Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1956 Lincoln

Lote 5174 1956-D Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (PCGS). Vibrant red luster dances on both sides, as it would have in 1956 when the coin came off the dies. Under a strong glass, a few carbon flecks are noted, but none distract. Fewer than two dozen have been graded at the MS-67 RD level with none finer; it is likely several of these have been resubmitted for an attempt at an upgrade. PCGS Population: 23; none finer. PCGS# 2839.