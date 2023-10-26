Italia 50 centesimi 1920 Víctor Manuel III

Italia 50 centesimi 1920 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Istra Numizmatika, Aukcja 9 - Monety, medale, książki , Lote 1029Italia 50 centesimi 1920 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Istra Numizmatika, Aukcja 9 - Monety, medale, książki , Lote 1029
Istra Numizmatika
  • Fecha
    13 de septiembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1029 Królestwo Włoch, Vittorio Emanuele III, 50 Centesimi 1920, Rzym Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: A.XF Literatura: Gigante 164 Zwykła krawędź. Ni. 6,00 g
Italia 50 centesimi 1920 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Istra Numizmatika, Aukcja 9 - Monety, medale, książki , Lote 1030Italia 50 centesimi 1920 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Istra Numizmatika, Aukcja 9 - Monety, medale, książki , Lote 1030
Istra Numizmatika
  • Fecha
    13 de septiembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1030 Królestwo Włoch, Vittorio Emanuele III, 50 Centesimi 1920, Rzym Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: A.XF Literatura: Gigante 165 Krawędź z trzciny. Ni. 6,00 g
Italia 50 centesimi 1920 Víctor Manuel III - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 39, Lote 1133
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Fecha
    13 de septiembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1133 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 50 Centesimi Leoni 1920 - C/ liscio - Ni - Gigante 164 - Slab PCGS MS 64 Grading/Status: FDC Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Italia 50 centesimi 1920 Víctor Manuel III - Savoca Numismatik , Online Auction 280 | Blue, Lote 786
Savoca Numismatik
  • Fecha
    2 de agosto de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 786 Italy. AD 1920. 50 Centesimi 1920 6 g Nearly Uncirculated
Italia 50 centesimi 1920 Víctor Manuel III - Numismatica Italia, Auction 2, Lote 340
Numismatica Italia
  • Fecha
    11 de julio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 340 ITALY - Kingdom Victor Emmanuel IIIrd (1900 - 1943) 50 centesimi Lions - smooth edge OBVERSE : VITT. EM.III.RE.D'ITALIA / Bust of V. E. IIIrd in military uniform, bare head left REVERSE : AEQVITAS / Justitia holding a torch on a chariot carried by four lions going right 1920 - ex. C.50 Date : 1920 Mint : R - Rome Material : Ni Diameter [mm] : 23,98 Weight [g] : 5,94 Rarity : CC Conservation : XF (-) XF/UNC Bibliographical references : KM 61.1, Gig. 163 INDICATIVE AUCTION VALUE (if available) : INASTA E99, L2045, 04/05/2022 - XF- scratches - 11 (Hammer Price) NOTES : R.: Hits on the edge
Italia 50 centesimi 1920 Víctor Manuel III - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 38, Lote 764
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Fecha
    5 de julio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 764 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 50 Centesimi Leoni 1920 - C/ liscio - Ni - Gigante 164 - Slab PCGS MS 64 Grading/Status: FDC Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Italia 50 centesimi 1920 Víctor Manuel III - Savoca Numismatik , Online Auction 276 | Blue, Lote 919
Savoca Numismatik
  • Fecha
    5 de julio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 919 Italy. AD 1920. 50 Centesimi 1920 mm, 6 g Good Very Fine
Italia 50 centesimi 1920 Víctor Manuel III - Schulman b.v., Auction E-16 Online Only, Lote 1572
Schulman b.v.
  • Fecha
    30 de junio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1572 Italy - 50 Centesimi 1920 R, Nikkel munten, VITTORIO EMANUELE III 1900–1946, REGNO D'ITALIA Head left. Rev. Four lions pulling cart with seated Aequitas. Edge: Reeded.KM. 61. Very fine
Italia 50 centesimi 1920 Víctor Manuel III - Savoca Numismatik , Online Auction 274 | Blue, Lote 671
Savoca Numismatik
  • Fecha
    21 de junio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 671 Italy. AD 1920. 50 Centesimi 1920 mm, 6 g Nearly Extremely Fine
Italia 50 centesimi 1920 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 39, Lote 5098Italia 50 centesimi 1920 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 39, Lote 5098
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    12 de marzo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 5098 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1920 R - Nomisma 1236 NI In slab NGC AU 58 cod.2750378-011 Grading/Status: AU 58
Italia 50 centesimi 1920 Víctor Manuel III - Savoca Numismatik , Online Auction 256 | Blue, Lote 1085
Savoca Numismatik
  • Fecha
    22 de febrero de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1085 Italy. AD 1920. 50 Centimes 1950 mm, 6,15 g Very Fine
Italia 50 centesimi 1920 Víctor Manuel III - Classical Numismatic Group, LLC, Electronic Auction 581, Lote 899
Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
  • Fecha
    19 de febrero de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 899 ITALY, Kingdom of Italy. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946. NI 50 Centesimi (23mm, 6h). Rome mint. Dated 1920 R . Uniformed bust left / Italia, holding torch, in quadriga pulled by lions right. Edge: plain. MIR 1150c; KM 61.1. In NGC encapsulation 6206034-006, graded MS 63.
Italia 50 centesimi 1920 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Istra Numizmatika, Aukcja 7 - Monety, medale, ordery i odznaczenia , Lote 1664Italia 50 centesimi 1920 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Istra Numizmatika, Aukcja 7 - Monety, medale, ordery i odznaczenia , Lote 1664
Istra Numizmatika
  • Fecha
    15 de febrero de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1664 Królestwo Włoch, Vittorio Emanuele III, 50 Centesimi 1920, Rzym Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: VF+ Literatura: Gigante 164 Zwykła krawędź. Ni. 6,00 g
Italia 50 centesimi 1920 Víctor Manuel III - Stephen Album Rare Coins, Internet Auction 30, Lote 390
Stephen Album Rare Coins
  • Fecha
    2 de diciembre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 390 ITALY: Vittorio Emanuele III, 1900-1946, 50 centesimi, 1920-R, KM-61, type with plain edge, very lustrous, PCGS graded MS64.
Italia 50 centesimi 1920 Víctor Manuel III - Coins NB, E-Auction 19, Lote 484
Coins NB
  • Fecha
    27 de abril de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 484 Italy Kingdom 1920 R 50 Centesimi - Victor Emmanuel III Nickel Rome Mint (29450378) 5.98g AU KM 61 Schön 62 Pag 811 Estimate: 15 EUR
Italia 50 centesimi 1920 Víctor Manuel III - Numismatica Italia, Auction 1, Lote 281
Numismatica Italia
  • Fecha
    16 de febrero de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 281 ★ High quality for the kind ★ EUROPE - ITALY - Kingdom - Vittorio Emanuele IIIrd (1900-1943) COIN : 50 centesimi leoni - reeded edge OBVERSE : VITT·EM·III·RE - ·D'ITALIA / bust in uniform, bare head of King V. E. III left REVERSE: - / Justice holding torch on a chariot carried by four lions going right - above AEQVITAS - exergue 1920 c.50 R Date : 1920 - Mint: Rome - Material : Ni - Diameter (mm) : 23,84 - Weight (g) : 6,05 Rarity : R Conservation : VF/XF/aXF - EXPERTISED BY PALMA Bibliographical references : KM 61.2, Gig. 165 INDICATIVE AUCTION VALUE (if available) : Varesi, A79, l607, 10/05/22, Conservation : NGC MS62, Hammer price : 650 Euros
Italia 50 centesimi 1920 Víctor Manuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 34, Lote 505
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    27 de enero de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 505 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1920 L - Nomisma 1235 NI SPL+
Italia 50 centesimi 1920 Víctor Manuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 108, Lote 831
Katz Auction
  • Fecha
    13 de enero de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 831 Italy 50 Centesimi 1920 R KM# 61.1, N# 2395; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; UNC with luster
Italia 50 centesimi 1920 Víctor Manuel III - The Coinhouse Auctions , Live Auction 39, Lote 643
The Coinhouse Auctions
  • Fecha
    16 de diciembre de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 643 Italy, Kingdom, Vittorio Emanuele III, 50 Centesimi Nickel 1920 Head left, KM 61.1 Plain Edge, A.UNC.
Italia 50 centesimi 1920 Víctor Manuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 33, Lote 1006
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    26 de octubre de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1006 ittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1920 L - Nomisma 1235 NI qFDC.
