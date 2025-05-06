Włochy 10 lirów 1929 Wiktor Emanuel III

Włochy 10 lirów 1929 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 120, Lot 1825Włochy 10 lirów 1929 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 120, Lot 1825
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Data
    24 listopada 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
    29 $
Lot 1825 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Lire 1929 ** Biga Pag. 694a; Mont. 94 AG Due colpetti Grading/Status: BB+ Notes Due colpetti
Włochy 10 lirów 1929 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 120, Lot 1826Włochy 10 lirów 1929 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 120, Lot 1826
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Data
    24 listopada 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
    17 $
Lot 1826 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Lire 1929 ** Biga Pag. 694a; Mont. 94 AG Grading/Status: qBB
Włochy 10 lirów 1929 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 120, Lot 1824Włochy 10 lirów 1929 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 120, Lot 1824
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Data
    24 listopada 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
    35 $
Lot 1824 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Lire 1929 * Biga Pag. 694; Mont. 93 RR AG Grading/Status: qBB
Włochy 10 lirów 1929 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #232547, Lot 63230Włochy 10 lirów 1929 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #232547, Lot 63230
Heritage Auctions
  • Data
    19 listopada 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 63230 Vittorio Emanuele III 10 Lire 1929-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM68.1. Edge *FERT*. From the Globus Collection Metal: Silver Weight: 10g ASW: 0.2684oz Melt Value: $14.49 Silver Spot: $54/oz (11-13-2025 2:52AM CT) Mintage: 6,800,000
Włochy 10 lirów 1929 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 42, Lot 2252Włochy 10 lirów 1929 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 42, Lot 2252
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    17 listopada 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 2252 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1929* - Nomisma 1114 AG R Sigillato da Emilio Tevere “bordo ripreso altrimenti SPL” Grading/Status: SPL
Włochy 10 lirów 1929 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 42, Lot 2251Włochy 10 lirów 1929 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 42, Lot 2251
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    17 listopada 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 2251 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1929* - Nomisma 1114 AG R Grading/Status: qFDC
Włochy 10 lirów 1929 Wiktor Emanuel III - A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions, Live Internet Auction 22, Lot 6888
A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions
  • Data
    1 listopada 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 6888 ITALY: 10 Lire (1929 R) in silver (0,835). Head of Vittorio Emanuele III facing left on obverse. Biga with female on reverse. Edge lettering: **FERT**. (KM 68.2). About Extra Fine.
Włochy 10 lirów 1929 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Lot 318Włochy 10 lirów 1929 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Lot 318
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Data
    8 września 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 318 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Lire 1929 * Biga Pag. 694; Mont. 93 RR AG Grading/Status: SPL
Włochy 10 lirów 1929 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Lot 2588Włochy 10 lirów 1929 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Lot 2588
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Data
    8 września 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 2588 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Lire 1929 ** Biga Pag. 694a; Mont. 94 AG Grading/Status: BB-SPL
Włochy 10 lirów 1929 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Lot 319Włochy 10 lirów 1929 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Lot 319
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Data
    8 września 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 319 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Lire 1929 ** Biga Pag. 694a; Mont. 94 AG Grading/Status: qSPL
Włochy 10 lirów 1929 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Lot 2586Włochy 10 lirów 1929 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Lot 2586
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Data
    8 września 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 2586 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Lire 1929 * Biga Pag. 694; Mont. 93 RR AG Colpetti - Patinata Grading/Status: BB Notes Colpetti - Patinata
Włochy 10 lirów 1929 Wiktor Emanuel III - Artemide Aste s.r.l., Auction 72E, Lot 942
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
  • Data
    6 września 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 942 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943). 10 lire 1929 *. Pag. (decimali) 694; MIR (Savoia) 1132g. AG. 9.93 g. 27 mm. R. BB+.
Włochy 10 lirów 1929 Wiktor Emanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 162, Lot 607
Katz Auction
  • Data
    7 lipca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 607 Italy 10 Lire 1929 R KM# 68.2, N# 10490; **FERT**; Silver 9.96 g.; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; XF+
Włochy 10 lirów 1929 Wiktor Emanuel III - Artemide Aste s.r.l., Auction 71E, Lot 920
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
  • Data
    5 lipca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 920 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943). Lotto di tre (3) monete da 10 lire: 1926, 1928*, 1929**. AG.
Włochy 10 lirów 1929 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 40, Lot 1254Włochy 10 lirów 1929 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 40, Lot 1254
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    1 lipca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1254 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1929* - Nomisma 1114 AG R Colpo al bordo, graffietti  Grading/Status: SPL
Włochy 10 lirów 1929 Wiktor Emanuel III - Constantin Coins, Auction 2, Lot 56
Constantin Coins
  • Data
    23 maja 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 56 Italien Königreich, Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946, 10 Lire 1929. 9,95 g. K/M 68.2. Vorzüglich-Stempelglanz
Włochy 10 lirów 1929 Wiktor Emanuel III - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 37, Lot 960
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Data
    17 maja 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 960 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Lire Biga 1929 - Ag - C/ 2 rosette - Gigante 58a Grading/Status: BB/SPL Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Włochy 10 lirów 1929 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - ACM Aste srl, Numismatic Auction 35, Lot 868Włochy 10 lirów 1929 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - ACM Aste srl, Numismatic Auction 35, Lot 868
ACM Aste srl
  • Data
    8 maja 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 868 Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1943. 10 lire 1929 Due rosette Biga. Ag. Gig. 58a. Peso gr. 10,00. Diametro mm. 27. BB. Colpi al bordo. NC. Grading/Status: BB Material Ag
Włochy 10 lirów 1929 Wiktor Emanuel III - Jesús Vico, Online Auction 26, Lot 590
Jesús Vico
  • Data
    6 maja 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 590 MONEDA EXTRANJERA. ITALIA. Víctor Manuel III. 10 liras. 1929. R. AR 10,01 g. 26,9 mm. KM-68.1. Pequeño defecto en gráfila. Pequeñas marcas. EBC-.
Włochy 10 lirów 1929 Wiktor Emanuel III - Varesi, Numismatic Auction 85, Lot 658
Varesi
  • Data
    6 maja 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 658 VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1929 due rosette "Biga", Roma MIR 1132h Pagani 694a Ag 10 g circa 27 mm R • Sigillata FDC da Angelo Bazzoni
