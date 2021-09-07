Włochy 10 centesimi 1919 Wiktor Emanuel III
Katz Auction
- Data22 listopada 2025
- Cena wywoławcza58 $
Lot 228 Italy 10 Centesimi 1919 R PROVA PCGS SP64 BN Pagani# 351. RRR; Vittorio Emanuele III; A captivating piece of numismatic artistry that mirrors the elegance of its regular-issue counterpart while bearing the allure of being a unique and distinct specimen.
Sartor Numismatica
- Data27 czerwca 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 263 Savoia - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Centesimi 1919 Ape - MIR 1158a Gig. 228 Cu 5,41 g R Grading/Status: SPL
Numismatica Ferrarese
- Data17 maja 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 1004 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Centesimi Ape 1919 - Cu - RARA - Gigante 228 Grading/Status: FDC Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Varesi
- Data6 maja 2025
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 648 VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1946) 10 Centesimi 1919 "ape", Roma MIR 1158a Pagani 864 Cu 5,42 g 22 mm R SPL/q.FDC
Katz Auction
- Data14 grudnia 2024
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 633 Italy 10 Centesimi 1919 R PROVA PCGS SP64 BN Pagani# 351. RRR; Vittorio Emanuele III; A captivating piece of numismatic artistry that mirrors the elegance of its regular-issue counterpart while bearing the allure of being a unique and distinct specimen.
Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung GmbH
- Data12 listopada 2024
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 4422 ITALIEN. KÖNIGREICH Viktor Emanuel III., 1900 - 1946. 10 Centesimi 1919 R, Rom. Kopf nach links / Biene auf Mohnblume sitzend, darunter Datum und Wertangabe Gig. 228. Pagani 864. Montenegro 328 (R2). 5,23 g. RR! Rotbraune Tönung, vorzüglich
InAsta S.p.A.
- Data7 października 2024
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 2618 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Centesimi 1919 Ape Pag. 864; Mont. 328 RR CU Grading/Status: BB
InAsta S.p.A.
- Data7 października 2024
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 2617 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Centesimi 1919 Ape Pag. 864; Mont. 328 RR CU Grading/Status: BB+
Varesi
- Data1 maja 2024
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 970 VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1946) 10 Centesimi 1919 "ape", Roma MIR 1158a Pagani 864 Cu g 5,38 mm 23 R SPL
Maison Palombo
- Data27 marca 2024
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 594 Italie Victor-Emmanuel III (1900-1946) 10 centesimi en cuivre - 1919 R Rome Rare. 1.0g - KM 60 . Mont. 328 Superbe à FDC - NGC MS 62 BN Estimate: CHF 200
Nomisma Spa
- Data23 marca 2024
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 2063 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Centesimi 1919 - Nomisma 1310 CU R Grading/Status: SPL
Katz Auction
- Data23 listopada 2023
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 389 Italy 10 Centesimi 1919 R PROVA PCGS SP64 BN Pagani# 351. RRR; Vittorio Emanuele III; A captivating piece of numismatic artistry that mirrors the elegance of its regular-issue counterpart while bearing the allure of being a unique and distinct specimen.
Nomisma Aste
- Data11 listopada 2023
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 1316 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Centesimi "Ape su fiore" 1919 - Nomisma 1310 CU R FDC.
Nomisma Spa
- Data2 września 2023
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa—
Lot 1469 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Centesimi 1919 - Nomisma 1310 CU R FDC.
Leu Numismatik
- Data20 sierpnia 2022
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 2094 ITALY. Regno d'Italia. Vittorio Emanuele III , 1900-1946. 10 Centesimi 1919 (Bronze, 22 mm, 5.44 g, 6 h), Rome. VITTORIO EMANUELE III RE D'ITALIA Head of Vittorio Emanuele III to left. Rev. Bee in a flower; below, date and value. Pagani 864. Montenegro 328. Extremely fine. From the collection of Dr. Max Blaschegg (1930-2021, with collector’s ticket), privately acquired while on vacation in Grado in 1942.
Nomisma Aste
- Data13 maja 2022
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 805 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Centesimi 1919 - Nomisma 1310 CU R FDC.
H.D. Rauch
- Data4 marca 2022
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 1301 ITALIEN. Triest. Königreich Italien. Lot 5 Stk.: 20 Centesimi 1919 R (2x) und 1920 R; 10 Centesimi 1919 R; 2 Centesimi 1912 R. s.sch.+-f.vzgl. (D).
Nomisma Spa
- Data29 stycznia 2022
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 772 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Centesimi 1919 - Nomisma 1310 CU R BB.
InAsta S.p.A.
- Data29 listopada 2021
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 1789 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Centesimi 1919 Ape Pag. 864; Mont. 328 RR CU FDC
InAsta S.p.A.
- Data7 września 2021
- Cena wywoławcza
- Cena końcowa
Lot 1506 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Centesimi 1919 Ape Pag. 864; Mont. 328 RR CU FDC.