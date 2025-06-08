Włochy 10 lirów 1928 Wiktor Emanuel III

Włochy 10 lirów 1928 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Nomisma Aste, E-Live Auction 11, Lot 2041Włochy 10 lirów 1928 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Aste, E-Live Auction 11, Lot 2041
Nomisma Aste
  • Data
    15 grudnia 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
    173 $
Lot 2041 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1928 - Nomisma 1112 AG Una rosetta. Minimi colpetti al bordo. Grading/Status: FDC
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 10 lirów 1928 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 120, Lot 1823Włochy 10 lirów 1928 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 120, Lot 1823
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Data
    24 listopada 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
    104 $
Lot 1823 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Lire 1928 ** Biga Pag. 693a; Mont. 92 RRR AG Colpetto Grading/Status: BB Notes Colpetto
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 10 lirów 1928 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 120, Lot 1822Włochy 10 lirów 1928 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 120, Lot 1822
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Data
    24 listopada 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
    17 $
Lot 1822 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Lire 1928 * Biga Pag. 693; Mont. 91 NC AG Colpetto Grading/Status: qBB Notes Colpetto
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 10 lirów 1928 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Sima Srl, E-Live Auction 1, Lot 1364Włochy 10 lirów 1928 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Sima Srl, E-Live Auction 1, Lot 1364
Sima Srl
  • Data
    25 października 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1364 REGNO D’ITALIA VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1943) 10 Lire Biga * 1928. Ag NC Spedizione solo in Italia. Shipping only to Italy Grading/Status: MB
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 10 lirów 1928 Wiktor Emanuel III - Bertolami Fine Art, Auction 351, Lot 1419
Bertolami Fine Art
  • Data
    15 września 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1419 REGNO D'ITALIA. Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943). 10 lire 1928 * biga. Gig. 57; Ag; 10gr. Grading/Status: BB
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 10 lirów 1928 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Roccaro Collezioni, E-Live Auction 7, Lot 164Włochy 10 lirów 1928 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Roccaro Collezioni, E-Live Auction 7, Lot 164
Roccaro Collezioni
  • Data
    13 września 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 164 Vittorio Emanuele III, 1900-1943, 10 lire 1928*, biga, Ag, Rif. Gig. 57 - Rarità NC Grading/Status: BB/SPL
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 10 lirów 1928 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Lot 317Włochy 10 lirów 1928 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Lot 317
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Data
    8 września 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 317 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Lire 1928 ** Biga Pag. 693a; Mont. 92 RRR AG Qualche segnetto Grading/Status: SPL+/qFDC Notes Qualche segnetto
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 10 lirów 1928 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Lot 2582Włochy 10 lirów 1928 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Lot 2582
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Data
    8 września 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 2582 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Lire 1928 * Biga Pag. 693; Mont. 91 NC AG Grading/Status: SPL
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 10 lirów 1928 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Lot 2585Włochy 10 lirów 1928 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Lot 2585
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Data
    8 września 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 2585 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Lire 1928 ** Biga Pag. 693a; Mont. 92 RRR AG Grading/Status: BB+
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 10 lirów 1928 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 41, Lot 3617Włochy 10 lirów 1928 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 41, Lot 3617
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    8 września 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 3617 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1928* - Nomisma 1112; Pag. 693 AG Minimi colpetti al bordo Grading/Status: qFDC/FDC
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 10 lirów 1928 Wiktor Emanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 166, Lot 998
Katz Auction
  • Data
    16 sierpnia 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 998 Italy 10 Lire 1928 R KM# 68.1, N# 10490; 1 rosette on the edge; Silver 10.03 g.; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; UNC, luster
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 10 lirów 1928 Wiktor Emanuel III - Numismatica Italia, Auction 2, Lot 329
Numismatica Italia
  • Data
    11 lipca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 329 ITALY - Kingdom Victor Emmanuel IIIrd (1900 - 1943) 10 lire biga - * on the edge OBVERSE : VITT·EM·III· RE·D'ITALIA· / Bare head of King V. E. IIIrd left REVERSE : - /Italy holding fasces with her left arm on a rampant biga to left - ex 1928 L.10 R Date : 1928 Mint : R - Rome Material : Ag Diameter [mm] : 27,11 Weight [g] : 9,86 Rarity : NC Conservation : aVF Bibliographical references : KM 68.1, Gig. 57 INDICATIVE AUCTION VALUE (if available) : Inasta E106, L2435, 25/04/2023 - aVF - 30 (Hammer Price) NOTES : Hits on the edge
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 10 lirów 1928 Wiktor Emanuel III - Artemide Aste s.r.l., Auction 71E, Lot 904
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
  • Data
    5 lipca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 904 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943). 10 lire 1928 *. Pag. (decimali) 693; MIR (Savoia) 1132e. AG. 9.96 g. 27.5 mm. qFDC/FDC.
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 10 lirów 1928 Wiktor Emanuel III - Artemide Aste s.r.l., Auction 71E, Lot 920
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
  • Data
    5 lipca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 920 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943). Lotto di tre (3) monete da 10 lire: 1926, 1928*, 1929**. AG.
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 10 lirów 1928 Wiktor Emanuel III - Savoca Numismatik , Online Auction 276 | Blue, Lot 932
Savoca Numismatik
  • Data
    5 lipca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 932 Italy. AD 1928. 10 Lire 1928 mm, 10 g Very Fine
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 10 lirów 1928 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 118, Lot 1966Włochy 10 lirów 1928 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 118, Lot 1966
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Data
    30 czerwca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1966 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Lire 1928 * Biga Pag. 693; Mont. 91 NC AG Grading/Status: BB
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 10 lirów 1928 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - ACM Aste srl, Numismatic Auction 36, Lot 656Włochy 10 lirów 1928 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - ACM Aste srl, Numismatic Auction 36, Lot 656
ACM Aste srl
  • Data
    26 czerwca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 656 Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946. 10 lire 1928 1 rosetta. Ag. Gig. 57. Peso gr. 9,83. Diametro mm. 27. MB. Colpi. NC. Grading/Status: MB Material Ag
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 10 lirów 1928 Wiktor Emanuel III - Rio de la Plata, Online Auction 22, Lot 2977
Rio de la Plata
  • Data
    10 czerwca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 2977 Italia (Reino) Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1928 R. Ceca de Roma. Plata 800; 27.0mm; 9.95g. KM68. (VF+) Estimate: 40 - 60 USD
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 10 lirów 1928 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Nomisma Aste, E-Live Auction 10, Lot 408Włochy 10 lirów 1928 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Aste, E-Live Auction 10, Lot 408
Nomisma Aste
  • Data
    9 czerwca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 408 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1928* - Nomisma 1112 NC Grading/Status: FDC
Podobne
Więcej informacji
Włochy 10 lirów 1928 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - San Martino, E-Live Auction 5, Lot 2485Włochy 10 lirów 1928 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - San Martino, E-Live Auction 5, Lot 2485
San Martino
  • Data
    8 czerwca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 2485 Roma, Vittorio Emanuele III (1900 - 1943) - 10 Lire "Biga", 1928, Ag, gr. 10, NC, GIG 57, 1 rosetta Grading/Status: BB
Podobne
Więcej informacji