Estados Unidos Cuarto de dólar 1944 Washington
Numisbalt
- Fecha6 de septiembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1957 USA. 1/4 Dollar 1944, 'Washington Silver Quarter'. Philadelphia. Silver 6.28 g. KM 164.
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha30 de abril de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha30 de abril de 2025
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 3703 1944 Quarter Dollar, MS68 Condition Census Rarity 1944 25C MS68 NGC. A boldly struck piece, this top-grade 1944 Washington quarter displays the faintest hint of light champagne toning, unhindered by abrasions or other blemishes. NGC and PCGS combined report only six examples of this issue in MS68, with none numerically finer. An ideal Registry coin. Census: 4 in 68 (1 in 68 ★ ), 0 finer (3/25).( Registry values : N991) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 2458 , PCGS# 5824 , Greysheet# 5625 ) Weight: 6.25 grams Metal: 90% Silver, 10% Copper
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha27 de febrero de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha19 de diciembre de 2023
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 25502 1944-D 25C MS67+ NGC. NGC Census: (449/5). PCGS Population: (156/4). CDN: $120 Whsle. Bid for NGC/PCGS MS67. Mintage 14,600,800.( Registry values : N69) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 2459 , PCGS# 5825 , Greysheet# 5670 ) Weight: 6.25 grams Metal: 90% Silver, 10% Copper
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha25 de abril de 2023
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 27102 1944 25C MS66 PCGS. PCGS Population: (1093/112 and 36/30+). NGC Census: (1207/321 and 27/35+). CDN: $40 Whsle. Bid for NGC/PCGS MS66. Mintage 104,956,000. ( Registry values : N14) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 2458 , PCGS# 5824 , Greysheet# 5625 ) Weight: 6.25 grams Metal: 90% Silver, 10% Copper
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha18 de abril de 2023
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 25208 1944-D 25C MS68 NGC. NGC Census: (5/0). PCGS Population: (4/0). CDN: $6,500 Whsle. Bid for NGC/PCGS MS68. Mintage 14,600,800. ( Registry values : N491) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 2459 , PCGS# 5825 , Greysheet# 5670 ) Weight: 6.25 grams Metal: 90% Silver, 10% Copper
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha15 de diciembre de 2022
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha15 de diciembre de 2022
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 3453 1944 Quarter, MS68 ★ Tied for the Finest Certified 1944 25C MS68★ NGC. The obsolete W notation on the holder insert denotes this as a "white" coin. This brilliant and frosty Superb Gem features a bold strike and flawless surfaces with subliminal gold toning that is barely perceptible. Just five examples submitted to NGC and PCGS have achieved the lofty MS68 numerical grade with none finer at either service. While we have offered more than 750 examples of the 1944 Washington quarter in our past auctions, this is just the fifth appearance at this grade level. Census: 3 in 68 (1 in 68 ★ ), 0 finer (11/22).( Registry values : N991) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 2458 , PCGS# 5824 , Greysheet# 5625 ) Weight: 6.25 grams Metal: 90% Silver, 10% Copper
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha4 de mayo de 2022
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 3476 1944 Washington Quarter, MS68 ★ W Condition Census Registry Candidate 1944 25C MS68★ W NGC. The W designation, indicating a completely untoned coin, has been retired at NGC for nearly two decades, although some coins in older holders such as the present still retain the designation. Of greater importance for this piece is the Star designation, which NGC awards to coins with outstanding eye appeal. The present coin is not only highly appealing, it is also a Condition Census example of the 1944 Washington quarter, being one of just three pieces in MS68 at NGC and PCGS combined, and the only one with a Star designation (3/22). Each side is sharp and pristine, with vibrant, untoned surfaces. Census: 2 in 68 (1 in 68 ★ ), 0 finer (3/22).( Registry values : N991) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 2458 , PCGS# 5824 , Greysheet# 5625 ) Weight: 6.25 grams Metal: 90% Silver, 10% Copper
