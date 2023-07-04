Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1941 Lincoln

Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1941 Lincoln, Anverso - Stack's Bowers, July 9, 2025 Collectors Choice Online Auction: Internet Only: U.S. Coins - Lots 90001-90787, Lote 90055Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1941 Lincoln, Reverso - Stack's Bowers, July 9, 2025 Collectors Choice Online Auction: Internet Only: U.S. Coins - Lots 90001-90787, Lote 90055
Stack's Bowers
  • Fecha
    9 de julio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 90055 1941 Lincoln Cent. MS-67+ RD (PCGS). PCGS# 2695. NGC ID: 22DW. Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1941 Lincoln, Anverso - Stack's Bowers, May 6, 2025 Collectors Choice Online Auction: Internet Only: U.S. Coins Part 1 - Lots 90001-90744, Lote 90255Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1941 Lincoln, Reverso - Stack's Bowers, May 6, 2025 Collectors Choice Online Auction: Internet Only: U.S. Coins Part 1 - Lots 90001-90744, Lote 90255
Stack's Bowers
  • Fecha
    6 de mayo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 90255 1941 Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (PCGS). PCGS# 2695 . NGC ID: 22DW . Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1941 Lincoln, Anverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #132510, Lote 21034Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1941 Lincoln, Reverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #132510, Lote 21034
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    4 de marzo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 21034 1941-S 1C MS67+ Red NGC. Mintage 92,360,000.( Registry values : N208) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22DY , PCGS# 2701 , Greysheet# 2078 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1941 Lincoln, Anverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #132506, Lote 21075Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1941 Lincoln, Reverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #132506, Lote 21075
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    4 de febrero de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 21075 1941-S 1C MS67+ Red NGC. Mintage 92,360,000.( Registry values : N208) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22DY , PCGS# 2701 , Greysheet# 2078 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1941 Lincoln, Anverso - Stack's Bowers, January 15, 2025 Collectors Choice Online Auction - U.S. Coins - 90001-90758, Lote 90100Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1941 Lincoln, Reverso - Stack's Bowers, January 15, 2025 Collectors Choice Online Auction - U.S. Coins - 90001-90758, Lote 90100
Stack's Bowers
  • Fecha
    15 de enero de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 90100 1941-S Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (NGC). PCGS# 2701 . NGC ID: 22DY . Click here for certification details from NGC.
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1941 Lincoln - Heritage Auctions, Auction #1380, Lote 4626
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    14 de enero de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 4626 1941-S 1C MS68 Red PCGS. CAC. Ex: Whispering Pines. If you have been browsing the coins of the Whispering Pines collecting in date and mint order, as presented in this catalog, you have no doubt by this point noticed a trend. This collection is almost entirely composed of coins that cannot be surpassed for their given dates of issue. In most cases, where only a single coin is known in the top grade, that one coin is the Whispering Pines piece, and where several coins are tied for finest known, the Whispering Pines example is among them and is superior in some way. That latter truth is the case here, with the 1941-S. There are seven coins in this grade at PCGS, and another seven at NGC. However, the Whispering Pines example is the only one of them with CAC endorsement. It is also only the second PCGS coin in this grade that we have seen. Fully struck motifs from fresh dies, devoid of spotting, devoid of abrasions, and devoid of die erosion, gives the coin immeasurable eye appeal. Each side is bathed in luminous luster with copper-orange, gold, and rose hues. Population: 7 in 68 Red, 0 finer. CAC: 1 in 68, 0 finer (11/24). From The Whispering Pines Collection. HID05401242017 © 2024 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved www.HA.com/TexasAuctioneerLicenseNotice
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1941 Lincoln, Anverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #1378, Lote 7031Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1941 Lincoln, Reverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #1378, Lote 7031
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    20 de noviembre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 7031 1941-S 1C MS68 Red NGC. NGC Census: (7/0). Mintage 92,360,000.( Registry values : N991) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22DY , PCGS# 2701 , Greysheet# 2078 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1941 Lincoln, Anverso - Stack's Bowers, August 2024 Global Showcase Auction - Session 10 - Internet Only - Numismatic Medals, Tokens, Early American Coins & U.S. Coins Part 1 - Half Cents to Nickel Three-Cent Pieces - Lots 8001-8788, Lote 8698Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1941 Lincoln, Reverso - Stack's Bowers, August 2024 Global Showcase Auction - Session 10 - Internet Only - Numismatic Medals, Tokens, Early American Coins & U.S. Coins Part 1 - Half Cents to Nickel Three-Cent Pieces - Lots 8001-8788, Lote 8698
Stack's Bowers
  • Fecha
    21 de agosto de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 8698 1941 Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (NGC). PCGS# 2695 . NGC ID: 22DW . Click here for certification details from NGC.
