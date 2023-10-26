Italia 50 centesimi 1920 Víctor Manuel III
Istra Numizmatika
- Fecha13 de septiembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1029 Królestwo Włoch, Vittorio Emanuele III, 50 Centesimi 1920, Rzym Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: A.XF Literatura: Gigante 164 Zwykła krawędź. Ni. 6,00 g
Istra Numizmatika
- Fecha13 de septiembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1030 Królestwo Włoch, Vittorio Emanuele III, 50 Centesimi 1920, Rzym Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: A.XF Literatura: Gigante 165 Krawędź z trzciny. Ni. 6,00 g
Numismatica Ferrarese
- Fecha13 de septiembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1133 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 50 Centesimi Leoni 1920 - C/ liscio - Ni - Gigante 164 - Slab PCGS MS 64 Grading/Status: FDC Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Savoca Numismatik
- Fecha2 de agosto de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 786 Italy. AD 1920. 50 Centesimi 1920 6 g Nearly Uncirculated
Numismatica Italia
- Fecha11 de julio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 340 ITALY - Kingdom Victor Emmanuel IIIrd (1900 - 1943) 50 centesimi Lions - smooth edge OBVERSE : VITT. EM.III.RE.D'ITALIA / Bust of V. E. IIIrd in military uniform, bare head left REVERSE : AEQVITAS / Justitia holding a torch on a chariot carried by four lions going right 1920 - ex. C.50 Date : 1920 Mint : R - Rome Material : Ni Diameter [mm] : 23,98 Weight [g] : 5,94 Rarity : CC Conservation : XF (-) XF/UNC Bibliographical references : KM 61.1, Gig. 163 INDICATIVE AUCTION VALUE (if available) : INASTA E99, L2045, 04/05/2022 - XF- scratches - 11 (Hammer Price) NOTES : R.: Hits on the edge
Numismatica Ferrarese
- Fecha5 de julio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 764 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 50 Centesimi Leoni 1920 - C/ liscio - Ni - Gigante 164 - Slab PCGS MS 64 Grading/Status: FDC Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Savoca Numismatik
- Fecha5 de julio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 919 Italy. AD 1920. 50 Centesimi 1920 mm, 6 g Good Very Fine
Schulman b.v.
- Fecha30 de junio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1572 Italy - 50 Centesimi 1920 R, Nikkel munten, VITTORIO EMANUELE III 1900–1946, REGNO D'ITALIA Head left. Rev. Four lions pulling cart with seated Aequitas. Edge: Reeded.KM. 61. Very fine
Savoca Numismatik
- Fecha21 de junio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 671 Italy. AD 1920. 50 Centesimi 1920 mm, 6 g Nearly Extremely Fine
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha12 de marzo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 5098 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1920 R - Nomisma 1236 NI In slab NGC AU 58 cod.2750378-011 Grading/Status: AU 58
Savoca Numismatik
- Fecha22 de febrero de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1085 Italy. AD 1920. 50 Centimes 1950 mm, 6,15 g Very Fine
Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
- Fecha19 de febrero de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 899 ITALY, Kingdom of Italy. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946. NI 50 Centesimi (23mm, 6h). Rome mint. Dated 1920 R . Uniformed bust left / Italia, holding torch, in quadriga pulled by lions right. Edge: plain. MIR 1150c; KM 61.1. In NGC encapsulation 6206034-006, graded MS 63.
Istra Numizmatika
- Fecha15 de febrero de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1664 Królestwo Włoch, Vittorio Emanuele III, 50 Centesimi 1920, Rzym Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: VF+ Literatura: Gigante 164 Zwykła krawędź. Ni. 6,00 g
Stephen Album Rare Coins
- Fecha2 de diciembre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 390 ITALY: Vittorio Emanuele III, 1900-1946, 50 centesimi, 1920-R, KM-61, type with plain edge, very lustrous, PCGS graded MS64.
Coins NB
- Fecha27 de abril de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 484 Italy Kingdom 1920 R 50 Centesimi - Victor Emmanuel III Nickel Rome Mint (29450378) 5.98g AU KM 61 Schön 62 Pag 811 Estimate: 15 EUR
Numismatica Italia
- Fecha16 de febrero de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 281 ★ High quality for the kind ★ EUROPE - ITALY - Kingdom - Vittorio Emanuele IIIrd (1900-1943) COIN : 50 centesimi leoni - reeded edge OBVERSE : VITT·EM·III·RE - ·D'ITALIA / bust in uniform, bare head of King V. E. III left REVERSE: - / Justice holding torch on a chariot carried by four lions going right - above AEQVITAS - exergue 1920 c.50 R Date : 1920 - Mint: Rome - Material : Ni - Diameter (mm) : 23,84 - Weight (g) : 6,05 Rarity : R Conservation : VF/XF/aXF - EXPERTISED BY PALMA Bibliographical references : KM 61.2, Gig. 165 INDICATIVE AUCTION VALUE (if available) : Varesi, A79, l607, 10/05/22, Conservation : NGC MS62, Hammer price : 650 Euros
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha27 de enero de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 505 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1920 L - Nomisma 1235 NI SPL+
Katz Auction
- Fecha13 de enero de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 831 Italy 50 Centesimi 1920 R KM# 61.1, N# 2395; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; UNC with luster
The Coinhouse Auctions
- Fecha16 de diciembre de 2023
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 643 Italy, Kingdom, Vittorio Emanuele III, 50 Centesimi Nickel 1920 Head left, KM 61.1 Plain Edge, A.UNC.
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha26 de octubre de 2023
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1006 ittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1920 L - Nomisma 1235 NI qFDC.