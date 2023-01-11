Estados Unidos 20 dólares 1898 Libertad
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha10 de diciembre de 2025
- Precio de salida—
Lote 110044 1898-S Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-64+ (PCGS). CAC. CMQ-X. Provenance: From the James A. Stack, Sr. Collection. PCGS# 9034 . NGC ID: 26CL . Click here for certification details from PCGS.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha28 de octubre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 92617 1898-S Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-64+ (PCGS). Graded by PCGS at MS-64+, the 1898-S Liberty Head double eagle presents bright, satiny luster with warm yellow-gold toning that remains even across the surfaces. Struck at San Francisco to serve West Coast and Pacific trade, it pairs harmonious color with lively cartwheel. GriffinIQ is powering this numismatic description. PCGS# 9034. NGC ID: 26CL. Click here for certification details from PCGS.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha27 de octubre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 90249 1898 Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-63 (PCGS). OGH Generation 3.1. Noted for vibrant yellow-gold luster and sharp detail, this 1898 Liberty Head double eagle is graded MS-63 by PCGS and resides in an Old Green Holder, Generation 3.1 from the early green-label era. Even, satiny gold surfaces show uniform color with lively cartwheel that sets off the corneted Liberty and bold shielded eagle, from the later Liberty Head period preceding the Saint-Gaudens redesign. GriffinIQ is powering this numismatic description. PCGS# 9033 . NGC ID: 26CK . Click here for certification details from PCGS.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha27 de octubre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 90250 1898-S Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-60 (PCGS). CAC. OGH Generation 1.2 Rattler. Certified by PCGS as MS-60 and CAC approved, this 1898-S Liberty Head double eagle shows warm gold surfaces with bright, satiny luster and light orange accents, and it is housed in a Generation 1.2 “Rattler” holder from the early small two-piece era. The reverse offers rich golden-orange toning with vibrant luster that complements the classic Liberty Head design, struck at San Francisco to support vigorous West Coast commerce. GriffinIQ is powering this numismatic description. PCGS# 9034. NGC ID: 26CL. Click here for certification details from PCGS.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha4 de septiembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 9444 1898-S Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-64 (PCGS). Provenance: Ex Fairmont Collection. PCGS# 9034 . NGC ID: 26CL . Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha27 de junio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 5595 1898 Liberty Head Double Eagle. AU-55 (PCGS). Provenance: From the G.L. Hermann Collection. PCGS# 9033 . NGC ID: 26CK . Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
Bolaffi S.p.A.
- Fecha5 de junio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 2141 Stati Uniti d'America 20 Dollari "Liberty Head" 1898 - Zecca: San Francisco - gr. 33,41 - SPL (Friedb. n. 178)
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha9 de abril de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 10259 1898-S Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-64 (PCGS). PCGS# 9034 . NGC ID: 26CL . Click here for certification details from PCGS.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha1 de abril de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 3206 Condition Rarity 1898 $20 Gold 1898 Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-64 (PCGS). Rich lustrous surfaces showcase beautiful golden-wheat and pale rose colors. This near-Gem features exceptional eye appeal for both the issue and the type, and it is an absolute delight to behold in every way. Just 170,395 examples of this issue were struck, a paltry sum in light of the mintages of other Philadelphia Mint double eagles of the era. Though not considered a rarity in the classic sense, the 1898 is anything but common in mid-to-high Mint State grades. Indeed, the present MS-64 example is among the finest certified by PCGS, no mean feat in itself. Perhaps you enjoy the double eagle series as a whole, or perhaps you are simply on the lookout for a suitable example of the denomination for an advanced type collection. Either way, the present beauty is both a condition rarity as well as a scarce issue, and will see spirited bidding activity as a result. PCGS Population: 30; with a mere two finer in MS-64+. PCGS# 9033 . NGC ID: 26CK . Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA. Click here to see Coins in Motion.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha5 de febrero de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 2228 1898 Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-62 (PCGS). CAC. A lovely apricot-gold example with razor sharp striking detail and bountiful mint frost. The Philadelphia Mint produced just 170,395 circulation strike double eagles in 1898, down nearly 1.2 million coins from the previous year's tally. A portion of this small mintage was used in overseas commerce. We estimate that 1,750 to 2,500 or more examples of this issue are extant in Mint State, most of those repatriated from Europe in recent decades. A stunning and attractive example that would please the most discerning gold enthusiasts. Provenance: From the Fairmont Collection - Riviera Set. PCGS# 9033 . NGC ID: 26CK . Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
