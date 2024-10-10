Włochy 10 lirów 1912 Wiktor Emanuel III

Włochy 10 lirów 1912 Wiktor Emanuel III - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 48, Lot 1574
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Data
    4 grudnia 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
    5767 $
Lot 1574 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire Aratrice 1912 NGC MS 64 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra  - Rovescio: allegoria dell'Italia agricola con aratro e fascio di spighe - Rara - Cert. #8585053-010 (Bol. n. R46) (Gig. n. 52) (Mont. n. 58) (Pag. n. 688)
Włochy 10 lirów 1912 Wiktor Emanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 175, Lot 229
Katz Auction
  • Data
    22 listopada 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
    58 $
Lot 229 Italy 10 Lire 1912 R KM# 47, N# 51453; Gold (.900) 3.22 g.; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage 6796 pcs.; AUNC with mint luster & minor hairlines.
Włochy 10 lirów 1912 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Lot 769Włochy 10 lirów 1912 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Lot 769
Nomisma Aste
  • Data
    22 listopada 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
    6920 $
Lot 769 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1912 - Nomisma 1102 AU R Certificata ISNI come "FDC 65". Grading/Status: FDC
Włochy 10 lirów 1912 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Nomisma Spa, Auction 75, Lot 518Włochy 10 lirów 1912 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Spa, Auction 75, Lot 518
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    15 listopada 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 518 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1912 - Nomisma 1102 AU RR Minima screpolatura interna ma di conservazione eccezionale Grading/Status: FDC
Włochy 10 lirów 1912 Wiktor Emanuel III - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 1066, Lot 506
Cambi Aste
  • Data
    11 listopada 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 506 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE III DI SAVOIA, 1900-1946.10 Lire 1912. Aratrice.Busto a s. R/ L'Italia come aratrice con aratro e spighe. Gig. 52. Rarissimo. g. 3,21. Diam. mm. 19,03. Oro. Lievissimi segni di contatto. SPL/FDC
Włochy 10 lirów 1912 Wiktor Emanuel III - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 1066, Lot 1155
Cambi Aste
  • Data
    11 listopada 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1155 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE III DI SAVOIA, 1900-1946.10 Lire 1912. Aratrice. VIDEOBusto a s. R/ L'Italia come aratrice con aratro e spighe. Gig. 1652. Rara. g. 3,22. Diam. mm. 19,02. Oro. Lievissimi graffi. SPL/FDC
Włochy 10 lirów 1912 Wiktor Emanuel III - Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a., Auction 163, Lot 2057
Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.
  • Data
    6 listopada 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 2057 ITALIE, Royaume, Victor Emmanuel III (1900-1946), AV 10 lire, 1912 R, Rome. M. 58; G. 52; Fr. 29. Extrêmement rare. Petite tache au droit. Légèrement nettoyé. Superbe Extremely Fine
Włochy 10 lirów 1912 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Casa d'Aste Montenegro, Numismatic Auction 24, Lot 453Włochy 10 lirów 1912 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Casa d'Aste Montenegro, Numismatic Auction 24, Lot 453
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
  • Data
    13 czerwca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 453 Regno d'Italia - Vittorio Emanuele III 1900-1946 - 10 lire 1912 Roma av.. Semibusto in uniforme con testa nuda a sinistra R/ allegoria dell’Italia agricola con un fascio di spighe nella sinistra e un aratro nella destra Pagani 688. Montenegro 58. 3.22 g. - Ø 19 - RRR Grading/Status: Fdc69
Włochy 10 lirów 1912 Wiktor Emanuel III - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 1024, Lot 538
Cambi Aste
  • Data
    28 maja 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 538 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE III DI SAVOIA, 1900-1946.10 Lire 1912. Aratrice.Busto a s. R/ L'Italia come aratrice con aratro e spighe. Gig. 52. Rarissimo. g. 3,22. Diam. mm. 18,97. Oro. q.FDCSigillata Angelo Bazzoni (FDC).
