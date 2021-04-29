Italia 50 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III

Italia 50 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III - Aurora Numismatica, Auction Aurora 33, Lote 329
Aurora Numismatica
  • Fecha
    18 de marzo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 329 Regno d'Italia, Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943), 50 Centesimi 1936 Prova, RRR Ni 24 mm, 6 g, in Slab NGC MS66 (only 1 coin is graded higher)
Italia 50 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 149, Lote 1907
Katz Auction
  • Fecha
    8 de febrero de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1907 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage: 118000 pcs; UNC with mint luster
Italia 50 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 141, Lote 353
Katz Auction
  • Fecha
    25 de octubre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 353 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage: 118000 pcs; UNC with mint luster
Italia 50 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 133, Lote 1937
Katz Auction
  • Fecha
    24 de julio de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1937 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint 118000 pcs; XF+
Italia 50 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 131, Lote 2348
Katz Auction
  • Fecha
    26 de junio de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2348 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage 118000 pcs.; UNC with mint luster
Italia 50 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 131, Lote 2349
Katz Auction
  • Fecha
    26 de junio de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2349 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage 118000 pcs.; XF-
Italia 50 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III - WAG online Auktionen oHG, AUKTION 148, Lote 365
WAG online Auktionen oHG
  • Fecha
    10 de marzo de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 365 Italien-Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946. 50 Centesimi 1936. Pagani 818. Kleiner Randfehler, sehr schön .
Italia 50 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 116, Lote 935
Katz Auction
  • Fecha
    9 de marzo de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 935 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; UNC with mint luster
Italia 50 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 114, Lote 845
Katz Auction
  • Fecha
    24 de febrero de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 845 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; UNC with mint luster
Italia 50 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 112, Lote 1176
Katz Auction
  • Fecha
    10 de febrero de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1176 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 R (XIV) Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage 118000 pcs.; XF-
Italia 50 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 103, Lote 1057
Katz Auction
  • Fecha
    9 de diciembre de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1057 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; UNC Luster
Italia 50 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III - Münzenonline, Live Auction No.21, Lote 253
Münzenonline
  • Fecha
    24 de noviembre de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 253 Italien 1936 XIV ITALIEN 1936 R XIV 50 Centesimi Nikel s.selten NGC MS 65 Cert.No. 2903216-002.
Italia 50 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 101, Lote 1046
Katz Auction
  • Fecha
    18 de noviembre de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1046 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; UNC Luster
Italia 50 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 98, Lote 931
Katz Auction
  • Fecha
    14 de octubre de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 931 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Mintage 118000 pcs.; UNC with full mint luster
Italia 50 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61303, Lote 21121Italia 50 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61303, Lote 21121
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    15 de enero de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 21121 Vittorio Emanuele III nickel Prova 50 Centesimi 1936-R MS67 NGC, Rome mint, KM-Pr60, Pag-283 (R3). An extremely rare Prova featuring eagle standing on fascia over Savoy Coat of Arms. From the series celebrating the founding of the Italian Empire. An impeccable Gem with satiny fields and fine mint luster. From the Meduno Collection of Italian Provas Metal: Nickel
Italia 50 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-LIVE AUCTION 28, Lote 858
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    5 de julio de 2022
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 858 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1936 - Nomisma 1243 NI R Minimi segnetti BB+/qSPL.
Italia 50 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 24, Lote 767
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    27 de septiembre de 2021
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 767 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1936 - Nomisma 1243 NI R Minimi segnetti BB+/qSPL.
Italia 50 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 11, Lote 795
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Fecha
    11 de junio de 2021
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 795 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 50 Centesimi "Impero" 1936 anno XIV - Rara - Shipping only in Italy BB.
Italia 50 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 10, Lote 510
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Fecha
    7 de mayo de 2021
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 510 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 50 Centesimi 1936 Anno XIV "Impero" - Gig. 182 - R - Ni Shipping only in Italy BB.
Italia 50 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 22, Lote 906
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    29 de abril de 2021
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 906 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1936 - Nomisma 1253 NI R qFDC/FDC.
