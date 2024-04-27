Italia 50 centesimi 1863 Víctor Manuel II
De Munthoek
- Fecha1 de noviembre de 2025
Lote 421 Italy, 50 centesimi 1863, Silver, Victor Emmanuel II, VF, KM 14
Savoca Numismatik
- Fecha11 de octubre de 2025
Lote 1150 Italy. Milano. AD 1863. 50 Centesimi 1863 2,50 g Very Fine
BAC Numismatics
- Fecha30 de septiembre de 2025
Lote 532 Europäische Münzen und Medaillen, Italien / ItaIy. Vittorio Emanuele II. (1861-1878). 50 Centesimi 1863 M BN. Silber. KM 14.1. Sehr Schön+
Katz Auction
- Fecha20 de septiembre de 2025
Lote 969 Italy 50 Centesimi 1863 N BN KM# 14.2, N# 4258; Silver 2.49 g.; Vittorio Emanuele II; Naples Mint; AUNC/UNC with mint luster & nice toning, with scratch
Istra Numizmatika
- Fecha13 de septiembre de 2025
Lote 1008 Królestwo Włoch, Vittorio Emanuele II, 50 Centesimi 1863, Mediolan Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: A.UNC Literatura: Gigante 76 Ag.835 2,50 g
Katz Auction
- Fecha18 de junio de 2025
Lote 835 Italy 50 Centesimi 1863 M BN KM# 14.1, N# 4258; Silver 2.45 g.; Vittorio Emanuele II; Milan Mint; XF/AUNC with minor hairlines
Ibrahim's Collectibles
- Fecha31 de mayo de 2025
Lote 749 Italy – 50 centesimi 1863 T BN 18 mm - Victor Emmanuel II –Turin XF Silver 835 2,51 gram KM# 14.3
Coins NB
- Fecha25 de abril de 2025
Lote 413 Italy Kingdom 1863 M BN 50 Centesimi - Vittorio Emanuele II Silver (.835) Milan Mint (33759516) 2.38g VF KM 14 Estimate: 15 EUR
WÓJCICKI Polski Dom Aukcyjny
- Fecha1 de marzo de 2025
Lote 11508 Włochy, Wiktor Emanuel II, 50 Centesimi Turyn 1863 T BN Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: +3 help Literatura: KM 14 Srebro próby '835'.
Pesek Auctions
- Fecha27 de enero de 2025
Lote 966 Italy, 50 Centesimi 1863, Milan Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: VF+ Category : Italy Country/Region : Italy Ruler/Area : Vittorio Emanuele III. Denomination : 50 Centesimi Year : 1863 Mint : Milan Weight : 2,496 g Material : Silver Purity : 835/1000 Reference : KM# 14.1 Grade : VF+ Quality Note : Toned
Bid & Grow Auctions
- Fecha9 de noviembre de 2024
Lote 991 Włochy 50 Centesimi 1863 MBN Opis pozycji Pokaż wersję oryginalną Stan zachowania: AU Srebrny KM#14.1 Vittorio Emanuele II
Coins NB
- Fecha18 de octubre de 2024
Lote 688 Italy Kingdom 1863 N BN 50 Centesimi - Victor Emmanuel II Silver (.835) Naples Mint (16062339) 2.57g VF KM 14 Estimate: 15 EUR
Savoca Numismatik
- Fecha31 de agosto de 2024
Lote 843 Italy. AD 1863. 50 Centesimi 1863 mm, 2,5 g Very Fine
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha22 de agosto de 2024
Lote 46894 ITALY. 50 Centesimi, 1863-T BN. Turin Mint. NGC MS-64. KM-4a.2. Estimate: $75 - $150. Click here for certification details from NGC.
Coins NB
- Fecha30 de junio de 2024
Lote 431 Italy Kingdom 1863 M BN 50 Centesimi - Victor Emmanuel II Silver (.835) Milan Mint (33759516) 2.4g VF KM 14
Astarte S.A.
- Fecha9 de junio de 2024
Lote 225 ITALY. Kingdom. Vittorio Emanuele II, 1861-1878. 50 Centesimi 1863-M BN (Silver, 18.04 mm, 2.53 g). Milano. VITTORIO EMANUELE II Head of King Vittorio Emanuele II right; date 1863 below; engraver's name FERRARIS on truncation. Rev. REGNO D'ITALIA 50 CENTESIMI in two lines above a semicircular wreath of laurel branches; mintmark M BN below the wreath. Pagani 525. KM 14.1. Attractive toning. Good Extremely Fine.
Coins NB
- Fecha1 de junio de 2024
Lote 456 Italy Kingdom 1863 M BN 50 Centesimi - Victor Emmanuel II Silver (.835) Milan Mint (33759516) 2.43g AU KM 14.1 Estimate: 20 EUR
Savoca Numismatik
- Fecha25 de mayo de 2024
Lote 1244 Italy. Milano AD 1863. 50 Centesimi 1863 mm, 2,50 g Good Very Fine
MDC Monaco
- Fecha3 de mayo de 2024
Lote 1249 ITALIE - ITALY Victor-Emmanuel II (1861-1878). 50 centimes 1863, M, Milan. NGC MS 64 (6639728-011). Av. VITTORIO EMANUELE II. Tête nue à gauche ; au-dessous signature FERRARIS et (date). Rv. REGNO D’ITALIA. Au centre, dans une couronne formée de deux branches : 50 CENTESIMI ; au-dessous (atelier) et (différent). Cud.1201a - P.527 ; Argent - 2,47 g - 18 mm - 6 h NGC MS 64 (6639728-011). Avec une belle patine. Superbe à Fleur de coin. Here you can find the Video-Tour .
Coins NB
- Fecha27 de abril de 2024
Lote 489 Italy Kingdom 1863 M BN 50 Centesimi - Victor Emmanuel II Silver (.835) Milan Mint (33759516) 2.5g VF KM 14 Estimate: 20 EUR