James F. Elmen. World-Wide Coins of California
Opis Firmy
- NazwaJames F. Elmen. World-Wide Coins of California
- Kraj Stany Zjednoczone Ameryki
- Rok Fundacji
- StatusOrganizacja zamknięta
Aukcje
OkładkaDataOpisLotówSuma sprzedaży
19 listopada 2009The Girard Collection of Russian Georgia and other consignments463333,023 $
14 maja 2009The Girard Collection of Siberian Coinage and other consignments486-
13 listopada 2008World Coins and Medals. Featuring the Steven J. D`Ippolito collection797-
5 maja 1994The Bernhard F. Brekke Collection, Part 335095,887 $
18 listopada 1993The Bernhard F. Brekke Collection, Part 2300110,022 $
13 maja 1993The Bernhard F. Brekke Collection, Part 1 25060,228 $