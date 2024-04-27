Italia 50 centesimi 1863 Víctor Manuel II

Lote 225 ITALY. Kingdom. Vittorio Emanuele II, 1861-1878. 50 Centesimi 1863-M BN (Silver, 18.04 mm, 2.53 g). Milano. VITTORIO EMANUELE II Head of King Vittorio Emanuele II right; date 1863 below; engraver's name FERRARIS on truncation. Rev. REGNO D'ITALIA 50 CENTESIMI in two lines above a semicircular wreath of laurel branches; mintmark M BN below the wreath. Pagani 525. KM 14.1. Attractive toning. Good Extremely Fine.