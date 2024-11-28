Italia 5 liras 1926 Víctor Manuel III
InAsta S.p.A.
- Fecha24 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida12 $
Lote 1843 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 5 Lire 1926 Aquiletta R AG 1 evanescente e per un errore di conio il 6 sembra 0 Grading/Status: qBB Notes 1 evanescente e per un errore di conio il 6 sembra 0 -
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
- Fecha9 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 436 Regno d'Italia. Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943). 5 lire 1926 "Aquilotto" Ag. Gig. 73. Rara. qFDC
Coins NB
- Fecha26 de septiembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1281 Italy Kingdom 1926 R 5 Lire - Vittorio Emanuele III Silver (.835) Rome Mint (5405000) 4.89g XF KM 67.1 Estimate: 20 EUR
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
- Fecha6 de septiembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 944 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943). 5 lire 1926. Pag. (decimali) 709; MIR (Savoia) 1137a. AG. 5.01 g. 23 mm. R. SPL+.
17 Auctions
- Fecha15 de agosto de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 137 Włochy. 1926 5 Lire R Rzym rzadki rok Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: VF
Numismatica Italia
- Fecha11 de julio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 331 ITALY - Kingdom Victor Emmanuel IIIrd (1900 - 1943) 5 lire eagle - O.: wide edge; R.: thin edge OBVERSE : VITTORIO.EMANVELE.III.RE.D'ITALIA. / Bare head of Vitt. Eman.III^ right REVERSE : - / Eagle in front with open wings on lictor - left R//1926 - ex. L.5 Date : 1926 Mint : R - Rome Material : Ag Diameter [mm] : 23,02 Weight [g] : 4,97 Rarity : R Conservation : VF+/XF Bibliographical references : KM 67.1, Gig. 73b INDICATIVE AUCTION VALUE (if available) : bertolami E117, l1248, 11/06/2022 - aXF - 30 (Hammer Price) NOTES :
Numismatica Italia
- Fecha11 de julio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 330 ITALY - Kingdom Victor Emmanuel IIIrd (1900 - 1943) 5 lire eagle - O.: wide edge; R.: thin edge OBVERSE : VITTORIO.EMANVELE.III.RE.D'ITALIA. / Bare head of Vitt. Eman.III^ left REVERSE : - / Eagle in front with open wings on lictor - left R//1926 - ex. L.5 Date : 1926 Mint : R - Rome Material : Ag Diameter [mm] : 23,01 Weight [g] : 4,98 Rarity : R Conservation : VF/XF Bibliographical references : KM 67.1, Gig. 73b INDICATIVE AUCTION VALUE (if available) : Inasta E106, l2452, 25/04/2023 - VF - 11 (Hammer Price) NOTES :
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha1 de julio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1263 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 5 Lire 1926 - Nomisma 1131 AG Minimi colpetti al bordo. Dalla nostra asta live 17, lotto 967 Grading/Status: FDC
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha10 de abril de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 901 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) Progetto del 5 lire 1926 Prima prova tecnica fuori virola - Luppino PP169 NI (g 13,07 - Ø 34 mm) RRRR Grading/Status: FDC
GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
- Fecha3 de abril de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 565 REGNO D'ITALIA. Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943). 5 Lire 1926 bordo largo al D/. AG. Gig.73b. R Grading/Status: FDC Notes Diritti d'Asta: 18%
Aurora Numismatica
- Fecha18 de marzo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 278 Regno d'Italia, Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943), 5 Lire 1926, 2° Prova tecnica, RRRR Pag-225 (il label NGC cita Pag-223) Ni 33 mm, 14 g, In Slab NGC MS65 (only 1 coin is graded higher)
Aurora Numismatica
- Fecha18 de marzo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 277 Regno d'Italia, Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943), 5 Lire 1926, 1° Prova tecnica fuori virola, C/in rilievo, RRRR Pag-223 (il label NGC cita Pag-224var) Mont-211 Ni 33,5 mm, 35 g, di eccezionale qualità, In Slab NGC MS66 (only 1 coin is graded higher)
Scuotto Numismatica & ...
- Fecha12 de marzo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 454 Regno d'Italia, Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946). 5 Lire Aquilotto 1926 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: aquila ad ali spiegate su fascio littorio - gr. 5,00 - FDC (Gig. n. 73) (Mont. n. 117) (Pag. n. 709) Grading/Status: FDC
San Martino
- Fecha1 de marzo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 570 Regno D'Italia, Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 5 Lire "Aquilotto", 1926, Ag, gr (5,00), R, Gigante 73a, FDC. in SLAB PCGS MS65 #50771626 Grading/Status: FDC
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
- Fecha29 de enero de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 747 REGNO D’ITALIA Vittorio Emanuele III, 1900-1943. 5 Lire 1926 Roma, Aquilino. Ag Dr. Testa del sovrano rivolta a s. Rv. Fascio littorio su cui poggia aquila rivolta a d. ad ali spiegate in posizione frontale. Pag. 709; Gig. 73. Raro. Grading/Status: q. FDC Notes Autore: G. Romagnoli (diritto); incisore: A. Motti (diritto).The current bid status is available on Numismatica Ranieri website
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha18 de enero de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 32200 ITALY. Silver 5 Lire Prova (Pattern), 1926-R. Rome Mint. Vittorio Emanuele III. NGC MS-67. KM-Pr38; Pag-226; Mont-213. Prova Tecnica. Simply superb, with essentially no marks to be seen and a flurry of die polish lines blanketing the fields. Quite RARE as a type, and the sole finest certified at either grading service, with the next highest pieces being an MS-65 at PCGS and an MS-64 at NGC. Estimate: $4,000 - $6,000. Click here for certification details from NGC. Additional image by NGC Photo Vision. Learn more at NGCcoin.com
ACM Aste srl
- Fecha8 de enero de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1354 Casa Savoia. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1943. 5 lire 1926 Aquilotto. Ag. Gig. 73. Peso gr. 5,00. Diametro mm. 23. qFDC. Patina iridescente. R. (4624) Grading/Status: qFDC
Aphrodite Art Coins
- Fecha15 de diciembre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 992 Italy. Regno d'Italia. Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946). AR 5 Lire 1926. VITTORIO EMANVELE III RE D'ITALIA. Half bust of King Vittorio Emanuele III to l. R/ Eagle in profile with spread wings, with a large Littorio Beam in its talons, adorned with an axe. SPL
Nomisma Aste
- Fecha13 de diciembre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 172 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) Progetto del 5 Lire 1926 2° prova tecnica - PP 171 NI RRR Ex Collezione D'Incerti, asta Varesi del 2000, lotto 269. Perizia Bazzoni Angelo. Grading/Status: FDC
Bolaffi S.p.A.
- Fecha28 de noviembre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1416 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 5 Lire Aquilotto 1926 Prova di Stampa - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: aquila ad ali spiegate su fascio littorio; nel campo, a destra, la dicitura PROVA DI STAMPA - gr. 5,00 - Molto rara - FDC (Gig. n. P30) (Mont. n. 116) (Pag. Prove n. 228) (Luppino PP174)