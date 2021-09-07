Włochy 10 centesimi 1919 Wiktor Emanuel III

Włochy 10 centesimi 1919 Wiktor Emanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 175, Lot 228
Katz Auction
  • Data
    22 listopada 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
    58 $
Lot 228 Italy 10 Centesimi 1919 R PROVA PCGS SP64 BN Pagani# 351. RRR; Vittorio Emanuele III; A captivating piece of numismatic artistry that mirrors the elegance of its regular-issue counterpart while bearing the allure of being a unique and distinct specimen.
Włochy 10 centesimi 1919 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Sartor Numismatica, Auction 5, Lot 263Włochy 10 centesimi 1919 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Sartor Numismatica, Auction 5, Lot 263
Sartor Numismatica
  • Data
    27 czerwca 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 263 Savoia - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Centesimi 1919 Ape - MIR 1158a Gig. 228 Cu 5,41 g R Grading/Status: SPL
Włochy 10 centesimi 1919 Wiktor Emanuel III - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 37, Lot 1004
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Data
    17 maja 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1004 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Centesimi Ape 1919 - Cu - RARA - Gigante 228 Grading/Status: FDC Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Włochy 10 centesimi 1919 Wiktor Emanuel III - Varesi, Numismatic Auction 85, Lot 648
Varesi
  • Data
    6 maja 2025
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 648 VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1946) 10 Centesimi 1919 "ape", Roma MIR 1158a Pagani 864 Cu 5,42 g 22 mm R SPL/q.FDC
Włochy 10 centesimi 1919 Wiktor Emanuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 146, Lot 633
Katz Auction
  • Data
    14 grudnia 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 633 Italy 10 Centesimi 1919 R PROVA PCGS SP64 BN Pagani# 351. RRR; Vittorio Emanuele III; A captivating piece of numismatic artistry that mirrors the elegance of its regular-issue counterpart while bearing the allure of being a unique and distinct specimen.
Włochy 10 centesimi 1919 Wiktor Emanuel III - Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung GmbH, E-Auktion 308, Lot 4422
Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung GmbH
  • Data
    12 listopada 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 4422 ITALIEN. KÖNIGREICH   Viktor Emanuel III., 1900 - 1946. 10 Centesimi 1919 R, Rom. Kopf nach links / Biene auf Mohnblume sitzend, darunter Datum und Wertangabe Gig. 228. Pagani 864. Montenegro 328 (R2). 5,23 g. RR! Rotbraune Tönung, vorzüglich
Włochy 10 centesimi 1919 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 114, Lot 2618Włochy 10 centesimi 1919 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 114, Lot 2618
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Data
    7 października 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 2618 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Centesimi 1919 Ape Pag. 864; Mont. 328 RR CU Grading/Status: BB
Włochy 10 centesimi 1919 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 114, Lot 2617Włochy 10 centesimi 1919 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 114, Lot 2617
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Data
    7 października 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 2617 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Centesimi 1919 Ape Pag. 864; Mont. 328 RR CU Grading/Status: BB+
Włochy 10 centesimi 1919 Wiktor Emanuel III - Varesi, Numismatic Auction 83, Lot 970
Varesi
  • Data
    1 maja 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 970 VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1946) 10 Centesimi 1919 "ape", Roma MIR 1158a Pagani 864 Cu g 5,38 mm 23 R SPL
Włochy 10 centesimi 1919 Wiktor Emanuel III - Maison Palombo, Auction 23, Lot 594
Maison Palombo
  • Data
    27 marca 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 594 Italie Victor-Emmanuel III (1900-1946) 10 centesimi en cuivre - 1919 R Rome Rare. 1.0g - KM 60 . Mont. 328 Superbe à FDC - NGC MS 62 BN Estimate: CHF 200
Włochy 10 centesimi 1919 Wiktor Emanuel III, Awers monety - - Nomisma Spa, Auction 69, Lot 2063Włochy 10 centesimi 1919 Wiktor Emanuel III, Rewers monety - - Nomisma Spa, Auction 69, Lot 2063
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    23 marca 2024
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 2063 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Centesimi 1919 - Nomisma 1310 CU R Grading/Status: SPL
Włochy 10 centesimi 1919 Wiktor Emanuel III - Katz Auction, Jubilee Auction 100, Lot 389
Katz Auction
  • Data
    23 listopada 2023
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 389 Italy 10 Centesimi 1919 R PROVA PCGS SP64 BN Pagani# 351. RRR; Vittorio Emanuele III; A captivating piece of numismatic artistry that mirrors the elegance of its regular-issue counterpart while bearing the allure of being a unique and distinct specimen.
Włochy 10 centesimi 1919 Wiktor Emanuel III - Nomisma Aste, AUCTION 5, Lot 1316
Nomisma Aste
  • Data
    11 listopada 2023
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1316 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Centesimi "Ape su fiore" 1919 - Nomisma 1310 CU R FDC.
Włochy 10 centesimi 1919 Wiktor Emanuel III - Nomisma Spa, Auction 68, Lot 1469
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    2 września 2023
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1469 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Centesimi 1919 - Nomisma 1310 CU R FDC.
Włochy 10 centesimi 1919 Wiktor Emanuel III - Leu Numismatik, Webauktion 22, Lot 2094
Leu Numismatik
  • Data
    20 sierpnia 2022
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 2094 ITALY. Regno d'Italia. Vittorio Emanuele III , 1900-1946. 10 Centesimi 1919 (Bronze, 22 mm, 5.44 g, 6 h), Rome. VITTORIO EMANUELE III RE D'ITALIA Head of Vittorio Emanuele III to left. Rev. Bee in a flower; below, date and value. Pagani 864. Montenegro 328. Extremely fine. From the collection of Dr. Max Blaschegg (1930-2021, with collector’s ticket), privately acquired while on vacation in Grado in 1942.
Włochy 10 centesimi 1919 Wiktor Emanuel III - Nomisma Aste, Auction 1, Lot 805
Nomisma Aste
  • Data
    13 maja 2022
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 805 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Centesimi 1919 - Nomisma 1310 CU R FDC.
Włochy 10 centesimi 1919 Wiktor Emanuel III - H.D. Rauch, Auktion e-Live 39, Lot 1301
H.D. Rauch
  • Data
    4 marca 2022
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1301 ITALIEN. Triest. Königreich Italien.   Lot 5 Stk.: 20 Centesimi 1919 R (2x) und 1920 R; 10 Centesimi 1919 R; 2 Centesimi 1912 R. s.sch.+-f.vzgl. (D).
Włochy 10 centesimi 1919 Wiktor Emanuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-LIVE AUCTION 26, Lot 772
Nomisma Spa
  • Data
    29 stycznia 2022
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 772 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Centesimi 1919 - Nomisma 1310 CU R BB.
Włochy 10 centesimi 1919 Wiktor Emanuel III - InAsta S.p.A., AUCTION 97 E-Live, Lot 1789
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Data
    29 listopada 2021
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1789 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Centesimi 1919 Ape Pag. 864; Mont. 328 RR CU FDC
Włochy 10 centesimi 1919 Wiktor Emanuel III - InAsta S.p.A., E-LIVE AUCTION 95, Lot 1506
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Data
    7 września 2021
  • Cena wywoławcza
  • Cena końcowa
Lot 1506 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Centesimi 1919 Ape Pag. 864; Mont. 328 RR CU FDC.
