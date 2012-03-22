Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1953 Lincoln

Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1953 Lincoln, Anverso - Stack's Bowers, March 6, 2024 Collectors Choice Online Auction - U.S. Coins - Lots 91001-91765, Lote 91084Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1953 Lincoln, Reverso - Stack's Bowers, March 6, 2024 Collectors Choice Online Auction - U.S. Coins - Lots 91001-91765, Lote 91084
Stack's Bowers
  • Fecha
    6 de marzo de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 91084 1953-D Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (NGC). PCGS# 2809 . NGC ID: 22FA . Click here for certification details from PCGS.
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1953 Lincoln, Anverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #132244, Lote 21043Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1953 Lincoln, Reverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #132244, Lote 21043
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    1 de noviembre de 2022
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 21043 1953 1C MS67 Red NGC. NGC Census: (35/0). PCGS Population: (77/0). CDN: $1,900 Whsle. Bid for NGC/PCGS MS67. Mintage 256,883,800. ( Registry values : N991) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22F9 , PCGS# 2806 , Greysheet# 2009 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1953 Lincoln, Anverso - Stack's Bowers, June 2021 Auction - Session 3 - Internet Only - Numismatic Americana & U.S. Coins Part 1 - Lots 3001-3724, Lote 3698Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1953 Lincoln, Reverso - Stack's Bowers, June 2021 Auction - Session 3 - Internet Only - Numismatic Americana & U.S. Coins Part 1 - Lots 3001-3724, Lote 3698
Stack's Bowers
  • Fecha
    14 de junio de 2021
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 3698 1953-D Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (NGC). PCGS# 2809. NGC ID: 22FA. Click here for certification details from NGC.
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1953 Lincoln, Anverso - Stack's Bowers, The November 2018 Collectors Choice Online Auction Part 2 - U.S. Coins - Lots 91001-91401, Lote 91040Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1953 Lincoln, Reverso - Stack's Bowers, The November 2018 Collectors Choice Online Auction Part 2 - U.S. Coins - Lots 91001-91401, Lote 91040
Stack's Bowers
  • Fecha
    20 de noviembre de 2018
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 91040 1953-S Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (PCGS). PCGS# 2812. NGC ID: 22FB. Click here for certification details from PCGS.
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1953 Lincoln, Anverso - Stack's Bowers, August 2017 ANA - Session 6 - Internet Only - U.S. Coins Part II - Lots 4001-4633, Lote 4589Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1953 Lincoln, Reverso - Stack's Bowers, August 2017 ANA - Session 6 - Internet Only - U.S. Coins Part II - Lots 4001-4633, Lote 4589
Stack's Bowers
  • Fecha
    8 de agosto de 2017
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 4589 Lot of (3) 20th Century Type Coins. (PCGS). Included are: 1946-D Lincoln cent, MS-66 RD; 1953 Lincoln cent, Proof-67 RD; and 1971-S Eisenhower dollar, Proof-69 Deep Cameo.
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1953 Lincoln, Anverso - Stack's Bowers, June 2017 Baltimore - Session 4 - Internet Only - U.S. Coins Part I - Lots 12001-12718, Lote 12463Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1953 Lincoln, Reverso - Stack's Bowers, June 2017 Baltimore - Session 4 - Internet Only - U.S. Coins Part I - Lots 12001-12718, Lote 12463
Stack's Bowers
  • Fecha
    26 de junio de 2017
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 12463 1953-S Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (PCGS). CAC. PCGS# 2812. NGC ID: 22FB. Click here for certification details from PCGS.
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1953 Lincoln, Anverso - Heritage Auctions, 2017 February 16 - 19 Long Beach Expo US Coins Signature Auction - Long Beach #1252, Lote 3168Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1953 Lincoln, Reverso - Heritage Auctions, 2017 February 16 - 19 Long Beach Expo US Coins Signature Auction - Long Beach #1252, Lote 3168
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    16 de febrero de 2017
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 3168 1953 1C MS67 Red PCGS. CAC. Rich, peach-orange color glows evenly across both sides of this spot-free and attractive Superb Gem cent. Even a strong lens fails to locate any marks needing mention. Lincoln's beard characteristically lacks definition on the 1953, but the strike is sharp overall. CAC endorsement is especially meaningful among the MS67-graded examples, since neither service reports a numerically finer coin. Population: 18 in 67 Red, 0 finer. CAC: 5 in 67, 0 finer (1/17).( Registry values : N991) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22F9 , PCGS# 2806 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1953 Lincoln, Anverso - Heritage Auctions, 2015 January 29 - February 1 Long Beach Expo US Coins Signature Auction - Long Beach #1217, Lote 3476Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1953 Lincoln, Reverso - Heritage Auctions, 2015 January 29 - February 1 Long Beach Expo US Coins Signature Auction - Long Beach #1217, Lote 3476
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    29 de enero de 2015
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 3476 1953-S 1C MS67+ Red PCGS. CAC. This remarkable Registry Set blazer is tied with just two other Plus-designated MS67 coins as the finest certified at PCGS (12/14), and ranks nearly half a grade point finer than the example in the current highest-rated Registry Set. Frosty, vibrant luster displays warm coppery-red hues on each side, while the strike is sharp and the surfaces are largely devoid of flaws.( Registry values : N491) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22FB , PCGS# 2812 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1953 Lincoln, Anverso - Stack's Bowers, March 2012 Baltimore, Lote 1605Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1953 Lincoln, Reverso - Stack's Bowers, March 2012 Baltimore, Lote 1605
Stack's Bowers
  • Fecha
    22 de marzo de 2012
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1605 Gem RD 1953-D Lincoln Cent Tied for Finest RD Graded by PCGS 1953-D Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (PCGS). CAC. Captivating rose-orange surfaces are free of even the most trivial distractions. Fully struck and highly desirable -- a no questions Superb Gem that ranks among the finest '53-D cents known. Tied for finest certified by PCGS; evidently a rare bird at the assigned grade, as fewer than 20 examples of the date have made the cut at the MS-67 RD level. An important addition to a Registry Set of Lincoln cents. PCGS# 2809. Provenance: From the Colin Withers Collection. PCGS Population: 16; none finer within any designation.
