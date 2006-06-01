Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1956 Lincoln

Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1956 Lincoln - Heritage Auctions, Auction #1380, Lote 4675
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    14 de enero de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 4675 1956-D 1C MS67+ Red PCGS. CAC. Ex: Whispering Pines-Martin-Bender. This is a boldly struck, frosty example of this conditionally scarce Wheat cent issue. Vivid copper-red luster adorns the interiors, ceding to brighter gold around the peripheries. A few tiny flecks are not bothersome, and there are no abrasions of note. The 1956-D is scarce in Superb Gem Red condition, and this Plus-graded coin is tied for the finest certified. Population: 14 in 67+ Red, 0 finer. CAC: 23 in 67, 0 finer (11/24). Ex: Long Beach Signature (Heritage, 6/2016), lot 3182, which realized $4,700; FUN Signature (Heritage, 1/2019), lot 4122; The Bender Family Collection -- Post-1932 Lincoln Cents / Dallas Signature (Heritage, 12/2022), lot 3371. From The Whispering Pines Collection. HID05401242017 © 2024 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved www.HA.com/TexasAuctioneerLicenseNotice
Similares
Aprende más
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1956 Lincoln, Anverso - Stack's Bowers, September 11, 2024 Collectors Choice Online Auction - U.S. Coins - Lots 93001-93884, Lote 93085Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1956 Lincoln, Reverso - Stack's Bowers, September 11, 2024 Collectors Choice Online Auction - U.S. Coins - Lots 93001-93884, Lote 93085
Stack's Bowers
  • Fecha
    11 de septiembre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 93085 1956 Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (NGC). PCGS# 2836 . NGC ID: 22FK . Click here for certification details from NGC.
Similares
Aprende más
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1956 Lincoln, Anverso - Stack's Bowers, August 28, 2024 Collectors Choice Online Auction - U.S. Coins - Lots 91001-91793, Lote 91075Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1956 Lincoln, Reverso - Stack's Bowers, August 28, 2024 Collectors Choice Online Auction - U.S. Coins - Lots 91001-91793, Lote 91075
Stack's Bowers
  • Fecha
    28 de agosto de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 91075 1956-D Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (NGC). PCGS# 2839 . NGC ID: 22FL . Click here for certification details from NGC.
Similares
Aprende más
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1956 Lincoln, Anverso - Stack's Bowers, April 10, 2024 Collectors Choice Online Auction - U.S. Coins - Lots 94001-94702, Lote 94084Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1956 Lincoln, Reverso - Stack's Bowers, April 10, 2024 Collectors Choice Online Auction - U.S. Coins - Lots 94001-94702, Lote 94084
Stack's Bowers
  • Fecha
    10 de abril de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 94084 1956 Lincoln Cent. Proof-67 RD (NGC). PCGS# 2836 . NGC ID: 22FK . Click here for certification details from NGC.
Similares
Aprende más
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1956 Lincoln, Anverso - Stack's Bowers, The November 2021 Baltimore Auction - Session 7 - Internet Only - U.S. Coins Part 1 - Lots 5001-5972, Lote 5163Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1956 Lincoln, Reverso - Stack's Bowers, The November 2021 Baltimore Auction - Session 7 - Internet Only - U.S. Coins Part 1 - Lots 5001-5972, Lote 5163
Stack's Bowers
  • Fecha
    29 de noviembre de 2021
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 5163 1956 Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (PCGS). CAC. Provenance: Selections from the Aberg Collection. PCGS# 2836. NGC ID: 22FK. Click here for certification details from PCGS.
Similares
Aprende más
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1956 Lincoln, Anverso - Stack's Bowers, August 2020 Auction - Session 3 - U.S Coins & Exonumia - Lots 2001-3197, Lote 2443Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1956 Lincoln, Reverso - Stack's Bowers, August 2020 Auction - Session 3 - U.S Coins & Exonumia - Lots 2001-3197, Lote 2443
Stack's Bowers
  • Fecha
    7 de agosto de 2020
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2443 1956-D Lincoln Cent. MS-67+ RD (PCGS). Vivid reddish-orange surfaces support razor sharp striking detail. A lustrous, smooth and visually appealing coin that would do justice to the finest Lincoln cent collection on the PCGS Set Registry. Outstanding! PCGS Population: 10; 0 finer. PCGS# 2839 . NGC ID: 22FL . Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
Similares
Aprende más
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1956 Lincoln, Anverso - Stack's Bowers, March 2018 Baltimore - Session 3 - Rarities Night Including the ESM Collection - Lots 2001-2390, Lote 2143Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1956 Lincoln, Reverso - Stack's Bowers, March 2018 Baltimore - Session 3 - Rarities Night Including the ESM Collection - Lots 2001-2390, Lote 2143
Stack's Bowers
  • Fecha
    22 de marzo de 2018
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2143 1956-D Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (PCGS). Vivid deep orange luster blankets both sides with a smooth satin texture. The 1956-D is the first Lincoln cent issue with a mintage of more than 1 billion coins since the 1945. Provenance: From the ESM Collection. PCGS Population: 74; 9 finer (all MS-67+ RD). PCGS# 2839. NGC ID: 22FL. Click here for certification details from PCGS.
