włochy 100 lirów 1883 Humbert I

Włochy 100 lirów 1883 Humbert I, Awers monety - - San Martino, Auction n.7, Lot 261Włochy 100 lirów 1883 Humbert I, Rewers monety - - San Martino, Auction n.7, Lot 261
San Martino
  • Data
    6 grudnia 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
    4498 $
Lot 261 Regno d'Italia - Umberto I (1878-1900) - 100 Lire, 1883, Au, gr. 32,27, R, Gig. 3 Grading/Status: qSPL Notes colpetti al bordo
Włochy 100 lirów 1883 Humbert I - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 48, Lot 1549
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Data
    4 grudnia 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
    4614 $
Lot 1549 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 Lire 1883 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 32,25 - Rara - Lievi segni sui fondi lucenti, migliore di SPL (Bol. n. R22) (Gig. n. 3) (Mont. n. 3) (Pag. n. 569)
Włochy 100 lirów 1883 Humbert I, Awers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Lot 712Włochy 100 lirów 1883 Humbert I, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Lot 712
Nomisma Aste
  • Data
    22 listopada 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
    4383 $
Lot 712 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 Lire 1883 - Nomisma 972 AU R Graffietto. Grading/Status: SPL+
Włochy 100 lirów 1883 Humbert I - Münzenonline, Auktion Nr.36, Lot 305
Münzenonline
  • Data
    21 listopada 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
    5586 $
Lot 305 ITALIEN. Königreich. Umberto I. 1878-1900. 100 Lire 1883 R, Roma. 32.27 g. Mont. 3 (R). Pagani 569. Fr. 18. Selten. Nur 4'219 Exemplare geprägt / Rare. Only 4,219 pieces struck.leichte Haarlinien sonst fast unzirkuliert
Włochy 100 lirów 1883 Humbert I - Soler y Llach S.L., Auction Numismatics, Lot 858
Soler y Llach S.L.
  • Data
    19 listopada 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
    5790 $
Lot 858 WORLD COINS: ITALY Italy 100 Lire . 1883-R . UMBERTO I . 32,18 grs. AU. (Rayitas). RARA. Fr-18; KM-22. MBC+.
Włochy 100 lirów 1883 Humbert I - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 1066, Lot 453
Cambi Aste
  • Data
    11 listopada 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 453 REGNO D'ITALIA. UMBERTO I DI SAVOIA, 1878-1900.100 Lire 1883. VIDEOTesta a s. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato. Gig. 3. Raro. g. 32,22. Diam. mm. 35,15. Oro. Graffi e segni di contatto. Fondi brillanti. SPL
Włochy 100 lirów 1883 Humbert I - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 1066, Lot 454
Cambi Aste
  • Data
    11 listopada 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 454 REGNO D'ITALIA. UMBERTO I DI SAVOIA, 1878-1900.100 Lire 1883. VIDEOTesta a s. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato. Gig. 3. Raro. g. 32,20. Diam. mm. 35,16. Oro. Colpo al rovescio e segni di contatto. Fondi brillanti. Migliore di SPL
Włochy 100 lirów 1883 Humbert I - VL Nummus, Online Auction 29, Lot 1125
VL Nummus
  • Data
    12 października 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1125 Italy Umberto I (1878-1900) World coins, Kingdom. 100 Lire, 1883. , cleaned, Au. Rome Gr. 31,96 Fr. 18 BB/q.SPL
Włochy 100 lirów 1883 Humbert I, Awers monety - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #3125, Lot 33191Włochy 100 lirów 1883 Humbert I, Rewers monety - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #3125, Lot 33191
Heritage Auctions
  • Data
    27 sierpnia 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 33191 Umberto I gold 100 Lire 1883-R MS62 Prooflike NGC, Rome mint, KM22, Fr-18. The lovely Prooflike surfaces offer an abundance of reflectivity while the full strike leaves in place every nuance carved into the original engraving, including in the king's hair as well as the reverse shield and wreath. Metal: Gold Diameter: 35mm Weight: 32.258g AGW: 0.9334oz Melt Value: $3,129.69 Gold Spot: $3,353/oz (07-29-2025 7:54AM CT) Mintage: 4,219 Estimate: $6,000 - $8,000. Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Włochy 100 lirów 1883 Humbert I, Awers monety - - Casa d'Aste Montenegro, Numismatic Auction 24, Lot 399Włochy 100 lirów 1883 Humbert I, Rewers monety - - Casa d'Aste Montenegro, Numismatic Auction 24, Lot 399
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
  • Data
    13 czerwca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 399 Regno d'Italia - Umberto I 1878-1900 - 100 lire 1883 Roma av. Testa nuda a sinistra, in basso la data R/ stemma di Savoia coronato e fregiato del Collare dell’Annunziata, ai lati il valore; il tutto entro due rami d’alloro e quercia CNI 11. Pagani 569. Montenegro 03. 32.1 g. - Ø 35 - R Grading/Status: Fdc65
Włochy 100 lirów 1883 Humbert I - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 47, Lot 1409
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Data
    5 czerwca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1409 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 Lire 1883 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a destra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 32,23 - Rara - Lievi colpetti al contorno, SPL (Bol. n. R22) (Gig. n. 3) (Mont. n. 3) (Pag. n. 569)
