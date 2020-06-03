Italia 50 centesimi 1867 Víctor Manuel II
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha10 de abril de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 827 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 50 Centesimi 1867 T valore - Nomisma 931 AG RRR In slab NGC MS 62 cod. 5782310-010 Grading/Status: MS 62
Coins NB
- Fecha17 de enero de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 858 Italy Kingdom 1867 N BN 50 Centesimi - Victor Emmanuel II Silver (.835) Naples Mint (7838384) 2.48g VF KM 14 Estimate: 20 EUR
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha14 de agosto de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 63348 Vittorio Emanuele II 50 Centesimi 1867 M-BN MS63 PCGS, Milan mint, KM14.1. HID05401242017 © 2024 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha14 de agosto de 2024
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 63348 Vittorio Emanuele II 50 Centesimi 1867 M-BN MS63 PCGS, Milan mint, KM14.1. Metal: Silver Weight: 2.5g ASW: 0.0671oz Mintage: 10,984,000
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha23 de marzo de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Auktionen Frühwald
- Fecha18 de febrero de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 260 Königreich Münzen Ausland. 50 Centesimi, 1867. M-BN KM.14.1 vz
Katz Auction
- Fecha10 de febrero de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1117 Italy 50 Centesimi 1867 M BN KM# 14.1, N# 4258; Silver; Vittorio Emanuele II; Milan Mint; XF with nice golden toning
Katz Auction
- Fecha10 de junio de 2023
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 807 Italy 50 Centesimi 1867 M BN KM# 14.1, N# 4258; Silver; Vittorio Emanuele II; Milan Mint; UNC with mint luster
cgb.fr
- Fecha6 de diciembre de 2022
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 768066 ITALY - KINGDOM OF ITALY - VICTOR-EMMANUEL II Type : 50 Centesimi Date : 1867 Mint name / Town : Turin Quantity minted : 396231 Metal : silver Millesimal fineness : 835 ‰ Diameter : 23 mm Orientation dies : 6 h. Weight : 2,48 g. Edge : en creux Rarity : R2 Obverse legend : VITTORIO EMMANUELE II // 1867 Obverse description : portrait à droite du roi Victor Emmanuel II Obverse translation : (Victor Emmanuel II) Reverse legend : REGNO D’ITALIE // 50 / CENTESIMI Reverse description : dans le champ, rameaux Reverse translation : (Royaume d’Italie - 50 Centesimi) Catalogue references : KM19/14.1 Grade : AU.
Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
- Fecha22 de enero de 2022
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 213 Italien Königreich Victor Emanuel II., 1861-1878 50 Centesimi 1867 M, Mailand. Montenegro 221; Pagani 531. Vorzüglich.
Stephen Album Rare Coins
- Fecha20 de enero de 2022
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 2552 ITALY: Vittorio Emanuele II, 1861-1878, AR 50 centesimi, 1867-M, KM-14.1, a wonderful lightly toned example! PCGS graded MS64.
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha27 de septiembre de 2021
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 703 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 50 Centesimi 1867 M - Nomisma 929 AG Bella patina FDC.
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha22 de julio de 2021
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 897 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 50 Centesimi 1867 M valore - Nomisma 929 AG FDC.
cgb.fr
- Fecha15 de junio de 2021
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
cgb.fr
- Fecha8 de diciembre de 2020
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha8 de noviembre de 2020
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 989 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 50 Centesimi 1867 N valore - Nomisma 930 AG BB+.
Editions V. GADOURY
- Fecha30 de octubre de 2020
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1463 Vittorio Emanuele II 1861-1878 - Re d'Italia 50 centesimi, Milano, 1867 M, AG 2.5 g. Ref : MIR 1088e, Pag. 531 Conservation : NGC MS63+ Le plus bel exemplaire gradé.
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha15 de septiembre de 2020
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1535 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 50 Centesimi 1867 T valore – Nomisma 931 AG RRR Ex Nomisma 52, 2015, lotto 1642 FDC.
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha3 de junio de 2020
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1241 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 50 Centesimi 1867 T - Nomisma 931 AG RRR SPL+.
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha3 de junio de 2020
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1236 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 50 Centesimi 1867 M valore - Nomisma 929 AG BB.