Italia 50 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III
Aurora Numismatica
- Fecha18 de marzo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 329 Regno d'Italia, Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943), 50 Centesimi 1936 Prova, RRR Ni 24 mm, 6 g, in Slab NGC MS66 (only 1 coin is graded higher)
Katz Auction
- Fecha8 de febrero de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1907 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage: 118000 pcs; UNC with mint luster
Katz Auction
- Fecha25 de octubre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 353 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage: 118000 pcs; UNC with mint luster
Katz Auction
- Fecha24 de julio de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1937 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint 118000 pcs; XF+
Katz Auction
- Fecha26 de junio de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 2348 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage 118000 pcs.; UNC with mint luster
Katz Auction
- Fecha26 de junio de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 2349 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage 118000 pcs.; XF-
WAG online Auktionen oHG
- Fecha10 de marzo de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 365 Italien-Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946. 50 Centesimi 1936. Pagani 818. Kleiner Randfehler, sehr schön .
Katz Auction
- Fecha9 de marzo de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 935 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; UNC with mint luster
Katz Auction
- Fecha24 de febrero de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 845 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; UNC with mint luster
Katz Auction
- Fecha10 de febrero de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1176 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 R (XIV) Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage 118000 pcs.; XF-
Katz Auction
- Fecha9 de diciembre de 2023
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1057 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; UNC Luster
Münzenonline
- Fecha24 de noviembre de 2023
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 253 Italien 1936 XIV ITALIEN 1936 R XIV 50 Centesimi Nikel s.selten NGC MS 65 Cert.No. 2903216-002.
Katz Auction
- Fecha18 de noviembre de 2023
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1046 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; UNC Luster
Katz Auction
- Fecha14 de octubre de 2023
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 931 Italy 50 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R KM# 76, N# 13085; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Mintage 118000 pcs.; UNC with full mint luster
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha15 de enero de 2023
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 21121 Vittorio Emanuele III nickel Prova 50 Centesimi 1936-R MS67 NGC, Rome mint, KM-Pr60, Pag-283 (R3). An extremely rare Prova featuring eagle standing on fascia over Savoy Coat of Arms. From the series celebrating the founding of the Italian Empire. An impeccable Gem with satiny fields and fine mint luster. From the Meduno Collection of Italian Provas Metal: Nickel
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha5 de julio de 2022
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 858 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1936 - Nomisma 1243 NI R Minimi segnetti BB+/qSPL.
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha27 de septiembre de 2021
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 767 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1936 - Nomisma 1243 NI R Minimi segnetti BB+/qSPL.
Numismatica Ferrarese
- Fecha11 de junio de 2021
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 795 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 50 Centesimi "Impero" 1936 anno XIV - Rara - Shipping only in Italy BB.
Numismatica Ferrarese
- Fecha7 de mayo de 2021
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 510 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 50 Centesimi 1936 Anno XIV "Impero" - Gig. 182 - R - Ni Shipping only in Italy BB.
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha29 de abril de 2021
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 906 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1936 - Nomisma 1253 NI R qFDC/FDC.