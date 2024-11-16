Italia 5 liras 1861 Víctor Manuel II

Italia 5 liras 1861 Víctor Manuel II, Anverso - Casa d'Aste Montenegro, Numismatic Auction 25, Lote 595Italia 5 liras 1861 Víctor Manuel II, Reverso - Casa d'Aste Montenegro, Numismatic Auction 25, Lote 595
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
  • Fecha
    12 de diciembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
    2999 $
Lote 595 Vittorio Emanuele II 1861-1878 Re d'Italia - 5 lire 1861 Firenze ag.. Testa nuda a destra R/ stemma di Savoia coronato e fregiato del Collare dell'Annunziata entro due rami d'alloro. CNI 5. Pagani 481. Montenegro 161. 24.8 g. - Ø 37 - RR Grading/Status: Spl60
Italia 5 liras 1861 Víctor Manuel II, Anverso - Casa d'Aste Montenegro, Numismatic Auction 25, Lote 581Italia 5 liras 1861 Víctor Manuel II, Reverso - Casa d'Aste Montenegro, Numismatic Auction 25, Lote 581
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
  • Fecha
    12 de diciembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
    288 $
Lote 581 Vittorio Emanuele II 1849-1861 Re di Sardegna - 5 lire 1861 Torino ag.. Testa nuda a destra R/ stemma di Savoia coronato e fregiato del Collare dell’Annunziata; il tutto tra due rami d’alloro. CNI 77. Pagani 390. Montenegro 61. 24.7 g. - Ø 37 - RR Grading/Status: Spl53
Italia 5 liras 1861 Víctor Manuel II - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 48, Lote 1527
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Fecha
    4 de diciembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
    807 $
Lote 1527 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 5 Lire Marzo 1861 - Zecca: Firenze - Diritto: effigie del Re a destra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 24,97 - Rara - Lieve graffio al diritto e segni di contatto, migliore di BB (Bol. n. R7) (Gig. n. 31) (Mont. n. 161) (Pag. n. 481)
Italia 5 liras 1861 Víctor Manuel II - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 48, Lote 1528
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Fecha
    4 de diciembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
    1153 $
Lote 1528 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 5 Lire Marzo 1861 - Zecca: Firenze - Diritto: effigie del Re a destra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 24,73 - Rara - BB (Bol. n. R7) (Gig. n. 31) (Mont. n. 161) (Pag. n. 481)
Italia 5 liras 1861 Víctor Manuel II, Anverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Lote 687Italia 5 liras 1861 Víctor Manuel II, Reverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Lote 687
Nomisma Aste
  • Fecha
    22 de noviembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
    2884 $
Lote 687 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 5 Lire 1861 F - Nomisma 877 AG RR Grading/Status: qSPL-SPL
Italia 5 liras 1861 Víctor Manuel II - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 1066, Lote 438
Cambi Aste
  • Fecha
    11 de noviembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 438 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE II DI SAVOIA, 1861-1878.5 Lire 1861. Firenze.Testa a d. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato fra due rami di alloro. Gig. 31. Molto raro. g. 24,89. Diam. mm. 37,12. Arg. Piacevole patina. Migliore di BB
Italia 5 liras 1861 Víctor Manuel II - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 1066, Lote 405
Cambi Aste
  • Fecha
    11 de noviembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 405 REGNO DI SARDEGNA. VITTORIO EMANUELE II DI SAVOIA, 1849-1861.5 Lire 1861. Torino.Testa a d. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato fra due rami di alloro. Gig. 50. Molto raro. g. 24,96. Diam. mm. 37,00. Arg. q.SPL
Italia 5 liras 1861 Víctor Manuel II - Varesi, Numismatic Auction 86, Lote 283
Varesi
  • Fecha
    5 de noviembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 283 VITTORIO EMANUELE II, Re di Sardegna (1849-1861) 5 Lire 1861, Torino MIR 1057u Pagani 390 Ag 24,97 g 37 mm RR q.SPL
Italia 5 liras 1861 Víctor Manuel II, Anverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 41, Lote 3558Italia 5 liras 1861 Víctor Manuel II, Reverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 41, Lote 3558
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    8 de septiembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 3558 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 5 Lire 1861 F - Nomisma 877 AG RR Screpolatura nel campo del D/ ma bell'esemplare con patina di vecchia raccolta  Grading/Status: qSPL
Italia 5 liras 1861 Víctor Manuel II, Anverso - Nomisma Spa, Auction 74, Lote 1837Italia 5 liras 1861 Víctor Manuel II, Reverso - Nomisma Spa, Auction 74, Lote 1837
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    5 de septiembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1837 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 5 Lire 1861 F - Nomisma 877 AG RR In slab NGC MS 63 cod. 5883925-009. Conservazione eccezionale per questo millesimo. Dalla nostra asta n. 68, lotto 1306, con un realizzo di 10.000 euro più diritti.  Grading/Status: MS 63
Italia 5 liras 1861 Víctor Manuel II, Anverso - Nomisma Spa, Auction 74, Lote 1838Italia 5 liras 1861 Víctor Manuel II, Reverso - Nomisma Spa, Auction 74, Lote 1838
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    5 de septiembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1838 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 5 Lire 1861 F - Nomisma 877 AG RR Sigillata BB/SPL colpetti sul bordo ripresi da Emilio Tevere Grading/Status: BB/SPL
