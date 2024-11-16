Italia 5 liras 1861 Víctor Manuel II
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
- Fecha12 de diciembre de 2025
- Precio de salida2999 $
Lote 595 Vittorio Emanuele II 1861-1878 Re d'Italia - 5 lire 1861 Firenze ag.. Testa nuda a destra R/ stemma di Savoia coronato e fregiato del Collare dell'Annunziata entro due rami d'alloro. CNI 5. Pagani 481. Montenegro 161. 24.8 g. - Ø 37 - RR Grading/Status: Spl60
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
- Fecha12 de diciembre de 2025
- Precio de salida288 $
Lote 581 Vittorio Emanuele II 1849-1861 Re di Sardegna - 5 lire 1861 Torino ag.. Testa nuda a destra R/ stemma di Savoia coronato e fregiato del Collare dell’Annunziata; il tutto tra due rami d’alloro. CNI 77. Pagani 390. Montenegro 61. 24.7 g. - Ø 37 - RR Grading/Status: Spl53
Bolaffi S.p.A.
- Fecha4 de diciembre de 2025
- Precio de salida807 $
Lote 1527 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 5 Lire Marzo 1861 - Zecca: Firenze - Diritto: effigie del Re a destra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 24,97 - Rara - Lieve graffio al diritto e segni di contatto, migliore di BB (Bol. n. R7) (Gig. n. 31) (Mont. n. 161) (Pag. n. 481)
Bolaffi S.p.A.
- Fecha4 de diciembre de 2025
- Precio de salida1153 $
Lote 1528 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 5 Lire Marzo 1861 - Zecca: Firenze - Diritto: effigie del Re a destra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 24,73 - Rara - BB (Bol. n. R7) (Gig. n. 31) (Mont. n. 161) (Pag. n. 481)
Nomisma Aste
- Fecha22 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida2884 $
Lote 687 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 5 Lire 1861 F - Nomisma 877 AG RR Grading/Status: qSPL-SPL
Cambi Aste
- Fecha11 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 438 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE II DI SAVOIA, 1861-1878.5 Lire 1861. Firenze.Testa a d. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato fra due rami di alloro. Gig. 31. Molto raro. g. 24,89. Diam. mm. 37,12. Arg. Piacevole patina. Migliore di BB
Cambi Aste
- Fecha11 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 405 REGNO DI SARDEGNA. VITTORIO EMANUELE II DI SAVOIA, 1849-1861.5 Lire 1861. Torino.Testa a d. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato fra due rami di alloro. Gig. 50. Molto raro. g. 24,96. Diam. mm. 37,00. Arg. q.SPL
Varesi
- Fecha5 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 283 VITTORIO EMANUELE II, Re di Sardegna (1849-1861) 5 Lire 1861, Torino MIR 1057u Pagani 390 Ag 24,97 g 37 mm RR q.SPL
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha8 de septiembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 3558 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 5 Lire 1861 F - Nomisma 877 AG RR Screpolatura nel campo del D/ ma bell'esemplare con patina di vecchia raccolta Grading/Status: qSPL
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha5 de septiembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1837 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 5 Lire 1861 F - Nomisma 877 AG RR In slab NGC MS 63 cod. 5883925-009. Conservazione eccezionale per questo millesimo. Dalla nostra asta n. 68, lotto 1306, con un realizzo di 10.000 euro più diritti. Grading/Status: MS 63
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha5 de septiembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1838 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 5 Lire 1861 F - Nomisma 877 AG RR Sigillata BB/SPL colpetti sul bordo ripresi da Emilio Tevere Grading/Status: BB/SPL
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
- Fecha13 de junio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 393 Regno d'Italia - Vittorio Emanuele II Re d'Italia 1861-1878 - 5 lire Marzo 1861 Firenze ag.. Testa nuda a destra R/ stemma di Savoia coronato e fregiato del Collare dell’Annunziata, il tutto entro due rami d’alloro, nel basso segno di zecca e valore CNI 5. Pagani 481. Montenegro 161. 24.8 g. - Ø 37 - RR Grading/Status: Bb45
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
- Fecha9 de mayo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 187 REGNO DI SARDEGNA Vittorio Emanuele II, 1849-1861. 5 Lire 1861 Torino. Ag Dr. Testa del sovrano rivolta a d. Rv. Stemma sabaudo crociato sormontato da corona, da cui pende il collare dell’Annunziata, racchiuso da due rami di alloro. Pag. 390; Gig. 50 Molto Raro. Grading/Status: Colpetti al bordo. BB Notes The current bid status is available on Numismatica Ranieri website
Numismatica Ferrarese
- Fecha29 de marzo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 602 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) - 5 Lire 1° Tipo 1861 Firenze - Ag - MOLTO RARA - Gigante 31 - Perizia Perrone SPL Grading/Status: SPL Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha13 de enero de 2025
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 32069 Vittorio Emanuele II 5 Lire 1861-FIRENZE MS64 NGC, Florence mint, KM7, Pag-481. Exemplary showing from this rare commemorative struck to 21,000 pieces for Vittorio Emanuele II's accession to the throne of the newly unified Kingdom of Italy, most of which were melted during the silver speculation of the early 1860's. Handled just a couple times at our firm, this Grundy representative is still the finest of those showings at Heritage and previously brought $25,300 all-in in 2009. Exhibiting an ethereal peach tone, abundant luster, and a notably crisp strike, it is easy to justify this coin's top 3 placement on the NGC census. Ex. Grundy Collection; Leu Auction 74 (Lot 564) From the Eternal Collection Metal: Silver Diameter: 37mm Weight: 25g ASW: 0.7234oz Mintage: 21,000
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha13 de enero de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Bertolami Fine Art
- Fecha12 de diciembre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 654 REGNO DI SARDEGNA. Torino. Vittorio Emanuele II (1849-1861). 5 Lire 1861. Ag (25 g; 37 mm) Gig. 50. RR. qSPL, colpetto al bordo ma bellissimi rilievi.
Numismatica Ars Classica Spa
- Fecha26 de noviembre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 259 Firenze. Vittorio Emanuele II re d’Italia, 1861-1878 Da 5 lire 1861, AR 24,86 g. CNI 5. Galeotti VII. Pagani 481. MIR 474. Molto rara. Abrasioni al dr. e tracce di pulitura, altrimenti migliore di BB
Varesi
- Fecha18 de noviembre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 197 VITTORIO EMANUELE II, Re di Sardegna (1849-1861) 5 Lire 1861 Torino MIR 1057u Pagani 390 Gig. 50 Mont. 61 Ag 32,27 g 34,2 mm RR • Esemplare di notevole bellezza, proveniente dalla Collezione Demicheli, asta Varesi 55 dell'8 e 9 Aprile 2010 al lotto 330 FDC
Nomisma Aste
- Fecha16 de noviembre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 2297 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 5 Lire 1861 F - Nomisma 877 AG RR Minimo colpetto al bordo. Grading/Status: BB-SPL