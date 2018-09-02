Italia 50 centesimi 1892 Humberto I

Italia 50 centesimi 1892 Humberto I - Numismatica Italia, Auction 3, Lote 425
Numismatica Italia
  • Fecha
    1 de septiembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 425 ITALY - Kingdom Umberto Ist (1878-1900) 50 Centesimi OBVERSE : UMBERTO I - RE D'ITALIA / Bare head of king Umberto Ist right - below 1892 REVERSE : - / Crowned coat of arms - above star - side C-50 within a wreath - below R Date : 1892 Mint : R - Rome Material : Ag Diameter [mm] : 18,1 Weight [g] : 2,41 Rarity : R2 Conservation : aF Bibliographical references : KM 26, Gigante 43, Cudazzo 1217b INDICATIVE AUCTION VALUE (if available) : 1) Kuenker E61, l308, 11/08/2020 - VF - 110 (Hammer Price) NOTES : Ex mounting
Italia 50 centesimi 1892 Humberto I, Anverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61445, Lote 25187Italia 50 centesimi 1892 Humberto I, Reverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61445, Lote 25187
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    2 de diciembre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 25187 Umberto I 50 Centesimi 1892-R AU58 NGC, Rome mint, KM26, Pag-609. A scarce date, especially in such quality condition. Metal: Silver Weight: 2.5g ASW: 0.0671oz Mintage: 148,000
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    2 de diciembre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 25187 Umberto I 50 Centesimi 1892-R AU58 NGC, Rome mint, KM26, Pag-609. A scarce date, especially in such quality condition. HID05401242017 © 2024 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved
Italia 50 centesimi 1892 Humberto I, Anverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #3115, Lote 32677Italia 50 centesimi 1892 Humberto I, Reverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #3115, Lote 32677
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    8 de mayo de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 32677 Umberto I 50 Centesimi 1892-R MS66 NGC, Rome mint, KM26. Even a cursory glance confirms why this specimen is a run-away at the top of the census, a full two points above its nearest competitor. The surfaces are alight with a beaming blue-hued silver that encases devices that appear as fleshy as the day they were struck. One is hard pressed to imagine a finer example. Metal: Silver Weight: 2.5g ASW: 0.0671oz Mintage: 148,000
Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
  • Fecha
    24 de abril de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1067 Italien Königreich Umberto I., 1878-1900 50 Centesimi 1892, Rom. Pagani 609. Vorzüglich.
Varesi
  • Fecha
    9 de noviembre de 2022
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 606 UMBERTO I (1878-1900) 50 Centesimi 1892 Roma MIR 1104b Pagani 609 Ag g 2,49 mm 18 BB.
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    17 de diciembre de 2021
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1237 Umberto I (1878-1900) 50 Centesimi 1892 - Nomisma 1012 AG RR qFDC.
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    27 de noviembre de 2021
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 703 Umberto I (1878-1900) 50 Centesimi 1892 - Nomisma 1012 AG RR SPL+.
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    27 de noviembre de 2021
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 704 Umberto I (1878-1900) 50 Centesimi 1892 - Nomisma 1012 AG RR SPL+.
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    1 de julio de 2021
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1556 Umberto I (1878-1900) 50 Centesimi 1892 - Nomisma 1012 AG RR In slab NGC MS64 5887105-058 FDC.
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Fecha
    27 de diciembre de 2020
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 354 Umberto I (1878-1900) 50 Centesimi 1892 - Zecca di Roma - Gig.43 - tiratura 148.333 esemplari - R2 MOLTO RARA - Ag FDC FOREIGN COUNTRIES DELIVERIES. Delivery to foreign Country for coins, medals and banknotes over than 70 years old, requires export certificate in accordance with the Italian Authorities. Please  read carefully our Sale Conditions HERE.
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    15 de septiembre de 2020
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1581 Umberto I (1878-1900) 50 Centesimi 1892 – Nomisma 1012 AG RR qFDC.
Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG
  • Fecha
    11 de agosto de 2020
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 398 ITALIEN, KÖNIGREICH ITALIEN Umberto I., 1878-1900. 50 Centesimi 1892 R, Rom. 2,45 g. Pagani 609. R Winz. Kratzer, sehr schön.
ibercoin
  • Fecha
    18 de marzo de 2020
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 777 ITALIA. 50 Centesimi. (Ar. 2,48g/18mm). 1892 R. (Km#26). EBC. Rara.
Italia 50 centesimi 1892 Humberto I, Anverso - Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc., Auction 115, Lote 2250Italia 50 centesimi 1892 Humberto I, Reverso - Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc., Auction 115, Lote 2250
Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.
  • Fecha
    16 de febrero de 2020
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2250 World Crowns and Minors Italy. 50 Centesimi, 1892-R. KM-26; Pagani-609. Umberto I. Lustrous with attractive old toning. Rare. NGC graded MS-63. Value $600 - 700
Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.
  • Fecha
    4 de septiembre de 2019
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2237 Italy (Modern) NGC MS-63 1892 Italy. 50 Centesimi, 1892-R. NGC MS63 Italy. 50 Centesimi, 1892-R. KM-26; Pagani-609. Umberto I. Lustrous with attractive old toning. Rare. NGC graded MS-63. Estimate Value $1,000 - 1,200 .
Italia 50 centesimi 1892 Humberto I, Anverso - Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc., Auction 110, Lote 2535Italia 50 centesimi 1892 Humberto I, Reverso - Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc., Auction 110, Lote 2535
Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.
  • Fecha
    2 de junio de 2019
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2535 World Crowns and Minors Italy. 50 Centesimi, 1892-R. KM-26; Pagani-609. Umberto I. Lustrous with attractive old toning. Rare. NGC graded MS-63. Estimate Value $1,000 - 1,200
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    24 de marzo de 2019
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 897 Umberto I (1878-1900) 50 Centesimi 1892 – Nomisma 1012 AG RR SPL
WAG online Auktionen oHG
  • Fecha
    2 de diciembre de 2018
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 252 Italien-Königreich. Umberto I. 1878-1900. 50 Centesimi 1892 R. Pagani 609. Prachtexemplar. Schöne Patina. Fast Stempelglanz
WAG online Auktionen oHG
  • Fecha
    2 de septiembre de 2018
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 312 Italien-Königreich. Umberto I. 1878-1900. 50 Centesimi 1892 R. K.M. 26. Vorzüglich - Stempelglanz