Włochy 10 lirów 1912 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 10, Lot 859Włochy 10 lirów 1912 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 10, Lot 859
Nomisma Aste
  • Data
    24 maja 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 859 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1912 - Nomisma 1078 AU R Grading/Status: qFDC
Włochy 10 lirów 1912 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61501, Lot 25114Włochy 10 lirów 1912 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61501, Lot 25114
Heritage Auctions
  • Data
    6 maja 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 25114 Sought-After 10 Lire Vittorio Emanuele III gold 10 Lire 1912-R MS64 NGC, Rome mint, KM47, Fr-29. The rarest issue of the design-identical 20, 50, and 100 Lire denominations. Though this is the most attainable date from the three-year series, premiums remain high for conditionally-scarce representatives such as this. Flashy and sharp in hand, offering almost all the appeal of Gem condition apart from some chatter in the fields. Ex. The Alexander Collection (Heritage Auction 3037, January 2015, Lot 31231) Metal: Gold Diameter: 18mm Weight: 3.2258g AGW: 0.0933oz Mintage: 6,796 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Włochy 10 lirów 1912 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - InAsta S.p.A., Auction 117, Lot 522Włochy 10 lirów 1912 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - InAsta S.p.A., Auction 117, Lot 522
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Data
    15 kwietnia 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 522 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Lire 1912 Aratrice Pag. 688; Mont. 52 RRR (AU g. 3,23) Grading/Status: FDC/qFDC
Włochy 10 lirów 1912 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Nomisma Spa, Auction 72, Lot 887Włochy 10 lirów 1912 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Spa, Auction 72, Lot 887
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    10 kwietnia 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 887 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1912 - Nomisma 1102 AU RR Hairlines da pulitura Grading/Status: qFDC
Włochy 10 lirów 1912 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 9, Lot 854Włochy 10 lirów 1912 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 9, Lot 854
Nomisma Aste
  • Data
    23 marca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 854 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1912 - Nomisma 1102 AU RR Grading/Status: qFDC-FDC
Włochy 10 lirów 1912 Wiktor Emanuel III - Aurora Numismatica, Auction Aurora 33, Lot 269
Aurora Numismatica
  • Data
    18 marca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 269 Regno d'Italia, Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943), 10 Lire 1912, RRR Au 19 mm, 3,22 g, in Slab NGC MS63
Włochy 10 lirów 1912 Wiktor Emanuel III - Varesi, Numismatic Auction 84, Lot 223
Varesi
  • Data
    18 listopada 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 223 VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1912 "Aratrice", R, Roma MIR 1131b Pagani 688 Au 3,22 g circa 19 mm circa RR • Sigillata FDC da Numismatica Lago Maggiore
Włochy 10 lirów 1912 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Lot 2315Włochy 10 lirów 1912 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Lot 2315
Nomisma Aste
  • Data
    16 listopada 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 2315 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1912 - Nomisma 1102 AU RR Da montatura. Grading/Status: qSPL
Włochy 10 lirów 1912 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Lot 1428Włochy 10 lirów 1912 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Lot 1428
Nomisma Aste
  • Data
    16 listopada 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1428 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1912 - Nomisma 1102 AU RR Grading/Status: SPL-FDC
Włochy 10 lirów 1912 Wiktor Emanuel III - SINCONA AG, Auction 94, Lot 1958
SINCONA AG
  • Data
    22 października 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1958 ITALIEN. Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946.   10 Lire 1912 R, Roma. 3.22 g. Mont. 58 (R3). Pagani 688. Fr. 29. Selten. Nur 6'796 Exemplare geprägt / Rare. Only 6,796 pieces struck. Kleine Kratzer / Small scratches. Vorzüglich / Extremely Fine. (~€ 1'040/USD 1'165)
Włochy 10 lirów 1912 Wiktor Emanuel III - Art-Rite S.r.l., Auction 90 - Numismatics, Lot 196
Art-Rite S.r.l.
  • Data
    10 października 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 196 VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1943) - 10 lire 1912.Oro - n.d. Dirtto: Semibusto a sinistra in uniforme. - Rovescio: L'Italia aratrice con aratro e spighe. Gigante 52 Rarissimo Esemplare di notevole qualità. Sigillato NGC MS64 Certificato NGC n. 6640187-002
