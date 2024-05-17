Nomisma Aste
Opis Firmy
- Nazwa Nomisma Aste
- Kraj Włochy
- Rok Fundacji 2022
- Status Organizacja operacyjna
- Oficjalna strona https://nomisma-aste.it/
Biuro w Weronie
- Kraj Włochy
- Miasto Werona
- Adres VIA LEGNAGO N. 144
- Telefon +393453257359
- Email info@nomisma-aste.it
Aukcje
Okładka Data Opis Lotów Suma sprzedaży
23 marca 2025 Auction 9 854 38,461 $
11 stycznia 2025 12 stycznia 2025 E-Live Auction 9 1415 903 $
13 grudnia 2024 Christmas Auction 224 692,622 $
16 listopada 2024 17 listopada 2024 Auction 8 2367 38,308 $
1 maja 2024 Auction 6 1369 370,648 $
1 maja 2024 Auction 7 162 65,306 $
1 kwietnia 2024 E-Live Auction 8 1262 12,087 $
9 grudnia 2023 E-Live Auction 7 300 79,192 $
13 listopada 2023 E-Live Auction 6 1169 46,287 $
12 listopada 2023 Auction 4 - From ASSAB to AFIS 372 1,478,452 $
11 listopada 2023 12 listopada 2023 AUCTION 5 949 1,674,826 $
4 października 2023 E-Live Auction 5 200 54,051 $
23 sierpnia 2023 24 sierpnia 2023 E-LIVE AUCTION 4 1457 134,440 $
24 czerwca 2023 E-LIVE AUCTION 3 727 43,871 $
2 maja 2023 4 maja 2023 AUCTION 3 2779 2,397,346 $
30 stycznia 2023 31 stycznia 2023 E-Live Auction 2 1684 236,741 $
22 października 2022 23 października 2022 Auction 2 1371 2,068,111 $
8 czerwca 2022 9 czerwca 2022 E-LIVE AUCTION 1 1022 113,100 $
13 maja 2022 14 maja 2022 Auction 1 833 1,458,276 $