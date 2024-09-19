Katalog Szukaj Aukcje Taryfy
Hesja-Homburg Okres: 1838-1863 1838-1863

Katalog monet Hesja-Homburg

Łączna liczba dodanych monet: 26

Monety Ludwika
coin 1838-1839 Ludwik
Monety Filipa
coin 1840-1846 Filip
Monety Ferdynanda
coin 1858-1863 Ferdynand

Zobacz cennik hesja-homburgskich monet

Zdjęcie Opis Metal Śred. cena UNC Śred. cena PROOF Notowania
Coin photo Coin photo
Hesja-Homburg, Ferdynand
Talar 1863
 Srebro $660 - 0 91Coin photo Coin photo
Hesja-Homburg, Filip
2 guldeny 1846
 Srebro $1,200 - 0 81Coin photo Coin photo
Hesja-Homburg, Ludwik
1 gulden 1838
 Srebro $420 $930 2 105Coin photo Coin photo
Hesja-Homburg, Ludwik
1/2 guldena 1838
 Srebro $250 - 0 38Coin photo Coin photo
Hesja-Homburg, Ferdynand
Talar 1858
 Srebro $400 - 2 73Coin photo Coin photo
Hesja-Homburg, Filip
1/2 guldena 1844
 Srebro $370 - 0 14Coin photo Coin photo
Hesja-Homburg, Filip
6 krajcarów 1840
 Srebro $720 - 0 17Coin photo Coin photo
Hesja-Homburg, Filip
3 krajcary 1840
 Srebro $1,800 - 0 13Coin photo Coin photo
Hesja-Homburg, Filip
1 krajcar 1840
 Srebro $240 - 0 30Coin photo Coin photo
Hesja-Homburg, Filip
1/2 guldena 1846
 Srebro $630 - 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
Hesja-Homburg, Ferdynand
Talar 1859
 Srebro $680 - 0 50Coin photo Coin photo
Hesja-Homburg, Filip
1 gulden 1846
 Srebro $380 - 0 9Coin photo Coin photo
Hesja-Homburg, Ferdynand
Talar 1861
 Srebro $190 - 0 35Coin photo Coin photo
Hesja-Homburg, Filip
1 gulden 1841
 Srebro $370 - 0 24Coin photo Coin photo
Hesja-Homburg, Filip
1 gulden 1845
 Srebro $490 - 0 6Coin photo Coin photo
Hesja-Homburg, Filip
1/2 guldena 1841
 Srebro $310 - 0 7Coin photo Coin photo
Hesja-Homburg, Filip
1/2 guldena 1840
 Srebro $570 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Hesja-Homburg, Ferdynand
Talar 1862
 Srebro $200 - 0 50Coin photo Coin photo
Hesja-Homburg, Ferdynand
Talar 1860
 Srebro $270 - 0 40Coin photo Coin photo
Hesja-Homburg, Filip
1 gulden 1844
 Srebro $450 - 0 20Coin photo Coin photo
Hesja-Homburg, Filip
1/2 guldena 1845
 Srebro $200 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Hesja-Homburg, Filip
1 gulden 1843
 Srebro $280 - 0 9Coin photo Coin photo
Hesja-Homburg, Ludwik
1 gulden 1839
 Srebro $130 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Hesja-Homburg, Filip
3 krajcary 1856
 Srebro - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Hesja-Homburg, Ludwik
1/2 guldena 1839
 Srebro - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Hesja-Homburg, Filip
1/2 guldena 1843
 Srebro $190 - 0 6
