Numismatica Ferrarese
Opis Firmy
- Nazwa Numismatica Ferrarese
- Kraj Włochy
- Rok Fundacji
- Status Organizacja operacyjna
- Oficjalna strona https://www.numismaticaferrarese.com
Biuro w Ferrara
- Kraj Włochy
- Miasto Ferrara
- Adres Via Arianuova, 121/A
- Telefon +39 333 1449003
- Email info@numismaticaferrarese.com
Aukcje
Okładka Data Opis Lotów Suma sprzedaży
29 marca 2025 30 marca 2025 E-Live Auction 36 3007 15,600 $
22 lutego 2025 23 lutego 2025 E-Live Auction 35 2947 1,003 $
26 grudnia 2024 29 grudnia 2024 E-Live Auction 34 3588 94,503 $
30 listopada 2024 1 grudnia 2024 E-Live Auction 33 2631 7,291 $
28 września 2024 29 września 2024 E-Live Auction 32 3106 2,419 $
27 lipca 2024 28 lipca 2024 E-Live Auction 31 2924 13,438 $
1 maja 2024 E-Live Auction 30 2926 24,352 $
16 marca 2024 17 marca 2024 E-Live Auction 29 2494 72,261 $
26 grudnia 2023 27 grudnia 2023 E-Auction 28 2761 110,115 $
18 listopada 2023 19 listopada 2023 E-Auction 27 2424 98,079 $
23 września 2023 24 września 2023 E-Auction 26 3715 94,909 $
1 lipca 2023 2 lipca 2023 E-Live Auction 25 3101 112,268 $
13 maja 2023 14 maja 2023 E-Live Auction 24 2601 69,934 $
1 kwietnia 2023 2 kwietnia 2023 E-Live Auction 23 2799 86,888 $
6 stycznia 2023 8 stycznia 2023 E-Live Auction 22 2530 94,580 $
12 listopada 2022 13 listopada 2022 E-Live Auction 21 2192 51,272 $
22 września 2022 24 września 2022 E-Live Auction 20 2313 71,743 $
2 lipca 2022 3 lipca 2022 E-Live Auction 19 1832 49,474 $
8 maja 2022 E-Live Auction 18 1553 77,720 $
2 kwietnia 2022 3 kwietnia 2022 E-Live Auction 17 2137 52,851 $