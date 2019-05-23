Włochy 10 lirów 1861 Wiktor Emanuel II
Lot 247 MS65 | ITALY. Vittorio Emanuele II, 1861-78. Gold 20 Lire, 1873 M BN. Milan. Head of Vittorio Emanuele facing left; inscription: 'VITTORIO EMANUELE II'; date in exergue / Enwreathed arms of the House of Savoy decorated with the Collare dell'Annunziata; value and mintmark in exergue. Designed by Giuseppe Ferraris. In secure plastic holder, graded PCGS MS65 , certification number 33817532 . PCGS population in this grade: 19. PCGS population in higher grade: 7. Reference: KM-10 Diameter: 21 mm. Weight: 6.4516 g. (AGW=0.1867 oz.) Composition: 900/1000 Gold.
Lot 281 PCGS MS65 | ITALY. Vittorio Emanuele II, 1861-78. Gold 20 Lire, 1873 M BN. Milan. Head of Vittorio Emanuele facing left; inscription: 'VITTORIO EMANUELE II'; date in exergue / Enwreathed arms of the House of Savoy decorated with the Collare dell'Annunziata; value and mintmark in exergue. Designed by Giuseppe Ferraris. In secure plastic holder, graded PCGS MS65 , certification number 33817555. PCGS population in this grade: 19. PCGS population in higher grade: 7. Reference: KM-10 Diameter: 21 mm. Weight: 6.4516 g. (AGW=0.1867 oz.) Composition: 900/1000 Gold.
Lot 282 PCGS MS65 | ITALY. Vittorio Emanuele II, 1861-78. Gold 20 Lire, 1873 M BN. Milan. Head of Vittorio Emanuele facing left; inscription: 'VITTORIO EMANUELE II'; date in exergue / Enwreathed arms of the House of Savoy decorated with the Collare dell'Annunziata; value and mintmark in exergue. Designed by Giuseppe Ferraris. In secure plastic holder, graded PCGS MS65 , certification number 33817531. PCGS population in this grade: 19. PCGS population in higher grade: 7. Reference: KM-10 Diameter: 21 mm. Weight: 6.4516 g. (AGW=0.1867 oz.) Composition: 900/1000 Gold.
Lot 1086 10 Lire 1863 - Zecca: Torino - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 3,20 - Migliore di SPL (Bol. n. R9) (Gig. n. 27) (Mont. n. 155) (Pag. n. 477).
Lot 1089 Insieme di 2 esemplari da 10 Lire 1863 - Zecca: Torino - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 3,23 - Rispettivamente SPL e migliore di BB (Bol. n. R9) (Gig. n. 27) (Mont. n. 155) (Pag. n. 477).
Lot 822 10 Lire 1863 - Zecca: Torino - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 3,24 - SPL (Bol. n. R9) (Gig. n. 27) (Mont. n. 155) (Pag. n. 477).
Lot 7584 ITALY. 10 Lire, 1863-T BN. Turin Mint. Vittorio Emanuele II. NGC MS-64. Fr-15; KM-9; Gig-27; Mont-133. This nicely preserver near-Gem example boasts a strong strike with satiny luster in the fields displaying a pale gold coloration. The 1863 Italian 10 Lire is a souvenir of a significant era in global history. It represents one of the earliest coins issued by the newly-created Kingdom of Italy, which was formed in 1861. As a symbol of unity and prosperity, these coins were readily embraced in international commerce. The obverse features a portrait of King Victor Emmanuel II while the reverse features the Kingdom of Italy coat of arms.
Lot 26 VITTORIO EMANUELE II (1861-1878) 10 Lire 1863, Torino oro gr. 3,22. Pagani 477, MIR 1079b, Friedberg 15. Fdc diametro 18,7mm.
Lot 49 VITTORIO EMANUELE II (1861-1878) 10 Lire 1865, Torino oro gr. 3,23. Pagani 478, MIR 1079f. NGC5782295-003 AU55. q.Spl .
Lot 27 VITTORIO EMANUELE II (1861-1878) 10 Lire 1863, Torino oro gr. 3,24. Pagani 477a, MIR 1079c, Friedberg 15. migliore di Spl Ex asta UBS 35, Basilea 1984, n. 442. Diametro maggiore, 19,1mm.
Lot 25 VITTORIO EMANUELE II (1861-1878) 10 Lire 1863, Torino oro gr. 3,23. D/ VITTORIO EMANVELE II Testa a destra, sotto FERRARIS, in basso 1863. Rv: REGNO - D’ITALIA Stemma sabaudo coronato, tra due rami di lauro crescenti, attorno collare dell’Annunziata, in basso T L•10 [BN]. Contorno rigato. Pagani 477, MIR 1079b, Friedberg 15. Fdc Ex asta Nomisma 22, San Marino 2002, n. 1363. Diametro 18,7mm.
Lot 722 10 Lire 1863 - Zecca: Torino - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 3,24 - FDC (Bol. n. R9) (Gig. n. 27 ) (Mont. n. 155) (Pag. n. 477)
Lot 724 Insieme comprendente gli esemplari da 10 e 20 Lire 1863 - Zecca: Torino - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - Entrambe migliori di SPL (Bol. n. R9 e R10) (Gig. n. 27 e 7) (Mont. n. 155 e 133) (Pag. n. 477 e 457)
Lot 884 Insieme di 3 esemplari da 10 Lire 1863 - Zecca: Torino - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - Due esemplari q.FDC, il terzo BB (Bol. n. R9) (Gig. n. 27) (Mont. n. 155) (Pag. n. 477).
Lot 885 10 Lire 1863 - Zecca: Torino - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - Migliore di SPL (Bol. n. R9) (Gig. n. 27) (Mont. n. 155) (Pag. n. 477).
Lot 692 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878). 10 lire 1861 Torino, testa piccola. Pag. 476. Mont. 153. AU. mm. 18.00 RRR. BB.
Lot 279 10 Lire 1863 BN. 3,23 g. 900/1000. gutes sehr schön
Lot 1543 20 Lire 1866 - Zecca: Torino - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - Non comune (Bol. n. R10) (Gig. n. 10) (Mont. n. 136) (Pag. n. 460)
Lot 1540 10 Lire 1863 - Zecca: Torino - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - Di alta qualità (Bol. n. R9) (Gig. n. 27) (Mont. n. 155) (Pag. n. 477)
Lot 952 Vittorio Emmenuele II. 1861-1878 GOLD 10 Lire 1863 Adlerkopf, Turin, Montenegro 155, =3,19 g= III 10 Lire 1863 Adlerkopf, Turin, Montenegro 155, =3,19 g= III