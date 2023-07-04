Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1941 Lincoln
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha9 de julio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 90055 1941 Lincoln Cent. MS-67+ RD (PCGS). PCGS# 2695. NGC ID: 22DW. Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha6 de mayo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 90255 1941 Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (PCGS). PCGS# 2695 . NGC ID: 22DW . Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha4 de marzo de 2025
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 21034 1941-S 1C MS67+ Red NGC. Mintage 92,360,000.( Registry values : N208) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22DY , PCGS# 2701 , Greysheet# 2078 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha4 de febrero de 2025
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 21075 1941-S 1C MS67+ Red NGC. Mintage 92,360,000.( Registry values : N208) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22DY , PCGS# 2701 , Greysheet# 2078 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha15 de enero de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 90100 1941-S Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (NGC). PCGS# 2701 . NGC ID: 22DY . Click here for certification details from NGC.
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha14 de enero de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 4626 1941-S 1C MS68 Red PCGS. CAC. Ex: Whispering Pines. If you have been browsing the coins of the Whispering Pines collecting in date and mint order, as presented in this catalog, you have no doubt by this point noticed a trend. This collection is almost entirely composed of coins that cannot be surpassed for their given dates of issue. In most cases, where only a single coin is known in the top grade, that one coin is the Whispering Pines piece, and where several coins are tied for finest known, the Whispering Pines example is among them and is superior in some way. That latter truth is the case here, with the 1941-S. There are seven coins in this grade at PCGS, and another seven at NGC. However, the Whispering Pines example is the only one of them with CAC endorsement. It is also only the second PCGS coin in this grade that we have seen. Fully struck motifs from fresh dies, devoid of spotting, devoid of abrasions, and devoid of die erosion, gives the coin immeasurable eye appeal. Each side is bathed in luminous luster with copper-orange, gold, and rose hues. Population: 7 in 68 Red, 0 finer. CAC: 1 in 68, 0 finer (11/24). From The Whispering Pines Collection. HID05401242017 © 2024 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved www.HA.com/TexasAuctioneerLicenseNotice
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha20 de noviembre de 2024
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 7031 1941-S 1C MS68 Red NGC. NGC Census: (7/0). Mintage 92,360,000.( Registry values : N991) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22DY , PCGS# 2701 , Greysheet# 2078 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha21 de agosto de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 8698 1941 Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (NGC). PCGS# 2695 . NGC ID: 22DW . Click here for certification details from NGC.
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha12 de agosto de 2024
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 7090 1941-D 1C MS68 Red NGC. NGC Census: (2/0). Mintage 128,700,000.( Registry values : N991) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22DX , PCGS# 2698 , Greysheet# 2075 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha13 de junio de 2024
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 3005 1941-S Lincoln Cent, MS68 Red A Top-Tier Registry Coin 1941-S 1C MS68 Red PCGS. Available in lower grades, the 1941-S Lincoln cent is a major rarity in the top Red grade level of MS68. PCGS and NGC each report only five coins this fine, with none in higher grades (5/24). The current piece displays rich copper-red luster across satiny surfaces. A sharp strike adds to the appeal, and no distracting spots detract from it. Population: 5 in 68 Red, 0 finer (5/24).( Registry values : N991) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22DY , PCGS# 2701 , Greysheet# 2078 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha8 de mayo de 2024
