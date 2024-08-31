Hiszpania Okres: 1746-1939 1746-1939
Monety wojny domowej 50 centimos II Rzeczypospolitej - Hiszpania
50 centimos 1936L'Ametlla del Vallès
Rok Znak Opis Sprzedaży Sprzedażybez daty (1936-1939) Bez napisu 0 8
50 centimos 1936L'Ametlla del Vallès
Rok Znak Opis Sprzedaży Sprzedażybez daty (1936-1939) Z napisem 0 8
50 centimos 1936Arenys de Mar
Rok Znak Opis Sprzedaży Sprzedażybez daty (1936-1939) 1 16
50 centimos 1937Asturia i León
Rok Znak Opis Sprzedaży Sprzedaży1937 0 23
50 centimos 1936Nulles
Rok Znak Opis Sprzedaży Sprzedażybez daty (1936-1939) 0 8
50 centimos 1937Santander, Palencia i Burgos
Rok Znak Opis Sprzedaży Sprzedaży1937 Złoto. Próba 0 01937 0 191937 PJR 0 23
50 centimos 1936Arahal
Rok Znak Opis Sprzedaży Sprzedażybez daty (1936-1939) 0 3
50 centimos 1936La Puebla de Cazalla
Rok Znak Opis Sprzedaży Sprzedażybez daty (1936-1939) Jednostronna odbitka 0 2
