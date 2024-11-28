Italia 5 liras 1926 Víctor Manuel III

Lote 32200 ITALY. Silver 5 Lire Prova (Pattern), 1926-R. Rome Mint. Vittorio Emanuele III. NGC MS-67. KM-Pr38; Pag-226; Mont-213. Prova Tecnica. Simply superb, with essentially no marks to be seen and a flurry of die polish lines blanketing the fields. Quite RARE as a type, and the sole finest certified at either grading service, with the next highest pieces being an MS-65 at PCGS and an MS-64 at NGC. Estimate: $4,000 - $6,000. Click here for certification details from NGC. Additional image by NGC Photo Vision. Learn more at NGCcoin.com