SINCONA AG
- Fecha22 de octubre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 2513 USA. 20 Dollars 1898 S, San Francisco. Liberty head type. KM 74.3. Fr. 160. Prachtexemplar / Cabinet piece. NGC MS65. (~€ 4'165/USD 4'650)
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha13 de agosto de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 2226 1898-S Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-64 (PCGS). Frosty pinkish-gold surfaces are carefully and originally preserved with eye appeal to spare. The San Francisco Mint produced 2,575,175 double eagles in 1898, and much of this coinage found its way overseas in banking and business transactions. We estimate as many as 30,000 to 50,000 or more Mint State examples exist of this plentiful issue, many of which are from European bank hoards that came to light over the last several decades. This is a truly delightful coin, far finer than most, that is worthy of the strongest bids. Sure to please even the most discriminating of collectors. Provenance: From the Fairmont Collection - Sussex Set. PCGS# 9034 . NGC ID: 26CL . Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
- Fecha2 de julio de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 223 USA. . 20 Dollars 1898 -San Francisco-. Liberty Head. KM 74.3, Fr. 178. 33,59 gkleine Kratzer, sehr schön-vorzüglich/vorzüglich
Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.
- Fecha29 de enero de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 455 1898-S $20 Liberty. PCGS MS64 1898-S. PCGS graded MS-64. Lovely light golden toning and lustrous. The surfaces are outstanding to earn such a lofty grade from PCGS, in particular we note the fields are free of all but a few minor signs of handling, and Liberty's cheek is pleasing as well. A lovely coin from the popular San Francisco Mint (PCGS # 9034) Estimated Value $2,400 - UP.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha21 de noviembre de 2023
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 10825 1898 Liberty Head Double Eagle. AU-55 (PCGS). PCGS# 9033 . NGC ID: 26CK . Click here for certification details from PCGS.
Soler y Llach S.L.
- Fecha25 de octubre de 2023
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 3281 WORLD COINS: UNITED STATES 20 Dollars . 1898-S . SAN FRANCISCO . 33,36 grs. AU (900). Liberty Head. (Leves golpecitos). Fr-178; KM-74.3. EBC- .
Stephen Album Rare Coins
- Fecha14 de septiembre de 2023
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1604 UNITED STATES: AV 20 dollars, 1898-S, KM-74.3, Liberty Head - With Motto type gold 'double eagle', a lovely lustrous example! PCGS graded MS63, ex Marcel Hoessly Collection.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha9 de agosto de 2023
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1421 1898-S Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-64 (PCGS). Frosty rose-orange surfaces are carefully and originally preserved with eye appeal to spare. The San Francisco Mint produced 2,575,175 double eagles in 1898, and much of this coinage found its way overseas in banking and business transactions. We estimate as many as 30,000 to 50,000 or more Mint State examples exist of this plentiful issue, many of which are from European bank hoards that came to light over the last several decades. This is a truly delightful coin, far finer than most, that is worthy of the strongest bids. Sure to please even the most discriminating of collectors. Provenance: From the Fairmont Collection - Rhone Set. PCGS# 9034 . NGC ID: 26CL . Click here for certification details from PCGS.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha16 de junio de 2023
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 6738 1898 Liberty Head Double Eagle. MS-62 (PCGS). PCGS# 9033 . NGC ID: 26CK . Click here for certification details from PCGS.
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha11 de enero de 2023
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 4406 1898-S Double Eagle, MS64 Clean Fields and Crisp Strike 1898-S $20 MS64 PCGS. Medium S. Repunching is apparent at the base of the 9 in the date on this unlisted variety. Reddish accents appear within the confines of the design throughout this rose-gold representative. The clean fields and crisp strike add to the appeal. Choice Uncirculated is the highest readily collectible grade for the 1898-S.( Registry values : N1793) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 26CL , PCGS# 9034 , Greysheet# 9959 ) Weight: 33.44 grams Metal: 90% Gold, 10% Copper Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.