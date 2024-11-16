Italia 5 liras 1861 Víctor Manuel II

Lote 32069 Vittorio Emanuele II 5 Lire 1861-FIRENZE MS64 NGC, Florence mint, KM7, Pag-481. Exemplary showing from this rare commemorative struck to 21,000 pieces for Vittorio Emanuele II's accession to the throne of the newly unified Kingdom of Italy, most of which were melted during the silver speculation of the early 1860's. Handled just a couple times at our firm, this Grundy representative is still the finest of those showings at Heritage and previously brought $25,300 all-in in 2009. Exhibiting an ethereal peach tone, abundant luster, and a notably crisp strike, it is easy to justify this coin's top 3 placement on the NGC census. Ex. Grundy Collection; Leu Auction 74 (Lot 564) From the Eternal Collection Metal: Silver Diameter: 37mm Weight: 25g ASW: 0.7234oz Mintage: 21,000