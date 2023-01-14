Italia 50 centesimi 1925 Víctor Manuel III
Pesek Auctions
- Fecha10 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 797 Włochy, 50 Centesimi 1925, R, Rzym Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: aUNC Kategoria : Włochy Kraj/region : Włochy Władca/Obszar : Vittorio Emanuele III. Nominał : 50 Centesimi Rok : 1925 Mennica : R, Rzym Waga : 6,18 g Materiał : Nikiel Sygnatura : KM# 61.2 Klasa : aUNC Uwaga dotycząca jakości : połysk menniczy, stonowany Opis : Krawędź z trzciny Ważne: : Premia kupującego wynosi 20%, a minimalna stawka to 2 EUR za partię. Aukcja jest prowadzona wyłącznie w EUR
Istra Numizmatika
- Fecha13 de septiembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1032 Królestwo Włoch, Vittorio Emanuele III, 50 Centesimi 1925, Rzym Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: VF+ Literatura: Gigante 171 Krawędź z trzciny. Ni. 6,00 g Rzadkie
Savoca Numismatik
- Fecha21 de junio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 678 Italy. AD 1925. 50 Centesimi 1925 mm, 6 g Good Very Fine
Katz Auction
- Fecha8 de febrero de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1895 Italy 50 Centesimi 1925 R NGC MS66+ KM# 61.1, Schön# 62, N# 2395; Plain edge; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; With full mint luster
Stephen Album Rare Coins
- Fecha2 de diciembre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 391 ITALY: Vittorio Emanuele III, 1900-1946, 50 centesimi, 1925-R, KM-61.1, plain edge, choice luster, PCGS graded MS64, ex Almer H. Orr III Collection.
Taisei Coins Company
- Fecha24 de noviembre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 635 Italy. NGC AU55. EF. 1925(R). 50 Centesimi. Emanuele III Nickel 50 Centesimi
Katz Auction
- Fecha17 de noviembre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 366 Italy 50 Centesimi 1925 R NGC MS66+ KM# 61.1, Schön# 62, N# 2395; Plain edge; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; With full mint luster
Savoca Numismatik
- Fecha16 de noviembre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 937 Italy. AD 1925. 50 Centesimi 1925 mm, 6 g Very Fine
Savoca Numismatik
- Fecha16 de noviembre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 939 Italy. AD 1925. 50 Centimes 1925 mm, 6 g Nearly Extremely Fine
Savoca Numismatik
- Fecha16 de noviembre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 938 Italy. AD 1925. 50 Centesimi 1925 mm, 6,1 g Nearly Extremely Fine
WAG online Auktionen oHG
- Fecha1 de septiembre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 225 Italien-Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946. 50 Centesimi 1925 R. Glatter Rand. K.M. 61.1. In US Plastic-Holder PCGS MS66. Stempelglanz
WÓJCICKI Polski Dom Aukcyjny
- Fecha9 de marzo de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 13497 Włochy, Wiktor Emanuel III, 50 Centesimi Rzym 1925 - GCN XF45 Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: GCN XF45 Literatura: KM 61 Moneta w slabie GCN z oceną XF45.
InAsta S.p.A.
- Fecha6 de febrero de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 3124 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 50 Centesimi 1925 L Pag. 806; Mont. 243 NI Lievi screpolature al R/ qFDC Lievi screpolature al R/
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha17 de enero de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 57437 ITALY. 50 Centesimi, 1925-R. Rome Mint. Vittorio Emanuele III. PCGS MS-65. KM-61.2; Mont-244. Plain edge variety. Estimate: $75 - $150. Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha13 de abril de 2023
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1401 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1925 R - Nomisma 1242 NI In slab NGC MS 64 Reeded edge 5887104-032 MS 64.
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha12 de abril de 2023
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 62497 Vittorio Emanuele III Trio of Certified 50 Centesimi 1925-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM61.1. From the Meduno Collection Metal: Nickel
Stephen Album Rare Coins
- Fecha10 de abril de 2023
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1444 ITALY: Vittorio Emanuele III, 1900-1946, 50 centesimi, 1925-R, KM-61.1, plain edge variety, a fantastic mint state example! PCGS graded MS66.
Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH
- Fecha25 de marzo de 2023
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 2040 ITALIEN. Königreich Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946 50 Centesimi 1925 R Rom Mont. 243. 6.08 g. Stempelglanz / Mint State.
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha23 de enero de 2023
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1065 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1925 R - Nomisma 1242 NI RR SPL/SPL+.
VL Nummus
- Fecha14 de enero de 2023
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 2704 Italy Kingdom of Italy Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1925 Rome Plain edge. Ni. Montenegro 243. 5.98 g. SPL-.