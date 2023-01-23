Italia 50 centesimi 1924 Víctor Manuel III
Oslo Møntgalleri A/S
- Fecha2 de noviembre de 2025
Lote 474 ITALY 50 Centesimi 1924 R, smooth edge. KM 61.1 Grade: EF-VF
Maison Palombo
- Fecha11 de abril de 2025
Lote 640 Italie Victor-Emmanuel III (1900-1946) 50 centesimi en cupro-nickel - 1924 R Rome Tranche lisse. D'une qualité remarquable. 6.0g - Mont. 241 - KM 61.1 Pratiquement FDC - PCGS MS 64+
Heritage Auctions Europe
- Fecha15 de noviembre de 2024
Lote 7534 Italy - Kingdom - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) - 50 Centesimi 1924 - reeded edge (KM61.1, Gig.169/R) - Obv: Head left / Rev: 4 lions pulling cart - NGC MS61 (5897176-023)
Heritage Auctions Europe
- Fecha15 de noviembre de 2024
- Precio de venta—
Lote 7533 Italy - Kingdom - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) - 50 Centesimi 1924 - plain edge (KM61.1, Gig.168/R3) - Obv: Head left / Rev: 4 lions pulling cart - NGC MS63 (5906249-015), rare coin in attractive quality, key date in series
Katz Auction
- Fecha27 de septiembre de 2024
Lote 1809 Italy 50 Centesimi 1924 R Key Date KM# 61.2, N# 2395; Reeded edge; Nckel; Vittorio Emanuele III; UNC with minor hairlines
Katz Auction
- Fecha26 de junio de 2024
- Precio de venta—
Lote 2329 Italy 50 Centesimi 1924 R Key Date KM# 61.1, Schön# 62, N# 2395; Smooth edge; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage 599000 pcs.; XF
Katz Auction
- Fecha27 de abril de 2024
Lote 868 Italy 50 Centesimi 1924 R KM# 61.1, Schön# 62, N# 2395; Smooth edge; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; XF+
WAG online Auktionen oHG
- Fecha10 de marzo de 2024
Lote 362 Italien-Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946. 50 Centesimi 1924 R. Glatter Rand. Pagani 804. Kleine Randfehler, winzige Kratzer, sehr schön - vorzüglich .
The Coin Cabinet
- Fecha28 de noviembre de 2023
Lote 145 Near Very Fine very scarce date | ITALY. Victor Emmanuel III, 1900-46. Nickel 50 centesimi , 1924 R. Very scarce date. Milled edge. Near Very Fine very scarce date. Diameter: 23.9 mm. Thickness: 2.25 mm. Weight: 5.5 g. Composition: Nickel. PLEASE NOTE: 18% Buyer Premium + VAT on this lot. No other fees, including live bidding. Delivery cost will be added to your order.
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha26 de octubre de 2023
Lote 1008 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1924 R - Nomisma 1240 NI qBB/BB.
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha6 de septiembre de 2023
Lote 61384 Vittorio Emanuele III 50 Centesimi 1924-R AU55 PCGS, Rome mint, KM61.1. Plain edge. Key date in series. HID05401242017 © 2023 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved.
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha6 de septiembre de 2023
- Precio de venta
Lote 61384 Key Date 50 Centesimi Vittorio Emanuele III 50 Centesimi 1924-R AU55 PCGS, Rome mint, KM61.1. Plain edge. Key date in series. Metal: Nickel Diameter: 24mm Weight: 6.1g Mintage: 599,000 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha30 de agosto de 2023
Lote 65369 Vittorio Emanuele III 50 Centesimi 1924-R AU58 PCGS, Rome mint, KM61.1. Plain edge variety. Key date in series. HID05401242017 © 2023 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved.
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha30 de agosto de 2023
- Precio de venta
Lote 65369 Key Date 50 Centesimi Vittorio Emanuele III 50 Centesimi 1924-R AU58 PCGS, Rome mint, KM61.1. Plain edge variety. Key date in series. Metal: Nickel Diameter: 24mm Weight: 6.1g Mintage: 599,000
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha29 de junio de 2023
- Precio de venta—
Lote 831 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1924 L - Nomisma 1239 NI RRR Sigillata SPL+ da Marco Esposito SPL+.
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha29 de junio de 2023
- Precio de venta—
Lote 830 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1924 L - Nomisma 1239 NI RRR In slab PCGS AU55 cod. 337784.55/27334449 AU 55.
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha29 de junio de 2023
- Precio de venta—
Lote 829 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1924 R - Nomisma 1240 NI RR BB.
H.D. Rauch
- Fecha15 de junio de 2023
Lote 778 ITALIEN. Königreich Italien (D) 50 Centesimi 1924 R, Rom; mit glattem Rand / taglio liscio MIR 1150g; Pag. 804; kleiner Randfehler R f.stplfr.
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha23 de enero de 2023
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1060 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1924 L - Nomisma 1239 NI RRR Sigillata SPL+ da Marco Esposito SPL+.
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha23 de enero de 2023
- Precio de venta
Lote 1062 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1924 R - Nomisma 1240 NI RR BB.