Similares
Aprende más
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1956 Lincoln, Anverso - Stack's Bowers, June 2014 Baltimore, Lote 3581Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1956 Lincoln, Reverso - Stack's Bowers, June 2014 Baltimore, Lote 3581
Stack's Bowers
  • Fecha
    26 de junio de 2014
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 3581 1956-D/D Lincoln Cent. FS-508. Repunched Mintmark. MS-64 RD (PCGS). PCGS# 37939.
Similares
Aprende más
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1956 Lincoln, Anverso - Stack's Bowers, iAuction 3485, Lote 20069Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1956 Lincoln, Reverso - Stack's Bowers, iAuction 3485, Lote 20069
Stack's Bowers
  • Fecha
    15 de junio de 2014
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 20069 1956 Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (NGC). PCGS# 2836. NGC ID: 22FK. Click here for certification details from NGC.
Similares
Aprende más
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1956 Lincoln, Anverso - Stack's Bowers, iAuction 3485, Lote 20070Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1956 Lincoln, Reverso - Stack's Bowers, iAuction 3485, Lote 20070
Stack's Bowers
  • Fecha
    15 de junio de 2014
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 20070 1956-D Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (NGC). PCGS# 2839. NGC ID: 22FL. Click here for certification details from NGC.
Similares
Aprende más
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1956 Lincoln, Anverso - Stack's Bowers, March 2014 Baltimore, Lote 5129Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1956 Lincoln, Reverso - Stack's Bowers, March 2014 Baltimore, Lote 5129
Stack's Bowers
  • Fecha
    26 de marzo de 2014
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 5129 1956 Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (PCGS). Exquisite rose-red surfaces are satiny in texture and expectably smooth at the Superb Gem grade level. These common dates are anything but "common" in Gem grades, especially within the RD designation offered here. PCGS# 2836. NGC ID: 22FK. PCGS Population: 21; 1 finer at MS-67+ RD.
Similares
Aprende más
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1956 Lincoln, Anverso - Stack's Bowers, August 2013 Chicago ANA, Lote 30185Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1956 Lincoln, Reverso - Stack's Bowers, August 2013 Chicago ANA, Lote 30185
Stack's Bowers
  • Fecha
    15 de agosto de 2013
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 30185 1956 Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (NGC). PCGS# 2836.
Similares
Aprende más
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1956 Lincoln, Anverso - Stack's Bowers, August 2012 Philadelphia ANA, Lote 5174Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1956 Lincoln, Reverso - Stack's Bowers, August 2012 Philadelphia ANA, Lote 5174
Stack's Bowers
  • Fecha
    8 de agosto de 2012
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 5174 1956-D Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (PCGS). Vibrant red luster dances on both sides, as it would have in 1956 when the coin came off the dies. Under a strong glass, a few carbon flecks are noted, but none distract. Fewer than two dozen have been graded at the MS-67 RD level with none finer; it is likely several of these have been resubmitted for an attempt at an upgrade. PCGS Population: 23; none finer. PCGS# 2839. PCGS Population: 23; none finer.
Similares
Aprende más
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1956 Lincoln, Anverso - Stack's Bowers, March 2012 Baltimore, Lote 1617Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1956 Lincoln, Reverso - Stack's Bowers, March 2012 Baltimore, Lote 1617
Stack's Bowers
  • Fecha
    22 de marzo de 2012
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1617 1956-D Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (PCGS). CAC. Bursting with vivid rose-orange luster, this satin to softly frosted superb Gem also sports sharp devices and virtually pristine surfaces. Impressive technical quality and eye appeal for the issue, and sure to please even the most exacting Lincoln cent collector. Tied for finest certified by PCGS; if you're working on a PCGS Registry Set of Lincoln cents, you can't do without one of these! PCGS Population: 23; none finer within any color designation. PCGS# 2839. Provenance: From the Colin Withers Collection. PCGS Population: 23; none finer within any color designation.
