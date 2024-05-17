Coins of History
Opis Firmy
- Nazwa Coins of History
- Kraj Austria
- Rok Fundacji
- Status Organizacja operacyjna
- Oficjalna strona https://coinsofhistory.eu/
Biuro w Linzu
- Kraj Austria
- Miasto Linz
- Adres Leonfeldner Straße, 203-205
- Telefon +436603637720
- Email office@coinsofhistory.eu
Aukcje
Okładka Data Opis Lotów Suma sprzedaży
4 lutego 2024 E-Live Auktion 6 222 33,515 $
12 marca 2023 E-Live Auktion 5 135 31,857 $
15 stycznia 2023 E-Live Auktion 4 316 68,488 $
1 maja 2022 E-Live Auktion 3 300 69,485 $
20 marca 2022 E-Live Auktion 2 320 73,920 $
10 marca 2019 e-Live Auktion 1 567 -