Italia 5 liras 1861 Víctor Manuel II, Anverso - Casa d'Aste Montenegro, Numismatic Auction 24, Lote 393Italia 5 liras 1861 Víctor Manuel II, Reverso - Casa d'Aste Montenegro, Numismatic Auction 24, Lote 393
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
  • Fecha
    13 de junio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 393 Regno d'Italia - Vittorio Emanuele II Re d'Italia 1861-1878 - 5 lire Marzo 1861 Firenze ag.. Testa nuda a destra R/ stemma di Savoia coronato e fregiato del Collare dell’Annunziata, il tutto entro due rami d’alloro, nel basso segno di zecca e valore CNI 5. Pagani 481. Montenegro 161. 24.8 g. - Ø 37 - RR Grading/Status: Bb45
Italia 5 liras 1861 Víctor Manuel II - Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l., Online Auction 20, Lote 187
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
  • Fecha
    9 de mayo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 187 REGNO DI SARDEGNA Vittorio Emanuele II, 1849-1861. 5 Lire 1861 Torino. Ag Dr. Testa del sovrano rivolta a d. Rv. Stemma sabaudo crociato sormontato da corona, da cui pende il collare dell’Annunziata, racchiuso da due rami di alloro. Pag. 390; Gig. 50 Molto Raro. Grading/Status: Colpetti al bordo. BB Notes The current bid status is available on Numismatica Ranieri website
Italia 5 liras 1861 Víctor Manuel II - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 36, Lote 602
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Fecha
    29 de marzo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 602 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) - 5 Lire 1° Tipo 1861 Firenze - Ag - MOLTO RARA - Gigante 31 - Perizia Perrone SPL Grading/Status: SPL Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Italia 5 liras 1861 Víctor Manuel II, Anverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #3121, Lote 32069Italia 5 liras 1861 Víctor Manuel II, Reverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #3121, Lote 32069
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    13 de enero de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 32069 Vittorio Emanuele II 5 Lire 1861-FIRENZE MS64 NGC, Florence mint, KM7, Pag-481. Exemplary showing from this rare commemorative struck to 21,000 pieces for Vittorio Emanuele II's accession to the throne of the newly unified Kingdom of Italy, most of which were melted during the silver speculation of the early 1860's. Handled just a couple times at our firm, this Grundy representative is still the finest of those showings at Heritage and previously brought $25,300 all-in in 2009. Exhibiting an ethereal peach tone, abundant luster, and a notably crisp strike, it is easy to justify this coin's top 3 placement on the NGC census. Ex. Grundy Collection; Leu Auction 74 (Lot 564) From the Eternal Collection Metal: Silver Diameter: 37mm Weight: 25g ASW: 0.7234oz Mintage: 21,000
Italia 5 liras 1861 Víctor Manuel II - Heritage Auctions, Auction - New York #3121, Lote 32069
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    13 de enero de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 32069 Vittorio Emanuele II 5 Lire 1861-FIRENZE MS64 NGC, Florence mint, KM7, Pag-481. Exemplary showing from this rare commemorative struck to 21,000 pieces for Vittorio Emanuele II's accession to the throne of the newly unified Kingdom of Italy, most of which were melted during the silver speculation of the early 1860's. Handled just a couple times at our firm, this Grundy representative is still the finest of those showings at Heritage and previously brought $25,300 all-in in 2009. Exhibiting an ethereal peach tone, abundant luster, and a notably crisp strike, it is easy to justify this coin's top 3 placement on the NGC census. Ex. Grundy Collection; Leu Auction 74 (Lot 564)
Italia 5 liras 1861 Víctor Manuel II - Bertolami Fine Art, Auction 317, Lote 654
Bertolami Fine Art
  • Fecha
    12 de diciembre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 654 REGNO DI SARDEGNA. Torino. Vittorio Emanuele II (1849-1861). 5 Lire 1861. Ag (25 g; 37 mm) Gig. 50. RR. qSPL, colpetto al bordo ma bellissimi rilievi.
Italia 5 liras 1861 Víctor Manuel II - Numismatica Ars Classica Spa, Asta 148, Lote 259
Numismatica Ars Classica Spa
  • Fecha
    26 de noviembre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 259 Firenze. Vittorio Emanuele II re d’Italia, 1861-1878   Da 5 lire 1861, AR 24,86 g. CNI 5. Galeotti VII. Pagani 481. MIR 474. Molto rara. Abrasioni al dr. e tracce di pulitura, altrimenti migliore di BB
Italia 5 liras 1861 Víctor Manuel II - Varesi, Numismatic Auction 84, Lote 197
Varesi
  • Fecha
    18 de noviembre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 197 VITTORIO EMANUELE II, Re di Sardegna (1849-1861) 5 Lire 1861 Torino MIR 1057u Pagani 390 Gig. 50 Mont. 61 Ag 32,27 g 34,2 mm RR • Esemplare di notevole bellezza, proveniente dalla Collezione Demicheli, asta Varesi 55 dell'8 e 9 Aprile 2010 al lotto 330 FDC
Italia 5 liras 1861 Víctor Manuel II, Anverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Lote 2297Italia 5 liras 1861 Víctor Manuel II, Reverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Lote 2297
Nomisma Aste
  • Fecha
    16 de noviembre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2297 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 5 Lire 1861 F - Nomisma 877 AG RR Minimo colpetto al bordo. Grading/Status: BB-SPL
