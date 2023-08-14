Włochy 10 centesimi 1893 Humbert I

Lot 265 Italy 10 Centesimi 1893-BI. PCGS MS 64 RB. Almost TOP POP! KM-27.1; King: Umberto I (1878-1900); Copper, 10 g. Orange luster gleams as if lit from within, struck at the Birmingham mint in England, a wonderful nearly full red example! Total Graded by PCGS MS 64: 11. In Higher Grades: 1