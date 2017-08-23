Estados Unidos Cuarto de dólar 1944 Washington

Lote 3476 1944 25C MS68 SW NGC. The W designation, indicating a completely untoned coin, has been retired at NGC for nearly two decades, although some coins in older holders such as the present still retain the designation. Of greater importance for this piece is the Star designation, which NGC awards to coins with outstanding eye appeal. The present coin is not only highly appealing, it is also a Condition Census example of the 1944 Washington quarter, being one of just three pieces in MS68 at NGC and PCGS combined, and the only one with a Star designation (3/22). Each side is sharp and pristine, with vibrant, untoned surfaces. Census: 2 in 68 (1 in 68 S), 0 finer (3/22). HID05401242017 © 2022 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved