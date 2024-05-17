TimeLine Auctions
Opis Firmy
- Nazwa TimeLine Auctions
- Kraj Wielka Brytania
- Rok Fundacji 1858
- Status Organizacja operacyjna
- Oficjalna strona http://www.timelineauctions.com/
Biuro w Londynie
- Kraj Wielka Brytania
- Miasto Londyn
- Adres Berkeley Square, 23-24
- Telefon +44 (0)20 7129 1494
- Email enquiries@timelineauctions.com
Biuro w Harwich
- Kraj Wielka Brytania
- Miasto Harwich
- Adres Main Road, 363
- Telefon +44 (0) 1277 815121
- Email enquiries@timelineauctions.com
Aukcje
Okładka Data Opis Lotów Suma sprzedaży
4 marca 2025 9 marca 2025 Auction 162 4041 1,437,392 $
3 września 2024 8 września 2024 Auction 160 3850 1,226,218 $
4 czerwca 2024 8 czerwca 2024 Auction 159 3119 1,124,728 $
5 marca 2024 9 marca 2024 Auction 155 3053 1,363,057 $
5 grudnia 2023 9 grudnia 2023 Auction 154 2766 819,056 $
5 września 2023 9 września 2023 5 day sale of Antiquities & Coins 2968 1,104,146 $
23 maja 2023 27 maja 2023 Auction 152 3109 978,536 $
21 lutego 2023 25 lutego 2023 5 day sale of Antiquities & Coins 2701 955,941 $
29 listopada 2022 3 grudnia 2022 Auction 144 2798 1,040,142 $
6 września 2022 10 września 2022 5 day sale of Antiquities & Coins – Sept. 2022 3172 907,036 $
24 maja 2022 29 maja 2022 Auction 136 3679 1,014,178 $
22 lutego 2022 25 lutego 2022 4 day sale 2353 1,615,391 $
30 listopada 2021 3 grudnia 2021 4 day sale of Antiquities & Coins 2351 1,696,982 $
7 września 2021 10 września 2021 4 day sale of Antiquities & Coins 2648 2,015,314 $
25 maja 2021 29 maja 2021 5 day sale of Antiquities & Coins 2744 1,661,744 $
23 lutego 2021 28 lutego 2021 6 day sale of Antiquities & Coins 3774 3,222,874 $
24 listopada 2020 28 listopada 2020 5 day sale of Antiquities & Coins 3017 2,452,314 $
1 września 2020 6 września 2020 6 day sale of Antiquities & Coins 3893 2,785,794 $
2 czerwca 2020 7 czerwca 2020 6 day sale of Antiquities & Coins 3795 3,187,579 $
25 lutego 2020 2 marca 2020 Antiquities & Coins Sale 4033 1,758,528 $