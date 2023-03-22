Estados Unidos 20 dólares 1900 Libertad

Lote 5933 1900 Double Eagle, MS64 CAC Approved Quality 1900 $20 MS64 PCGS. CAC. A popular date for type collectors, the 1900 Liberty double eagle is plentiful as fine as MS64 and somewhat scarce in higher grades. This piece displays a sharp strike and vibrant rose-gold luster, with minimal marks on the obverse that limit the grade. Overall eye appeal is outstanding. The high quality within the grade is confirmed by CAC.( Registry values : N1793) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 26CP , PCGS# 9037 , Greysheet# 9835 ) Weight: 33.44 grams Metal: 90% Gold, 10% Copper Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.