Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1946 Lincoln
Key Date Coins
- Fecha28 de octubre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 12919 1946-d TOP POP! Lincoln Cent 1c ms67+ rd SEGS.
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha27 de mayo de 2025
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 27029 1946-S/D 1C Overmintmark, FS-511, MS64 Red PCGS. PCGS Population: (14/46 and 0/3+). Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22EM , Variety PCGS# 37843 , Base PCGS# 2749 , Greysheet# 285425 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha6 de noviembre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 90067 1946-S Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (NGC). PCGS# 2749 . NGC ID: 22EM . Click here for certification details from NGC.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha23 de octubre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 96065 1946-D Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (NGC). PCGS# 2746 . NGC ID: 22EL . Click here for certification details from NGC.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha11 de septiembre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 93076 1946-S Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (NGC). PCGS# 2749 . NGC ID: 22EM . Click here for certification details from NGC.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha26 de junio de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 91115 1946-S Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (NGC). PCGS# 2749 . NGC ID: 22EM . Click here for certification details from NGC.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha26 de junio de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 91116 1946-S Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (NGC). PCGS# 2749 . NGC ID: 22EM . Click here for certification details from NGC.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha5 de junio de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 96063 1946-S Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (NGC). PCGS# 2749 . NGC ID: 22EM . GREYSHEET ID: 2114 . Click here for certification details from NGC.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha5 de junio de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 96064 1946-S Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (NGC). PCGS# 2749 . NGC ID: 22EM . GREYSHEET ID: 2114 . Click here for certification details from NGC.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha1 de abril de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 9581 1946 Lincoln Cent. MS-66+ RD (PCGS). CAC. PCGS# 2743 . NGC ID: 22EK . Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha7 de febrero de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 93125 1946-D Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (NGC). This example is in an uncommon NGC Generation 8.0 holder that was used in September 2000. PCGS# 2746. NGC ID: 22EL. Click here for certification details from NGC.
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha6 de noviembre de 2023
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 92166 1946-S 1C MS67+ Red PCGS. CAC. Ex: Bender Collection. PCGS Population: (308/0 and 25/0+). NGC Census: (929/0 and 22/0+). CDN: $115 Whsle. Bid for NGC/PCGS MS67. Mintage 198,100,000. ( Registry values : N491) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22EM , PCGS# 2749 , Greysheet# 2114 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha15 de diciembre de 2022
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 3341 1946-S Cent, MS67+ Red Among the Finest Known 1946-S 1C MS67+ Red PCGS. CAC. Ex: Bender Collection. Trumpet Tail S. Given that its mintage approaches 200 million pieces, the 1946-S will never be rare in typical Mint State. But in the MS67+ Red grade, the issue acquires conditional significance, since only 17 pieces have attained that level at PCGS (as of 10/22) with none finer. A sharply struck and unabraded orange-red Superb Gem. CAC: 47 in 67, 0 finer (11/22). Ex: Long Beach Signature (Heritage, 6/2019), lot 3488, where it brought $2,640. From The Bender Family Collection -- Post-1932 Lincoln Cents. ( Registry values : N491) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22EM , PCGS# 2749 , Greysheet# 2114 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha20 de enero de 2021
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 3370 1946-S/D Lincoln Cent, MS66+ Red Popular FS-511 1946-S/D 1C FS-511 MS66+ Red PCGS. CAC. This popular overmintmark variety was only discovered in the 1990s and always commands a considerable premium. The upright of the undertype D is visible at the lower opening of the S. This high-end Premium Gem displays sharply detailed design elements and original red surfaces, with vibrant mint luster. Population: 10 in 66 (1 in 66+) Red, 1 finer. CAC: 3 in 66, 0 finer (11/20). Ex: Dallas Signature (Heritage, 10/2012), lot 3291, where it brought $3,055. Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22EM , Variety PCGS# 37843 , Base PCGS# 2749 , Greysheet# 285425 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha7 de enero de 2015
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 3358 1946 1C MS67 Red PCGS. Registry Set specialists are sure to recognize the importance of this immaculately preserved Superb Gem, exhibiting fiery-red coloration and sharp strike definition throughout. The surfaces are essentially flawless with only a few carbon specks noted on each side. PCGS reports 20 grading events (likely including resubmissions) in MS67 Red and no examples finer (11/14).( Registry values : N991) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22EK , PCGS# 2743 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha10 de mayo de 2013
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 2282 1946-S Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (PCGS). PCGS# 2749.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha14 de marzo de 2013
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1183 1946-S/D Lincoln Cent. FS-511. MS-66+ RD (PCGS). A well struck example with lavish mint-red luster and clean surfaces. This overmintmark variety was discovered until the 1990s. The undertype D is easily visible beneath the S mintmark, under low magnification. PCGS Population (FS-511 attribution only): just 1; with none finer. PCGS# 37843. PCGS Population (FS-511 attribution only): just 1; with none finer.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha27 de junio de 2012
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 143 Lot of (2) Lincoln Cent Varieties. (PCGS). Included are: 1946-S/D FS-511, MS-65 RD; and a 1950-S/S FS-504, Repunched Mintmark, MS-66 RD. Smooth, lustrous surfaces for the pair, the first example bathed in rose-orange and the second with a warmer medium orange texture. Provenance: From the Hiwassee Lincoln Variety Collection.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha22 de marzo de 2012
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1579 1946-D Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (PCGS). CAC. This fully frosted, medium orange piece possesses no blemishes that would call into question the validity of the Superb Gem grade. A beautiful Lincoln cent from the immediate post World War II era. Tied for finest certified by PCGS. PCGS Population: 125; none finer within any designation. PCGS# 2746. Provenance: From the Colin Withers Collection. PCGS Population: 125; none finer within any designation.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha9 de noviembre de 2010
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 10335 1946-D Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (NGC). OH. PCGS# 2746.