Włochy 100 lirów 1883 Humbert I - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 47, Lot 1408
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Data
    5 czerwca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1408 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 Lire 1883 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 32,25 - Rara - Lievi segni di contatto, ma con fondi lucenti, migliore di SPL (Bol. n. R22) (Gig. n. 3) (Mont. n. 3) (Pag. n. 569)
Włochy 100 lirów 1883 Humbert I - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 47, Lot 1407
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Data
    5 czerwca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1407 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 Lire 1883 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 35,24 - Rara - Lievi segni di contatto, migliore di SPL (Bol. n. R22) (Gig. n. 3) (Mont. n. 3) (Pag. n. 569)
Włochy 100 lirów 1883 Humbert I - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 1024, Lot 476
Cambi Aste
  • Data
    28 maja 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 476 REGNO D'ITALIA. UMBERTO I DI SAVOIA, 1878-1900.100 Lire 1883.Testa a s. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato. Gig. 3. Raro. g. 32,21. Diam. mm. 35,07. Oro. Lievi segni di contatto. SPL/FDC VIDEO
Włochy 100 lirów 1883 Humbert I - SINCONA AG, Auction 97, Lot 1624
SINCONA AG
  • Data
    26 maja 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1624 ITALIEN. Königreich. Umberto I. 1878-1900.   100 Lire 1883 R, Roma. 32.27 g. Mont. 3 (R). Pagani 569. Fr. 18. Selten. Nur 4'219 Exemplare geprägt / Rare. Only 4,219 pieces struck. NGC MS62. (~€ 3'685/USD 3'975)
Włochy 100 lirów 1883 Humbert I - Art-Rite S.r.l., Auction 106, Lot 145
Art-Rite S.r.l.
  • Data
    20 maja 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 145 UMBERTO I (1878-1900) - 100 lire 1883, Roma. Oro, 32,30 gr. - Diam. 35 mm. Dritto: testa nuda a sinistra, nel taglio del collo SPERANZA (Filippo Speranza, incisore); - Rovescio: Stemma crociato e coronato, con Collare dell'Annunziata, tra rami di lauro e quercia, in alto una stella raggiante. Nomisma 972, Gigante 3 Raro Bellissimo esemplare dai fondi lucenti. q.FDC
Włochy 100 lirów 1883 Humbert I - Soler y Llach S.L., Auction 1138, Lot 948
Soler y Llach S.L.
  • Data
    14 maja 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 948 WORLD COINS: ITALY World Coins Empire 100 Lire . 1883-R . UMBERTO I . ROMA . 32,24 grs. AU (900). (Pequeños golpecitos y rayitas). Bella con brillo original. RARA. Fr-18; KM-22. Tirada: 4.219 piezas. EBC+ Prooflike. Ex Áureo & Calicó 268 - 03 junio 2015, n. 1679.
Włochy 100 lirów 1883 Humbert I, Awers monety - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #3122, Lot 34713Włochy 100 lirów 1883 Humbert I, Rewers monety - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #3122, Lot 34713
Heritage Auctions
  • Data
    21 stycznia 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 34713 Umberto I gold 100 Lire 1883-R MS61 NGC, Rome mint, KM22, Mont-3, Gig-3, Fr-18. Mintage: 4,219. Featuring almost-Prooflike qualities that have been subdued by wisping across the surfaces. The detail of the strike is exceptional and shows no sign of erosion. Bright and attractive. Ex. Heritage Auctions #3115 (May 2024, Lot 32679) Metal: Gold Weight: 32.258g AGW: 0.9334oz Melt Value: $2,571.52 Gold Spot: $2,755/oz (01-22-2025) Mintage: 4,219 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Włochy 100 lirów 1883 Humbert I, Awers monety - - Stack's Bowers, January 2025 NYINC Showcase Auction - Session 3: World Coins Part 2: German East Africa to United States of America - Lots 32001-32395, Lot 32193Włochy 100 lirów 1883 Humbert I, Rewers monety - - Stack's Bowers, January 2025 NYINC Showcase Auction - Session 3: World Coins Part 2: German East Africa to United States of America - Lots 32001-32395, Lot 32193
Stack's Bowers
  • Data
    18 stycznia 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 32193 ITALY. 100 Lire, 1883-R. Rome Mint. Umberto I. NGC MS-62 Prooflike. Fr-18; KM-22; Gig-3; Mont-03. Mintage: 4,219. An alluring Prooflike example of this hefty and famous Italian type, offering rich brilliance and sharp details throughout. As such an appealing example of an extremely difficult date, we expect stiff competition for this piece. Estimate: $5,000 - $7,500. Click here for certification details from NGC.
Włochy 100 lirów 1883 Humbert I, Awers monety - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61445, Lot 25198Włochy 100 lirów 1883 Humbert I, Rewers monety - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61445, Lot 25198
Heritage Auctions
  • Data
    2 grudnia 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 25198 Umberto I gold 100 Lire 1883-R AU55 NGC, Rome mint, KM22, Mont-3, Gig-3. Mintage: 4,219. A lightly handled example of this favored large-format Umberto gold issue. Metal: Gold Weight: 32.258g AGW: 0.9334oz Melt Value: $2,462.31 Gold Spot: $2,638/oz (12-02-2024) Mintage: 4,219 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
