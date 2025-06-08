Włochy 10 lirów 1928 Wiktor Emanuel III

Lot 329 ITALY - Kingdom Victor Emmanuel IIIrd (1900 - 1943) 10 lire biga - * on the edge OBVERSE : VITT·EM·III· RE·D'ITALIA· / Bare head of King V. E. IIIrd left REVERSE : - /Italy holding fasces with her left arm on a rampant biga to left - ex 1928 L.10 R Date : 1928 Mint : R - Rome Material : Ag Diameter [mm] : 27,11 Weight [g] : 9,86 Rarity : NC Conservation : aVF Bibliographical references : KM 68.1, Gig. 57 INDICATIVE AUCTION VALUE (if available) : Inasta E106, L2435, 25/04/2023 - aVF - 30 (Hammer Price) NOTES : Hits on the edge