Italia 50 centesimi 1925 Víctor Manuel III

Lote 57437 ITALY. 50 Centesimi, 1925-R. Rome Mint. Vittorio Emanuele III. PCGS MS-65. KM-61.2; Mont-244. Plain edge variety. Estimate: $75 - $150.