Italia 50 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III

Lote 339 ITALY - Kingdom Victor Emmanuel IIIrd (1900 - 1943) 50 centesimi Lions - smooth edge OBVERSE : VITT. EM.III.RE.D'ITALIA / Bust of V. E. IIIrd in military uniform, bare head left REVERSE : AEQVITAS / Justitia holding a torch on a chariot carried by four lions going right 1919 - ex. C.50 Date : 1919 Mint : R - Rome Material : Ni Diameter [mm] : 23,93 Weight [g] : 6,11 Rarity : NC Conservation : XF+ Bibliographical references : KM 61.1, Gig. 162 INDICATIVE AUCTION VALUE (if available) : INASTA E97, L1747, 29/11/2021 - XF - 25 (Hammer Price) NOTES :