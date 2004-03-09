Estados Unidos Cuarto de dólar 1964 Libertad
Auktionen Frühwald
- Fecha14 de septiembre de 2025
Lote 370 United States of America USA. 1/4 Dollar / Quarter, 1964. Ag-Silber D, Denver 6,33g KM 164 stgl
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha18 de junio de 2025
Lote 96028 1964 Washington Quarter. MS-65 (NGC). OH Generation 4.0. PCGS# 5876 . NGC ID: 246U .
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha6 de marzo de 2024
Lote 91164 1964-D Washington Quarter. MS-67 (PCGS). Provenance: Ex Coin Guy Collection. PCGS# 5877 . NGC ID: 246V . Click here for certification details from PCGS.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha23 de marzo de 2023
Lote 6328 1964-D Washington Quarter. FS-901. Type C Reverse. MS-66 (PCGS). Bright and brilliant with intense mint luster in a smooth, satiny finish. PCGS Population (FS-901 attribution only): 9; 0 finer. PCGS# 145423. NGC ID: 246V. Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha9 de febrero de 2023
Lote 3741 1964 Washington Quarter, MS67 Special Mint Set Example 1964 25C SMS MS67 PCGS. Type A Reverse. Possibly produced as prototypes for the five-coin Special Mint Sets offered by the Mint from 1965 through 1967, a small hoard of previously unknown 1964 Special Mint Sets was discovered in the 1990s. This spectacular Superb Gem Washington quarter was included in one of those sets. The design elements are sharply detailed throughout and the impeccably preserved surfaces are lustrous and appealing. Population: 13 in 67, 1 finer (1/23).( Registry values : P1) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 27J8 , PCGS# 5974 , Greysheet# 5910 ) Weight: 6.25 grams Metal: 90% Silver, 10% Copper
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha17 de agosto de 2021
Lote 4057 Complete 1968-S Proof Set with Famous No S Dime Rarity 1968-S Proof Set, Featuring the 1968 No S Roosevelt Dime. (PCGS). The coins are individually graded and encapsulated by PCGS, in consecutively numbered holders 42358034 through 42358038. The original cardboard holder for the set is also included, but not the original plastic case. Included are: 1968-S Lincoln Cent. Proof-67 RD (PCGS). A full Red example with a bit of light haziness to both sides. 1968-S Jefferson Nickel. Proof-68 (PCGS). Essentially brilliant, both sides also exhibit a bright, well mirrored finish. 1968 No S Roosevelt Dime. Proof-68 (PCGS). The key coin in this set, the surfaces are fully untoned with modest, yet appreciable cameo contrast evident on both sides. PCGS Population: 8; 3 finer in this category (Proof-69 finest). 1968-S Washington Quarter. Proof-67 (PCGS). Both sides of this brilliant-finish specimen are lightly toned in gold and powder blue iridescence. 1968-S Kennedy Half Dollar. Proof-66 (PCGS). Lightly toned in pale silver that is more pronounced on the reverse The key feature of this set is, of course, the No S dime, one of the stars in the firmament of modern-day Proof issues. The 1968 No S dime was the first of the Proof "S-less" varieties to come to light in numismatics. The Philadelphia Mint discontinued striking annual Proof sets in 1964, the series as a whole taking a short break before resuming in 1968, when the sets were first struck in San Francisco. The master dies for the Proof coins were forwarded to the West Coast facility from Philadelphia and the mintmark was to be added, however, this did not always happen. While striking these 1968-dated Proof coins, it was observed that the S was not added to the die for the dimes being struck. All of the No S dime coins were thought to have been destroyed. However, a few had already been sealed in Proof sets and were not found until received by their original owners. Similar No S varieties appeared in 1971 on a nickel, and in 1975 on a dime. The only example of the 1975 No S Proof dime that we have ever sold brought $349,600 in our 2011 ANA Sale, setting a new high mark for modern error pieces at auction. Other No S errors include the dime from 1970 and 1983, and the cent from 1990. The rarest by far of all of them are the dimes of 1975 and 1968, with the 1968 No S dime ranked #8 in the fourth (2017) edition of the book 100 Greatest U.S. Modern Coins by Scott Schechter and Jeff Garrett. By way