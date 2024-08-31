Katalog Szukaj Aukcje Taryfy
Hiszpania Okres: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Monety wojny domowej 50 centimos II Rzeczypospolitej - Hiszpania

50 centimos 1936

L'Ametlla del Vallès
Rok Znak Opis Sprzedaży Sprzedaży
bez daty (1936-1939) Bez napisu 0 8
50 centimos 1936

L'Ametlla del Vallès
Rok Znak Opis Sprzedaży Sprzedaży
bez daty (1936-1939) Z napisem 0 8
50 centimos 1936

Arenys de Mar
Rok Znak Opis Sprzedaży Sprzedaży
bez daty (1936-1939) 1 16
50 centimos 1937

Asturia i León
Rok Znak Opis Sprzedaży Sprzedaży
1937 0 23
50 centimos 1936

Nulles
Rok Znak Opis Sprzedaży Sprzedaży
bez daty (1936-1939) 0 8
50 centimos 1937

Santander, Palencia i Burgos
Rok Znak Opis Sprzedaży Sprzedaży
1937 Złoto. Próba 0 01937 0 191937 PJR 0 23
50 centimos 1936

Arahal
Rok Znak Opis Sprzedaży Sprzedaży
bez daty (1936-1939) 0 3
50 centimos 1936

La Puebla de Cazalla
Rok Znak Opis Sprzedaży Sprzedaży
bez daty (1936-1939) Jednostronna odbitka 0 2
