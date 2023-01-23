Italia 50 centesimi 1924 Víctor Manuel III

Italia 50 centesimi 1924 Víctor Manuel III - Oslo Møntgalleri A/S, Auction 10, Lote 474
Oslo Møntgalleri A/S
  • Fecha
    2 de noviembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 474 ITALY 50 Centesimi 1924 R, smooth edge. KM 61.1 Grade: EF-VF
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 50 centesimi 1924 Víctor Manuel III - Maison Palombo, Auction 24, Lote 640
Maison Palombo
  • Fecha
    11 de abril de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 640 Italie Victor-Emmanuel III (1900-1946) 50 centesimi en cupro-nickel - 1924 R Rome Tranche lisse. D'une qualité remarquable. 6.0g - Mont. 241 - KM 61.1 Pratiquement FDC - PCGS MS 64+
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 50 centesimi 1924 Víctor Manuel III - Heritage Auctions Europe, Auction November 2024 - Part V, Lote 7534
Heritage Auctions Europe
  • Fecha
    15 de noviembre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 7534 Italy - Kingdom - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) - 50 Centesimi 1924 - reeded edge (KM61.1, Gig.169/R) - Obv: Head left / Rev: 4 lions pulling cart - NGC MS61 (5897176-023)
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 50 centesimi 1924 Víctor Manuel III - Heritage Auctions Europe, Auction November 2024 - Part V, Lote 7533
Heritage Auctions Europe
  • Fecha
    15 de noviembre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 7533 Italy - Kingdom - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) - 50 Centesimi 1924 - plain edge (KM61.1, Gig.168/R3) - Obv: Head left / Rev: 4 lions pulling cart - NGC MS63 (5906249-015), rare coin in attractive quality, key date in series
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 50 centesimi 1924 Víctor Manuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 138, Lote 1809
Katz Auction
  • Fecha
    27 de septiembre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1809 Italy 50 Centesimi 1924 R Key Date KM# 61.2, N# 2395; Reeded edge; Nckel; Vittorio Emanuele III; UNC with minor hairlines
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 50 centesimi 1924 Víctor Manuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 131, Lote 2329
Katz Auction
  • Fecha
    26 de junio de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2329 Italy 50 Centesimi 1924 R Key Date KM# 61.1, Schön# 62, N# 2395; Smooth edge; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage 599000 pcs.; XF
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 50 centesimi 1924 Víctor Manuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 123, Lote 868
Katz Auction
  • Fecha
    27 de abril de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 868 Italy 50 Centesimi 1924 R KM# 61.1, Schön# 62, N# 2395; Smooth edge; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; XF+
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 50 centesimi 1924 Víctor Manuel III - WAG online Auktionen oHG, AUKTION 148, Lote 362
WAG online Auktionen oHG
  • Fecha
    10 de marzo de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 362 Italien-Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946. 50 Centesimi 1924 R. Glatter Rand. Pagani 804. Kleine Randfehler, winzige Kratzer, sehr schön - vorzüglich .
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 50 centesimi 1924 Víctor Manuel III - The Coin Cabinet, Auction 98, Lote 145
The Coin Cabinet
  • Fecha
    28 de noviembre de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 145 Near Very Fine very scarce date | ITALY. Victor Emmanuel III, 1900-46. Nickel 50 centesimi , 1924 R. Very scarce date. Milled edge. Near Very Fine very scarce date. Diameter: 23.9 mm. Thickness: 2.25 mm. Weight: 5.5 g. Composition: Nickel. PLEASE NOTE: 18% Buyer Premium + VAT on this lot. No other fees, including live bidding. Delivery cost will be added to your order.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 50 centesimi 1924 Víctor Manuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 33, Lote 1008
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    26 de octubre de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1008 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1924 R - Nomisma 1240 NI qBB/BB.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 50 centesimi 1924 Víctor Manuel III - Heritage Auctions, Auction #232336, Lote 61384
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    6 de septiembre de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 61384 Vittorio Emanuele III 50 Centesimi 1924-R AU55 PCGS, Rome mint, KM61.1. Plain edge. Key date in series. HID05401242017 © 2023 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 50 centesimi 1924 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #232336, Lote 61384Italia 50 centesimi 1924 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #232336, Lote 61384
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    6 de septiembre de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 61384 Key Date 50 Centesimi Vittorio Emanuele III 50 Centesimi 1924-R AU55 PCGS, Rome mint, KM61.1. Plain edge. Key date in series. Metal: Nickel Diameter: 24mm Weight: 6.1g Mintage: 599,000 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 50 centesimi 1924 Víctor Manuel III - Heritage Auctions, Auction #232335, Lote 65369
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    30 de agosto de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 65369 Vittorio Emanuele III 50 Centesimi 1924-R AU58 PCGS, Rome mint, KM61.1. Plain edge variety. Key date in series. HID05401242017 © 2023 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 50 centesimi 1924 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #232335, Lote 65369Italia 50 centesimi 1924 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #232335, Lote 65369
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    30 de agosto de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 65369 Key Date 50 Centesimi Vittorio Emanuele III 50 Centesimi 1924-R AU58 PCGS, Rome mint, KM61.1. Plain edge variety. Key date in series. Metal: Nickel Diameter: 24mm Weight: 6.1g Mintage: 599,000
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 50 centesimi 1924 Víctor Manuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 32, Lote 831
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    29 de junio de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 831 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1924 L - Nomisma 1239 NI RRR Sigillata SPL+ da Marco Esposito SPL+.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 50 centesimi 1924 Víctor Manuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 32, Lote 830
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    29 de junio de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 830 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1924 L - Nomisma 1239 NI RRR In slab PCGS AU55 cod. 337784.55/27334449 AU 55.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 50 centesimi 1924 Víctor Manuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 32, Lote 829
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    29 de junio de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 829 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1924 R - Nomisma 1240 NI RR BB.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 50 centesimi 1924 Víctor Manuel III - H.D. Rauch, Auktion 116, Lote 778
H.D. Rauch
  • Fecha
    15 de junio de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 778 ITALIEN. Königreich Italien (D) 50 Centesimi 1924 R, Rom; mit glattem Rand / taglio liscio MIR 1150g; Pag. 804; kleiner Randfehler R f.stplfr.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 50 centesimi 1924 Víctor Manuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-LIVE AUCTION 30, Lote 1060
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    23 de enero de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1060 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1924 L - Nomisma 1239 NI RRR Sigillata SPL+ da Marco Esposito SPL+.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 50 centesimi 1924 Víctor Manuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-LIVE AUCTION 30, Lote 1062
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    23 de enero de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1062 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1924 R - Nomisma 1240 NI RR BB.
Similares
Aprende más