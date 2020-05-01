Italia 5 centesimi 1943 Víctor Manuel III
- Fecha4 de marzo de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1441 ITALY: Vittorio Emanuel III, 1900-1946, 5 centesimi, 1943-R, KM-73a, dated year XX of the Fascist Era (Era Fascista), a wonderful mint state example! PCGS graded MS64.
- Fecha12 de marzo de 2022
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 2591 Italy, Kingdom of Italy. Italy Kingdom of Italy Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 5 Centesimi 1943 Rome Year XXI. Ae. Montenegro 397. 2.95 g. R FDC.
- Fecha11 de junio de 2021
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 834 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 5 Centesimi "Impero" 1943 XXI - Rara - Shipping only in Italy FDC.
- Fecha27 de diciembre de 2020
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 424 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 5 Centesimi 1943 Anno XXI "Impero" del II° Tipo - Gig. 292 - R - Cu FDC FOREIGN COUNTRIES DELIVERIES. Delivery to foreign Country for coins, medals and banknotes over than 70 years old, requires export certificate in accordance with the Italian Authorities. Please read carefully our Sale Conditions HERE.
- Fecha5 de diciembre de 2020
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 507 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 5 Centesimi 1943 - Gig. 292 R FDC For information on shipments and exports outside the Italian territory, please read the terms and conditions, see number 5.
- Fecha1 de mayo de 2020
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 349 Vittorio Emanuele III - "Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 5 Centesimi ""Impero"" 1943 XXI - Cu" FDC