Włochy 10 lirów 1929 Wiktor Emanuel III
InAsta S.p.A.
- Data24 listopada 2025
- Cena wywoławcza29 $
Lot 1825 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Lire 1929 ** Biga Pag. 694a; Mont. 94 AG Due colpetti Grading/Status: BB+ Notes Due colpetti
InAsta S.p.A.
- Data24 listopada 2025
- Cena wywoławcza17 $
Lot 1826 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Lire 1929 ** Biga Pag. 694a; Mont. 94 AG Grading/Status: qBB
InAsta S.p.A.
- Data24 listopada 2025
- Cena wywoławcza35 $
Lot 1824 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Lire 1929 * Biga Pag. 694; Mont. 93 RR AG Grading/Status: qBB
Heritage Auctions
- Data19 listopada 2025
- Cena wywoławcza—
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 63230 Vittorio Emanuele III 10 Lire 1929-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM68.1. Edge *FERT*. From the Globus Collection Metal: Silver Weight: 10g ASW: 0.2684oz Melt Value: $14.49 Silver Spot: $54/oz (11-13-2025 2:52AM CT) Mintage: 6,800,000
Nomisma Spa
- Data17 listopada 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 2252 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1929* - Nomisma 1114 AG R Sigillato da Emilio Tevere “bordo ripreso altrimenti SPL” Grading/Status: SPL
Nomisma Spa
- Data17 listopada 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 2251 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1929* - Nomisma 1114 AG R Grading/Status: qFDC
A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions
- Data1 listopada 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 6888 ITALY: 10 Lire (1929 R) in silver (0,835). Head of Vittorio Emanuele III facing left on obverse. Biga with female on reverse. Edge lettering: **FERT**. (KM 68.2). About Extra Fine.
InAsta S.p.A.
- Data8 września 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 318 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Lire 1929 * Biga Pag. 694; Mont. 93 RR AG Grading/Status: SPL
InAsta S.p.A.
- Data8 września 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 2588 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Lire 1929 ** Biga Pag. 694a; Mont. 94 AG Grading/Status: BB-SPL
InAsta S.p.A.
- Data8 września 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 319 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Lire 1929 ** Biga Pag. 694a; Mont. 94 AG Grading/Status: qSPL
InAsta S.p.A.
- Data8 września 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 2586 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Lire 1929 * Biga Pag. 694; Mont. 93 RR AG Colpetti - Patinata Grading/Status: BB Notes Colpetti - Patinata
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
- Data6 września 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 942 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943). 10 lire 1929 *. Pag. (decimali) 694; MIR (Savoia) 1132g. AG. 9.93 g. 27 mm. R. BB+.
Katz Auction
- Data7 lipca 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 607 Italy 10 Lire 1929 R KM# 68.2, N# 10490; **FERT**; Silver 9.96 g.; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; XF+
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
- Data5 lipca 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 920 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943). Lotto di tre (3) monete da 10 lire: 1926, 1928*, 1929**. AG.
Nomisma Spa
- Data1 lipca 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 1254 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1929* - Nomisma 1114 AG R Colpo al bordo, graffietti Grading/Status: SPL
Constantin Coins
- Data23 maja 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 56 Italien Königreich, Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946, 10 Lire 1929. 9,95 g. K/M 68.2. Vorzüglich-Stempelglanz
Numismatica Ferrarese
- Data17 maja 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 960 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Lire Biga 1929 - Ag - C/ 2 rosette - Gigante 58a Grading/Status: BB/SPL Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
ACM Aste srl
- Data8 maja 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 868 Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1943. 10 lire 1929 Due rosette Biga. Ag. Gig. 58a. Peso gr. 10,00. Diametro mm. 27. BB. Colpi al bordo. NC. Grading/Status: BB Material Ag
Jesús Vico
- Data6 maja 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 590 MONEDA EXTRANJERA. ITALIA. Víctor Manuel III. 10 liras. 1929. R. AR 10,01 g. 26,9 mm. KM-68.1. Pequeño defecto en gráfila. Pequeñas marcas. EBC-.
Varesi
- Data6 maja 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 658 VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1929 due rosette "Biga", Roma MIR 1132h Pagani 694a Ag 10 g circa 27 mm R • Sigillata FDC da Angelo Bazzoni