Italia 50 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III
Numismatica Italia
- Fecha11 de julio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 339 ITALY - Kingdom Victor Emmanuel IIIrd (1900 - 1943) 50 centesimi Lions - smooth edge OBVERSE : VITT. EM.III.RE.D'ITALIA / Bust of V. E. IIIrd in military uniform, bare head left REVERSE : AEQVITAS / Justitia holding a torch on a chariot carried by four lions going right 1919 - ex. C.50 Date : 1919 Mint : R - Rome Material : Ni Diameter [mm] : 23,93 Weight [g] : 6,11 Rarity : NC Conservation : XF+ Bibliographical references : KM 61.1, Gig. 162 INDICATIVE AUCTION VALUE (if available) : INASTA E97, L1747, 29/11/2021 - XF - 25 (Hammer Price) NOTES :
Numismatica Ferrarese
- Fecha5 de julio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 762 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 50 Centesimi Leoni 1919 - C/ liscio - Ni - Gigante 162 - Slab PCGS MS 64 Grading/Status: FDC Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Katz Auction
- Fecha17 de noviembre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 365 Italy 50 Centesimi 1919 R PCGS MS66 KM# 61, Schön# 62, N# 2395; Plain Edge; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; UNC with full mint luster
Ibrahim's Collectibles
- Fecha17 de agosto de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 298 Italy – 50 Centesimi 1919 R – smooth edge 24 mm – Vittorio Emanuele III / XF / nickel / 6,11 gram / KM#61.1
Katz Auction
- Fecha26 de junio de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 2327 Italy 50 Centesimi 1919 R KM# 61.1, N# 2395; Smooth edge; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; XF
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha27 de enero de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 502 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1919 L - Nomisma 1233 NI SPL
Ibrahim's Collectibles
- Fecha25 de noviembre de 2023
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 884 Italy – 50 centimos 1919 R 24 mm – Vittorio Emanuele III - AU + / UNC – - nickel - 5,93 gram - KM#61
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha15 de enero de 2023
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 21120 Vittorio Emmanuel III nickel Prova 50 Centesimi 1919-R MS64 NGC, Rome mint, KM-Pr23, Pag-277 (R2). PROVA in field. Reverse depicting four lions pulling cart with seated Aequitas. Satiny fields with a dove gray undercurrent. From the Meduno Collection of Italian Provas Metal: Nickel
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha27 de noviembre de 2021
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 802 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1919 L - Nomisma 1233 NI BB.
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha29 de abril de 2021
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 899 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1919 L - Nomisma 1233 NI BB.
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha8 de noviembre de 2020
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1202 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1919 L - Nomisma 1233 NI BB.
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha14 de abril de 2020
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 919 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1919 L - Nomisma 1233 NI Sigillato FDC da Laura Bistolfi FDC.
Katz Auction
- Fecha28 de diciembre de 2019
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1690 Italy 50 Centesimi 1919 R KM# 61.1, XF.
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha23 de julio de 2019
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1074 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1919 L - Nomisma 1233; Pag. 798 NI SPL.
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha18 de abril de 2019
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 63288 Vittorio Emanuele III 4-Piece Lot of Uncertified Assorted Issues, 1) 50 Centesimi 1919-R - VF, Rome mint, KM61.1. 23mm, 5.86gm. 2) 2 Lire 1908-R - XF, Rome mint, KM46. 27mm. 9.98gm. 3) 20 Lire 1927-R - XF (cleaned), Rome mint, KM69. 35mm. 15.05gm. 4) 20 Lire 1928-R - VF, Rome mint, KM70. 35mm. 19.90gm. Sold as is, no returns. From the Engelen Collection of World Coinage
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha11 de noviembre de 2018
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 3880 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1919 L - Nomisma 1233; Pag. 798 NI SPL
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha6 de noviembre de 2018
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 2079 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1919 R - Nomisma 1234 NI SPL
VL Nummus
- Fecha9 de septiembre de 2018
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 833 Italy Kingdom of Italy Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1919 Rome Plain edge, Ø 24 mm Montenegro 235. 5.93 g. NC Unc
Wannenes Art Auction
- Fecha16 de mayo de 2018
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1572 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE III. 50 CENTESIMI LEONI 1919 BORDO LISCIO Roma. Nichelio, 5,96 gr, 23,8 mm. qFDC. D: VITT . EM . III . RE . D'ITALIA Semibusto del Re in uniforme volto a sinistra. Sotto il busto il nome dell'autore G. ROMAGNOLI. R: Figura allegorica (Giustizia o Italia) che regge una fiaccola su un carro trainato da 4 leoni, in alto orizzontalmente AEQVITAS. Sul carro G.R.M. // A.M.INC, iniziali dell'autore. In esergo indicazione del valore. Sotto la base dei leoni a sinistra indicazione del millesimo, a destra segno di zecca. Bibliografia di riferimento: Pagani 798. Gigante 162. Montenegro 235
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha28 de abril de 2018
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 4304 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 50 Centesimi 1919 L - Nomisma 1233; Pag. 798 NI SPL