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 5025 1941 Five-Piece Proof Set, PR66 to PR68 All NGC Certified 1941 Five-Piece Proof Set, PR66 to PR68 NGC. The coins are housed in individual holders with consecutive certification numbers. The set includes: Cent PR66 Red. Glimmering fields and vivid copper-red hues, with sharp motifs and no bothersome spots. Nickel PR68. A sharp, reflective, and beautifully preserved piece with attractive multicolor toning on both sides. Dime PR66. Dusted with russet-gold toning over mirrored fields and sharp, satiny devices. Quarter PR66. Beautifully preserved and iridescent in the fields, complemented by deep reflectivity and sharp details. Half Dollar PR68. A sharp, deeply mirrored example with russet toning and slight iridescence. Exceptionally clean.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha27 de marzo de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 5093 1942-D Lincoln Cent. MS-68 RD (PCGS). At the threshold of numismatic perfection, this splendid Lincoln cent delivers full striking detail, vivid pinkish-orange mint color, and virtually pristine surfaces. Some of the challenges that the Treasury Department faced after the United States' official entry into World War II at the end of 1941 is revealed in this interesting commentary by David W. Lange in his 1996 Complete Guide to Lincoln Cents : As America's first year of involvement in World War II drew to a close, cents were in increasingly short supply, as this contemporary account reveals: Agitation continues for restoring to circulation the hundreds of millions of cents that have been issued in recent years. The shortage of copper is critical, and no doubt more or less drastic change will need to be made in the metallic content of the smallest of our coins. The "drastic change," as we know today, was the use of zinc-coated steel in 1943 as a temporary alternative to the familiar bronze alloy. In 1942, however, it was still business as usual, with the Denver Mint contributing a sizeable 206,698,000 coins to the year's total delivery of more than 950 million cents. This is an awe-inspiring survivor of the issue, among the very finest seen by PCGS, and ideally suited for inclusion in a top-ranked collection on the Set Registry. PCGS Population: 9; 0 finer. PCGS# 2707 . NGC ID: 22E2 . Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha13 de diciembre de 2023
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 98090 1941-S Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (NGC). PCGS# 2701 . NGC ID: 22DY . Click here for certification details from NGC.
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha1 de agosto de 2023
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 21022 1941 1C MS67 Red NGC. NGC Census: (991/4). PCGS Population: (333/2). CDN: $115 Whsle. Bid for NGC/PCGS MS67. Mintage 887,039,100. ( Registry values : N69) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22DW , PCGS# 2695 , Greysheet# 1969 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha25 de julio de 2023
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 27045 1941 1C MS67 Red NGC. NGC Census: (991/4). PCGS Population: (333/2). CDN: $115 Whsle. Bid for NGC/PCGS MS67. Mintage 887,039,100. ( Registry values : N69) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22DW , PCGS# 2695 , Greysheet# 1969 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha18 de julio de 2023
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 25051 1941 1C MS67 Red NGC. NGC Census: (991/4). PCGS Population: (333/2). CDN: $115 Whsle. Bid for NGC/PCGS MS67. Mintage 887,039,100. ( Registry values : N69) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22DW , PCGS# 2695 , Greysheet# 1969 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha11 de julio de 2023
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 23054 1941 1C MS67 Red NGC. NGC Census: (991/4). PCGS Population: (334/2). CDN: $115 Whsle. Bid for NGC/PCGS MS67. Mintage 887,039,100. ( Registry values : N69) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22DW , PCGS# 2695 , Greysheet# 1969 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha11 de julio de 2023
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 23053 1941 1C MS67 Red NGC. NGC Census: (991/4). PCGS Population: (334/2). CDN: $115 Whsle. Bid for NGC/PCGS MS67. Mintage 887,039,100. ( Registry values : N69) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22DW , PCGS# 2695 , Greysheet# 1969 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha4 de julio de 2023
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 21063 1941 1C MS67 Red NGC. NGC Census: (991/4). PCGS Population: (334/2). CDN: $115 Whsle. Bid for NGC/PCGS MS67. Mintage 887,039,100. ( Registry values : N69) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22DW , PCGS# 2695 , Greysheet# 1969 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha4 de julio de 2023
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 21062 1941 1C MS67 Red NGC. NGC Census: (991/4). PCGS Population: (334/2). CDN: $115 Whsle. Bid for NGC/PCGS MS67. Mintage 887,039,100. ( Registry values : N69) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22DW , PCGS# 2695 , Greysheet# 1969 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc