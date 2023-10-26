Italia 50 centesimi 1920 Víctor Manuel III

Lote 281 ★ High quality for the kind ★ EUROPE - ITALY - Kingdom - Vittorio Emanuele IIIrd (1900-1943) COIN : 50 centesimi leoni - reeded edge OBVERSE : VITT·EM·III·RE - ·D'ITALIA / bust in uniform, bare head of King V. E. III left REVERSE: - / Justice holding torch on a chariot carried by four lions going right - above AEQVITAS - exergue 1920 c.50 R Date : 1920 - Mint: Rome - Material : Ni - Diameter (mm) : 23,84 - Weight (g) : 6,05 Rarity : R Conservation : VF/XF/aXF - EXPERTISED BY PALMA Bibliographical references : KM 61.2, Gig. 165 INDICATIVE AUCTION VALUE (if available) : Varesi, A79, l607, 10/05/22, Conservation : NGC MS62, Hammer price : 650 Euros