of insight, we note that PCGS currently lists 34 grading events for this elusive issue, a figure that includes 20 pieces in this category, plus an additional 14 pieces in the Cameo category. NGC currently lists 14 grading events for the issue across all categories. However, as is more typical than not, it is likely that some percentage of these grading events represents resubmissions of identical coins. Clearly, the number extant is very small. The offering of this rare Roosevelt dime and its Proof counterparts of the date represents an excellent opportunity to obtain one of the most desirable of all late 20th century U.S. Mint coins. Whether you specialize in Roosevelt dimes, Proof sets in general, or just love great American coins, the present lot will hold a special fascination for you. Don't be shy when the bidding starts on this lot or you're likely to find yourself wishing you had been more aggressive. The 1968 No S Proof Roosevelt dime comes to market but infrequently, and the importance of the opportunity offered herein cannot be stressed enough. (Total: 5 coins; 1 holder) PCGS# 5245 Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha22 de abril de 2021
Lote 3558 1964 Five-Piece Proof Set, PR69 Ultra Cameo NGC. This is a five-piece proof set that is uniformly graded PR69 Ultra Cameo by NGC. Included are: Cent PR69 Red Ultra Cameo. Bright, even reddish-yellow color. Well-balanced from side to side. Nickel PR69 Ultra Cameo. Mostly brilliant with just a hint of pale golden patina present. Dime PR69 Ultra Cameo. Brilliant throughout with deeply reflective fields on each side. Quarter PR69 Ultra Cameo. Brilliant on each side with impressively mirrored fields and frosted devices. Half PR69 Ultra Cameo. Deeply mirrored fields establish a "black" background for the frosted devices. A rarely seen high-grade, starkly contrasted example of this first year of issue. From The Estate of Richard Kay.
Редкие Монеты
- Fecha23 de septiembre de 2020
Lote 80 США. 25 центов 1964 года. Серебро 900 пробы. 6,12г. Филадельфия. Washington Quarter. KM 164. UNC. Яркий переливающийся штемпельный блеск. Последний год чеканки полновесных серебряных монет 900 пробы номиналом 25 центов.
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha23 de abril de 2020
Lote 3463 1964 25C SMS MS66 PCGS. Type A Reverse. Unknown to the collecting community for nearly 20 years after their production, a small hoard of 1964 Special Mint Sets appeared during the 1990s. Presumably, the Philadelphia Mint produced several 1964-dated Special Mint Sets in 1965 to fine-tune production techniques for the large-scale mintages of the 1965 to 1967 Special Mint Sets. The present piece is satiny rather than prooflike, razor-sharp, and incredibly smooth with little patina aside from a touch of yellow-pink. Ex: Sacramento Signature (Heritage, 3/2011), lot 3623. ( Registry values : P1) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 27J8 , PCGS# 5974 ) Weight: 6.25 grams Metal: 90% Silver, 10% Copper
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha13 de agosto de 2019
Lote 1303 1964 Washington Quarter. MS-67+ (PCGS). Impressive condition rarity from the final year of the 90% silver circulation strike Washington quarter series. Fully frosted in finish with a virtually pristine appearance, the otherwise brilliant surfaces are further enhanced by blushes of light copper-russet peripheral toning. Sharply struck. This is obviously a plentiful issue in an absolute sense, the Philadelphia Mint churning out 560,390,585 quarters for commercial use in 1964. Many are the Mint State coins in numismatic and non-numismatic hands, although precious few can compare to this upper end Superb Gem in terms of either quality or eye appeal. Tied for finest certified at PCGS, in fact, and eagerly awaiting inclusion in a top tier Washington quarter set. PCGS Population: just 7; 0 finer. PCGS# 5876. NGC ID: 246U. Click here for certification details from PCGS.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha15 de mayo de 2019
Lote 91128 1964-D Washington Quarter. MS-66+ (PCGS). PCGS# 5877. NGC ID: 246V. Click here for certification details from PCGS.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha23 de agosto de 2017
Lote 91280 1964 Washington Quarter. PD Set. MS-66 (PCGS). (Total: 2 coins) Provenance: From the Sheffield Collection.