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1941 Lincoln, Anverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #1376, Lote 7090Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1941 Lincoln, Reverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #1376, Lote 7090
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    12 de agosto de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 7090 1941-D 1C MS68 Red NGC. NGC Census: (2/0). Mintage 128,700,000.( Registry values : N991) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22DX , PCGS# 2698 , Greysheet# 2075 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1941 Lincoln, Anverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #1368, Lote 3005Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1941 Lincoln, Reverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #1368, Lote 3005
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    13 de junio de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 3005 1941-S Lincoln Cent, MS68 Red A Top-Tier Registry Coin 1941-S 1C MS68 Red PCGS. Available in lower grades, the 1941-S Lincoln cent is a major rarity in the top Red grade level of MS68. PCGS and NGC each report only five coins this fine, with none in higher grades (5/24). The current piece displays rich copper-red luster across satiny surfaces. A sharp strike adds to the appeal, and no distracting spots detract from it. Population: 5 in 68 Red, 0 finer (5/24).( Registry values : N991) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22DY , PCGS# 2701 , Greysheet# 2078 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1941 Lincoln, Anverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #1374, Lote 5025Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1941 Lincoln, Reverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #1374, Lote 5025
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    8 de mayo de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 5025 1941 Five-Piece Proof Set, PR66 to PR68 All NGC Certified 1941 Five-Piece Proof Set, PR66 to PR68 NGC. The coins are housed in individual holders with consecutive certification numbers. The set includes: Cent PR66 Red. Glimmering fields and vivid copper-red hues, with sharp motifs and no bothersome spots. Nickel PR68. A sharp, reflective, and beautifully preserved piece with attractive multicolor toning on both sides. Dime PR66. Dusted with russet-gold toning over mirrored fields and sharp, satiny devices. Quarter PR66. Beautifully preserved and iridescent in the fields, complemented by deep reflectivity and sharp details. Half Dollar PR68. A sharp, deeply mirrored example with russet toning and slight iridescence. Exceptionally clean.
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1941 Lincoln, Anverso - Stack's Bowers, Spring 2024 Auction - Session 5 - U.S. Coins Part 1 - Lots 5001-5381, Lote 5093Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1941 Lincoln, Reverso - Stack's Bowers, Spring 2024 Auction - Session 5 - U.S. Coins Part 1 - Lots 5001-5381, Lote 5093
Stack's Bowers
  • Fecha
    27 de marzo de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 5093 1942-D Lincoln Cent. MS-68 RD (PCGS). At the threshold of numismatic perfection, this splendid Lincoln cent delivers full striking detail, vivid pinkish-orange mint color, and virtually pristine surfaces. Some of the challenges that the Treasury Department faced after the United States' official entry into World War II at the end of 1941 is revealed in this interesting commentary by David W. Lange in his 1996 Complete Guide to Lincoln Cents : As America's first year of involvement in World War II drew to a close, cents were in increasingly short supply, as this contemporary account reveals: Agitation continues for restoring to circulation the hundreds of millions of cents that have been issued in recent years. The shortage of copper is critical, and no doubt more or less drastic change will need to be made in the metallic content of the smallest of our coins. The "drastic change," as we know today, was the use of zinc-coated steel in 1943 as a temporary alternative to the familiar bronze alloy. In 1942, however, it was still business as usual, with the Denver Mint contributing a sizeable 206,698,000 coins to the year's total delivery of more than 950 million cents. This is an awe-inspiring survivor of the issue, among the very finest seen by PCGS, and ideally suited for inclusion in a top-ranked collection on the Set Registry. PCGS Population: 9; 0 finer. PCGS# 2707 . NGC ID: 22E2 . Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1941 Lincoln, Anverso - Stack's Bowers, December 12-14, Collectors Choice Online Auction - U.S. Coins - Lots 98001-98763, Lote 98090Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1941 Lincoln, Reverso - Stack's Bowers, December 12-14, Collectors Choice Online Auction - U.S. Coins - Lots 98001-98763, Lote 98090
Stack's Bowers
  • Fecha
    13 de diciembre de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 98090 1941-S Lincoln Cent. MS-67 RD (NGC). PCGS# 2701 . NGC ID: 22DY . Click here for certification details from NGC.