Similares
Aprende más
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1956 Lincoln, Anverso - Stack's Bowers, March 2012 Baltimore, Lote 1618Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1956 Lincoln, Reverso - Stack's Bowers, March 2012 Baltimore, Lote 1618
Stack's Bowers
  • Fecha
    22 de marzo de 2012
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1618 1956-D/D Lincoln Cent. FS-501. Repunched Mintmark. MS-65 RD (PCGS). CAC. A particularly strong RPM, the undermintmark is very pronounced and readily evident to the west of the primary D. Of thoroughly appealing Gem quality, the present example is alive with vivid pink-rose luster that is fully appreciable in the absence of troublesome blemishes. PCGS# 37942. Provenance: From the Colin Withers Collection.
Similares
Aprende más
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1956 Lincoln, Anverso - Heritage Auctions, 2012 February 2-5 US Coins Signature Auction- Long Beach #1167, Lote 3927Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1956 Lincoln, Reverso - Heritage Auctions, 2012 February 2-5 US Coins Signature Auction- Long Beach #1167, Lote 3927
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    2 de febrero de 2012
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 3927 1956-D 1C MS67 Red PCGS. The bright original red surfaces of this spectacular Superb Gem display blazing mint luster, with outstanding eye appeal. Only a few microscopic specks of carbon can be detected on the reverse. The design elements are well-detailed and no mentionable contact marks are noted. Population: 23 in 67 Red, 0 finer (1/12).( Registry values : N208) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22FL , PCGS# 2839 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
Similares
Aprende más
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1956 Lincoln, Anverso - Stack's Bowers, June 2010 Baltimore, Lote 1354Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1956 Lincoln, Reverso - Stack's Bowers, June 2010 Baltimore, Lote 1354
Stack's Bowers
  • Fecha
    18 de junio de 2010
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1354 1956-D/D Lincoln Cent. FS-508 (FS-022). Repunched Mintmark. MS-65 RD (PCGS). A brilliant Gem bursting with vivid pinkish-orange luster. PCGS Population: just 13; with a mere two finer certified as MS-66 RD. PCGS# 37939. PCGS Population: just 13; with a mere two finer certified as MS-66 RD.
Similares
Aprende más
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1956 Lincoln, Anverso - Heritage Auctions, 2009 December Houston, TX US Coin Auction #1132, Lote 165Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1956 Lincoln, Reverso - Heritage Auctions, 2009 December Houston, TX US Coin Auction #1132, Lote 165
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    3 de diciembre de 2009
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 165 1956-D 1C MS67 Red PCGS. Bright copper-orange surfaces show peach and apricot accents. Only a few small flecks are apparent on the reverse, and the fields and devices are nearly mark-free. A remarkable Superb Gem, tied for finest Red example certified by NGC or PCGS (10/09) and a Registry collector essential.( Registry values : N208) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22FL , PCGS# 2839 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
Similares
Aprende más
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1956 Lincoln, Anverso - Heritage Auctions, 2009 February Long Beach, CA Signature US Coin Auction #1122, Lote 556Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1956 Lincoln, Reverso - Heritage Auctions, 2009 February Long Beach, CA Signature US Coin Auction #1122, Lote 556
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    5 de febrero de 2009
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 556 1956-D 1C MS67 Red PCGS. Ex: Joshua and Ally Walsh. Radiant pumpkin-gold color and potent cartwheel luster ensure the eye appeal of this nicely struck and well preserved Superb Gem. A few very minute marks on Lincoln's motif barely merit mention. Destined for the finest collection. Population: 19 in 67 Red, 0 finer (12/08). Ex: Joshua and Ally Walsh Collection of United States Cents (Heritage, 1/2006), lot 345. From The Jack Lee Estate Collection. ( Registry values : N208) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22FL , PCGS# 2839 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
Similares
Aprende más
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1956 Lincoln, Anverso - Heritage Auctions, 2006 June Long Beach Signature Auction #408, Lote 421Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1956 Lincoln, Reverso - Heritage Auctions, 2006 June Long Beach Signature Auction #408, Lote 421
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    1 de junio de 2006
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 421 1956-D 1C MS67 Red PCGS. Ex: Omaha Bank Hoard. The advanced Set Registry collector will want to know that this delightful cent is tied for the finest certified by PCGS. Both sides have that lovely pale orange color consistent with nicely preserved high quality cents struck half a century ago. Aside from a few natural planchet flakes that were present at the time this piece was struck, the surfaces are pristine. Population: 17 in 67, 0 finer (4/06).( Registry values : N208) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22FL , PCGS# 2839 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
Similares
Aprende más