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha26 de abril de 2017
Lote 3858 1950 25C PR66 Deep Cameo PCGS. Icy devices rise in full detail above the glassy fields. Only 51,386 proofs were struck, compared to the nearly 4 million proof quarters coined in 1964. The proofs of 1950 are seldom seen with noticeable cameo contrast on both sides, and Deep Cameo pieces are rare. Population: 2 in 66 Deep Cameo, 4 finer (3/17). Ex: Summer FUN Signature (Heritage, 7/2010), lot 3931. ( Registry values : N1793) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 7HRS , PCGS# 95982 ) Weight: 6.25 grams Metal: 90% Silver, 10% Copper
Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.
- Fecha25 de enero de 2015
Lote 1354 Washington Quarter Dollars 1964-D. NGC graded MS-67. Frosty and lightly toned. Scarce in this high grade. Pop 68; 12 finer at NGC. Estimated Value $500 - 550.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha29 de octubre de 2014
Lote 10276 Prized Off-Metal Striking of the 1965 Washington Quarter 1965 Washington Quarter--Struck on a 90% Silver Planchet--AU-53 (PCGS). Secure Holder. Brilliant silver surfaces with a bit of light wear from a short time in circulation prior to it being noticed as something special and saved. Pleasing for the grade with no serious marks. A popular transitional wrong-planchet error that is the result of an old standard 90% silver planchet intended for the coinage of 1964 getting into the production cycle for the 1965 coins that were to be struck on the new copper-nickel clad blanks. Provenance: Ex: Alfred V. Melson Collection. PCGS# E5878 . Learn more at the Newman Numismatic Portal at Washington University in St. Louis.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha10 de mayo de 2013
Lote 317 1964-D Washington Quarter. MS-67 (PCGS). A delightful representative of this Denver Mint issue, from the final date for the regular manufacture of 90% silver Washington quarters. Bright and intensely lustrous, with nearly pristine brilliant silver-white surfaces. PCGS Population: 36; 1 finer. PCGS# 5877. PCGS Population: 36; 1 finer.
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha27 de abril de 2011
Lote 6186 1965 25C Washington Quarter--Struck on 90% Silver Blank--Cleaned ANACS AU50 Details. 6.24 grams, the proper weight for a silver quarter. The Mint continued striking silver quarters in 1965 but they were all supposed to carry the 1964 date. Examples on silver blanks dated 1965 are rare. This piece has been cleaned with bright silver surfaces and a polished appearance.( Registry values : N1) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 246W , PCGS# 5878 )
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha6 de enero de 2010
Lote 2693 1964 25C SMS MS67 PCGS. Type A Reverse, attributed by faint leaftip separated from the A in DOLLAR and the top two arrow points separate from the leaf. Bright surfaces display just the slightest hint of peripheral gold color that barely shows under magnification. Sharply struck and blemish free. Die polish lines are visible in the fields. Population: 12 in 67 SMS, 1 finer (11/09).( Registry values : P1) Coin Index Numbers: (NGC ID# 27J8 , PCGS# 5974 ) Weight: 6.25 grams Metal: 90% Silver, 10% Copper
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha9 de marzo de 2004
Lote 571 1964-D MS-67 (PCGS). A lustrous gem from the final year of silver Washington quarter coinage. Pale shades of gold, sea green and sky blue enhance both sides of this gem. Tied for finest certified by PCGS. PCGS Population: 15; none finer. Every effort has been made to ensure the integrity of the data but transcription and other errors may have occurred. Before using this information to make a buying or selling decision, confirm the data by consulting the actual sales catalog and prices realized. Stack’s Bowers Galleries disclaims any liability from the use of this information.