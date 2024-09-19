Hesja-Homburg Okres: 1838-1863 1838-1863
Katalog monet Hesja-Homburg
Łączna liczba dodanych monet: 26
Zdjęcie Opis Metal Śred. cena UNC Śred. cena PROOF Notowania
Srebro $660 - 0 91
Hesja-Homburg, Ferdynand
Talar 1863
Srebro $1,200 - 0 81
Hesja-Homburg, Filip
2 guldeny 1846
Srebro $420 $930 2 105
Hesja-Homburg, Ludwik
1 gulden 1838
Srebro $250 - 0 38
Hesja-Homburg, Ludwik
1/2 guldena 1838
Srebro $400 - 2 73
Hesja-Homburg, Ferdynand
Talar 1858
Srebro $370 - 0 14
Hesja-Homburg, Filip
1/2 guldena 1844
Srebro $720 - 0 17
Hesja-Homburg, Filip
6 krajcarów 1840
Srebro $1,800 - 0 13
Hesja-Homburg, Filip
3 krajcary 1840
Srebro $240 - 0 30
Hesja-Homburg, Filip
1 krajcar 1840
Srebro $630 - 0 3
Hesja-Homburg, Filip
1/2 guldena 1846
Srebro $680 - 0 50
Hesja-Homburg, Ferdynand
Talar 1859
Srebro $380 - 0 9
Hesja-Homburg, Filip
1 gulden 1846
Srebro $190 - 0 35
Hesja-Homburg, Ferdynand
Talar 1861
Srebro $370 - 0 24
Hesja-Homburg, Filip
1 gulden 1841
Srebro $490 - 0 6
Hesja-Homburg, Filip
1 gulden 1845
Srebro $310 - 0 7
Hesja-Homburg, Filip
1/2 guldena 1841
Srebro $570 - 0 5
Hesja-Homburg, Filip
1/2 guldena 1840
Srebro $200 - 0 50
Hesja-Homburg, Ferdynand
Talar 1862
Srebro $270 - 0 40
Hesja-Homburg, Ferdynand
Talar 1860
Srebro $450 - 0 20
Hesja-Homburg, Filip
1 gulden 1844
Srebro $200 - 0 2
Hesja-Homburg, Filip
1/2 guldena 1845
Srebro $280 - 0 9
Hesja-Homburg, Filip
1 gulden 1843
Srebro $130 - 0 1
Hesja-Homburg, Ludwik
1 gulden 1839
Srebro - - 0 0
Hesja-Homburg, Filip
3 krajcary 1856
Srebro - - 0 0
Hesja-Homburg, Ludwik
1/2 guldena 1839
Srebro $190 - 0 6
Hesja-Homburg, Filip
1/2 guldena 1843