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1941 Lincoln, Anverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #132331, Lote 21022Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1941 Lincoln, Reverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #132331, Lote 21022
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    1 de agosto de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 21022 1941 1C MS67 Red NGC. NGC Census: (991/4). PCGS Population: (333/2). CDN: $115 Whsle. Bid for NGC/PCGS MS67. Mintage 887,039,100. ( Registry values : N69) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22DW , PCGS# 2695 , Greysheet# 1969 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1941 Lincoln, Anverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #132330, Lote 27045Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1941 Lincoln, Reverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #132330, Lote 27045
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    25 de julio de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 27045 1941 1C MS67 Red NGC. NGC Census: (991/4). PCGS Population: (333/2). CDN: $115 Whsle. Bid for NGC/PCGS MS67. Mintage 887,039,100. ( Registry values : N69) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22DW , PCGS# 2695 , Greysheet# 1969 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1941 Lincoln, Anverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #132329, Lote 25051Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1941 Lincoln, Reverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #132329, Lote 25051
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    18 de julio de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 25051 1941 1C MS67 Red NGC. NGC Census: (991/4). PCGS Population: (333/2). CDN: $115 Whsle. Bid for NGC/PCGS MS67. Mintage 887,039,100. ( Registry values : N69) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22DW , PCGS# 2695 , Greysheet# 1969 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1941 Lincoln, Anverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #132328, Lote 23054Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1941 Lincoln, Reverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #132328, Lote 23054
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    11 de julio de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 23054 1941 1C MS67 Red NGC. NGC Census: (991/4). PCGS Population: (334/2). CDN: $115 Whsle. Bid for NGC/PCGS MS67. Mintage 887,039,100. ( Registry values : N69) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22DW , PCGS# 2695 , Greysheet# 1969 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1941 Lincoln, Anverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #132328, Lote 23053Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1941 Lincoln, Reverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #132328, Lote 23053
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    11 de julio de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 23053 1941 1C MS67 Red NGC. NGC Census: (991/4). PCGS Population: (334/2). CDN: $115 Whsle. Bid for NGC/PCGS MS67. Mintage 887,039,100. ( Registry values : N69) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22DW , PCGS# 2695 , Greysheet# 1969 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1941 Lincoln, Anverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #132327, Lote 21063Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1941 Lincoln, Reverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #132327, Lote 21063
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    4 de julio de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 21063 1941 1C MS67 Red NGC. NGC Census: (991/4). PCGS Population: (334/2). CDN: $115 Whsle. Bid for NGC/PCGS MS67. Mintage 887,039,100. ( Registry values : N69) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22DW , PCGS# 2695 , Greysheet# 1969 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1941 Lincoln, Anverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #132327, Lote 21062Estados Unidos 1 centavo 1941 Lincoln, Reverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #132327, Lote 21062
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    4 de julio de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 21062 1941 1C MS67 Red NGC. NGC Census: (991/4). PCGS Population: (334/2). CDN: $115 Whsle. Bid for NGC/PCGS MS67. Mintage 887,039,100. ( Registry values : N69) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 22DW , PCGS# 2695 , Greysheet# 1969 ) Weight: 3.11 grams Metal: 95% Copper, 5% Tin and Zinc
