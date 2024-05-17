Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG
Opis Firmy
- Nazwa Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG
- Kraj Austria
- Rok Fundacji 1707
- Status Organizacja operacyjna
- Oficjalna strona http://www.dorotheum.com
Biuro w Wiedniu
- Kraj Austria
- Miasto Wiedeń
- Adres Dorotheergasse, 17
- Telefon +431515600
- Email customer.services@dorotheum.com
Aukcje
Okładka Data Opis Lotów Suma sprzedaży
14 maja 2025 16 maja 2025 Dorotheum 1469 Licytacja otwarta
13 listopada 2024 15 listopada 2024 Dorotheum 1475 939,969 $
15 maja 2024 17 maja 2024 Auction 540 1265 1,897,514 $
15 listopada 2023 17 listopada 2023 November 2023 Auction 1695 1,448,636 $
10 maja 2023 12 maja 2023 Dorotheum 1412 1,781,988 $
16 listopada 2022 18 listopada 2022 Dorotheum 1350 1,070,831 $
21 września 2022 Dorotheum 250 2,980,954 $
18 maja 2022 20 maja 2022 Dorotheum 535 1572 1,345,177 $
24 listopada 2021 26 listopada 2021 Dorotheum 1774 1,187,634 $
26 maja 2021 28 maja 2021 Dorotheum 1786 1,549,201 $
18 listopada 2020 20 listopada 2020 Dorotheum 1634 1,431,526 $
19 czerwca 2020 Dorotheum 284 356,849 $
17 czerwca 2020 18 czerwca 2020 Dorotheum 1483 1,030,608 $
15 listopada 2019 Dorotheum 381 246,467 $
14 listopada 2019 Dorotheum 1024 421,947 $
13 listopada 2019 Dorotheum 1014 639,080 $
23 maja 2019 Dorotheum 1066 807,547 $
22 maja 2019 Dorotheum 731 523,893 $
21 maja 2019 Dorotheum 305 197,146 $
16 listopada 2018 Dorotheum 387 352,923 $