Estados Unidos Cuarto de dólar 1941 Washington
- Fecha8 de agosto de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 97452 1941-D Silver Washington Quarter UNCIRCULATED 1941-D Silver Washington Quarter UNCIRCULATED
- Fecha10 de junio de 2025
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 23239 1941 25C MS67 PCGS. Mintage 79,047,287.( Registry values : N208)
- Fecha13 de enero de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 51075 1941-D 25C MS66 PCGS. Mintage 16,714,800.
- Fecha12 de diciembre de 2024
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 7044 1941-D 25C MS68 NGC. NGC Census: (4/0). Mintage 16,714,800.( Registry values : N1793)
- Fecha12 de diciembre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 7044 1941-D 25C MS68 NGC. NGC Census: (4/0). Mintage 16,714,800.
- Fecha14 de octubre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 52031 1941 25C MS67 PCGS. Mintage 79,047,287.
- Fecha12 de agosto de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 7236 1941-D 25C MS67+ PCGS. CAC. CAC Population: (62/3). Mintage 16,714,800.
- Fecha12 de agosto de 2024
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 7236 1941-D 25C MS67+ PCGS. CAC. CAC Population: (62/3). Mintage 16,714,800.( Registry values : N491)
- Fecha12 de agosto de 2024
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 3318 1941-D Washington Quarter, MS68 Rare Top-Grade Registry Coin 1941-D 25C MS68 NGC. The 1941-D quarter is scarce in high grades and rare in MS68, with no known examples graded numerically finer. This specimen is one of only four coins in this top grade at NGC (3/24). It boasts a sharp strike and pristine surfaces, complemented by frosty luster. The coin is mostly brilliant, highlighted by splashes of multicolor toning in the upper left obverse margin, adding to its visual appeal. Census: 4 in 68, 0 finer (7/24).( Registry values : N1793)
- Fecha12 de agosto de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 3318 1941-D 25C MS68 NGC. The 1941-D quarter is scarce in high grades and rare in MS68, with no known examples graded numerically finer. This specimen is one of only four coins in this top grade at NGC (3/24). It boasts a sharp strike and pristine surfaces, complemented by frosty luster. The coin is mostly brilliant, highlighted by splashes of multicolor toning in the upper left obverse margin, adding to its visual appeal. Census: 4 in 68, 0 finer (7/24).
- Fecha6 de agosto de 2024
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 21148 1941 25C MS67+ PCGS. Mintage 79,047,287.( Registry values : N208)
- Fecha8 de mayo de 2024
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 4467 1941 Quarter, CAC-Endorsed MS68 Certainly Among the Finest Known 1941 25C MS68 PCGS. CAC. Although plentiful in Mint State, the 1941 issue is highly sought at the MS68 grade, where a few well-known examples vie for the finest-known recognition. A little more than ten years ago The Geyer Family Collection coin realized $18,800 certified MS68 PCGS with CAC endorsement. The present example is almost as well-known and also grades MS68 PCGS with CAC approval. Iridescent shades of golden-brown, emerald-green and a crown of fuscia-pink are the dominant visual characteristics of this spectacular Washington quarter. The design elements are sharply detailed, and the surfaces display vibrant mint luster that resides beneath the colorful patina. Population: 7 in 68 (1 in 68+), 0 finer. CAC: 5 in 68, 0 finer (3/24).( Registry values : N991)
- Fecha15 de abril de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 93034 1941-D 25C MS67+ PCGS. CAC. PCGS Population: (84/5 and 32/0+). NGC Census: (141/3 and 23/0+). CDN: $430 Whsle. Bid for NGC/PCGS MS67. Mintage 16,714,800.
- Fecha15 de abril de 2024
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 93034 1941-D 25C MS67+ PCGS. CAC. PCGS Population: (84/5 and 32/0+). NGC Census: (141/3 and 23/0+). CDN: $430 Whsle. Bid for NGC/PCGS MS67. Mintage 16,714,800. ( Registry values : N491) From The Stephenville Collection.
- Fecha1 de abril de 2024
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 51125 1941 25C MS67 PCGS. PCGS Population: (139/6 and 40/1+). NGC Census: (241/5 and 20/0+). CDN: $190 Whsle. Bid for NGC/PCGS MS67. Mintage 79,047,287. ( Registry values : N208) From The Roadie Collection.
- Fecha1 de abril de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 51125 1941 25C MS67 PCGS. PCGS Population: (139/6 and 40/1+). NGC Census: (241/5 and 20/0+). CDN: $190 Whsle. Bid for NGC/PCGS MS67. Mintage 79,047,287. From The Roadie Collection.
- Fecha28 de marzo de 2024
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 3284 1941-D Quarter, Radiant MS68 Top of the Certified Population 1941-D 25C MS68 NGC. A remarkably small number of 1941-D Washington quarters are certified in MS68, and none are finer. This NGC coin glistens with pristine, softly frosted mint luster that radiates brilliant across the interiors, ceding to russet toning at the borders -- reminiscent of old-time roll toning. The strike is sharp, and eye appeal gleams from the surfaces. Census: 3 in 68, 0 finer (2/24).( Registry values : N1793)
- Fecha28 de marzo de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 3284 1941-D 25C MS68 NGC. A remarkably small number of 1941-D Washington quarters are certified in MS68, and none are finer. This NGC coin glistens with pristine, softly frosted mint luster that radiates brilliant across the interiors, ceding to russet toning at the borders -- reminiscent of old-time roll toning. The strike is sharp, and eye appeal gleams from the surfaces. Census: 3 in 68, 0 finer (2/24).
- Fecha20 de febrero de 2024
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 25510 1941-S 25C MS67 NGC. NGC Census: (105/1). PCGS Population: (105/1). CDN: $310 Whsle. Bid for NGC/PCGS MS67. Mintage 16,080,000.( Registry values : N491)
- Fecha23 de enero de 2024
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 27237 1941 25C MS67+ PCGS. PCGS Population: (140/6 and 40/1+). NGC Census: (239/5 and 19/0+). CDN: $190 Whsle. Bid for NGC/PCGS MS67. Mintage 79,047,287.( Registry values : N208)