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha4 de mayo de 2022
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha3 de mayo de 2022
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 21361 1944-D 25C MS67+ PCGS. CAC. PCGS Population: (143/4 and 41/0+). NGC Census: (439/5 and 9/0+). CDN: $180 Whsle. Bid for NGC/PCGS MS67. Mintage 14,600,800. ( Registry values : N69) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 2459 , PCGS# 5825 , Greysheet# 5670 ) Weight: 6.25 grams Metal: 90% Silver, 10% Copper
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha8 de febrero de 2022
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 23268 1944-S 25C Doubled Die Obverse, FS-101 MS67 PCGS. (FS-017.5). PCGS Population: (21/0). NGC Census: (11/0). MS67. Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 245A , Variety PCGS# 144442 , Base PCGS# 5826 , Greysheet# 227307 ) Weight: 6.25 grams Metal: 90% Silver, 10% Copper
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha11 de noviembre de 2021
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 3556 1944 Quarter, MS68 The Sole Finest at PCGS 1944 25C MS68 PCGS. This is the sole finest 1944 Washington quarter certified at PCGS, tied with a pair of MS68s at NGC (one of which is Star-designated) for finest known overall (10/21). Neither of the NGC MS68 pieces have appeared at auction. The importance of this piece to the Registry collector is unsurpassed, as it is the sole finest coin that a PCGS Registry builder can acquire. Each side displays bold strike sharpness and vibrant satin luster, with the faintest tinge of delicate champagne toning. A largely flawless coin deserving of the finest PCGS Registry Set. Population: 1 in 68, 0 finer (10/21).( Registry values : N991) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 2458 , PCGS# 5824 , Greysheet# 5625 ) Weight: 6.25 grams Metal: 90% Silver, 10% Copper
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha11 de noviembre de 2021
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha17 de junio de 2021
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 3456 1944 25C MS68 PCGS. This is the sole finest 1944 Washington quarter certified at PCGS, tied with another lone MS68★ coin at NGC (5/21). The importance of this piece to the Registry collector is unsurpassed. Each side displays bold strike sharpness and vibrant satin luster, with the faintest tinge of delicate champagne toning. A largely flawless coin deserving of the finest PCGS Registry Set.( Registry values : N991) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 2458 , PCGS# 5824 ) Weight: 6.25 grams Metal: 90% Silver, 10% Copper
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha26 de mayo de 2020
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 27179 1944-S 25C Doubled Die Obverse, FS-101 MS67 PCGS. CAC. (FS-017.5). PCGS Population: (18/0). NGC Census: (12/0). MS67. Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 245A , Variety PCGS# 144442 , Base PCGS# 5826 ) Weight: 6.25 grams Metal: 90% Silver, 10% Copper
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha6 de febrero de 2019
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 91816 Lot of (3) Certified Mint State 20th Century Type Coins. Included are: 1938-D Jefferson nickel, MS-66 5FS (NGC); 1934 Mercury dime, MS-66+ (NGC); and 1944-S Washington quarter, MS-65 (PCGS).
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha9 de enero de 2019
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 5047 1944 25C MS67+ PCGS. CAC. Tied for the finest at PCGS and also at CAC, this high-end Superb Gem 1944 Washington quarter displays a sharp strike and satiny, unabraded mint luster. A blush of golden toning spreads over each side, adding to the visual appeal. A must-have Registry Set acquisition. Population: 17 in 67+, 0 finer. CAC: 41 in 67, 0 finer (11/18). From The Five Generations of Eby Collection. ( Registry values : N208) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 2458 , PCGS# 5824 ) Weight: 6.25 grams Metal: 90% Silver, 10% Copper
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha23 de agosto de 2017
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 91256 1944 Washington Quarter. PDS Set. MS-66 (PCGS). (Total: 3 coins) Provenance: From the Sheffield Collection.