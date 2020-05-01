Italia 5 centesimi 1943 Víctor Manuel III

Italia 5 centesimi 1943 Víctor Manuel III - Stephen Album Rare Coins, Internet Auction 25, Lote 1441
Stephen Album Rare Coins
  • Fecha
    4 de marzo de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1441 ITALY: Vittorio Emanuel III, 1900-1946, 5 centesimi, 1943-R, KM-73a, dated year XX of the Fascist Era (Era Fascista), a wonderful mint state example! PCGS graded MS64.
Italia 5 centesimi 1943 Víctor Manuel III - VL Nummus, E-LIVE AUCTION 18, Lote 2591
VL Nummus
  • Fecha
    12 de marzo de 2022
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2591 Italy, Kingdom of Italy. Italy Kingdom of Italy Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 5 Centesimi 1943 Rome Year XXI. Ae. Montenegro 397. 2.95 g. R FDC.
Italia 5 centesimi 1943 Víctor Manuel III - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 11, Lote 834
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Fecha
    11 de junio de 2021
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 834 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 5 Centesimi "Impero" 1943 XXI - Rara - Shipping only in Italy FDC.
Italia 5 centesimi 1943 Víctor Manuel III - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction N.8, Lote 424
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Fecha
    27 de diciembre de 2020
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 424 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 5 Centesimi 1943 Anno XXI "Impero" del II° Tipo - Gig. 292 - R - Cu FDC FOREIGN COUNTRIES DELIVERIES. Delivery to foreign Country for coins, medals and banknotes over than 70 years old, requires export certificate in accordance with the Italian Authorities. Please  read carefully our Sale Conditions HERE.
Italia 5 centesimi 1943 Víctor Manuel III - Numismatica Scaligera S.N.C., E-Live Auction 3, Lote 507
Numismatica Scaligera S.N.C.
  • Fecha
    5 de diciembre de 2020
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 507 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 5 Centesimi 1943 - Gig. 292 R FDC For information on shipments and exports outside the Italian territory, please read the terms and conditions, see number 5.
Italia 5 centesimi 1943 Víctor Manuel III - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-live Auction 4, Lote 349
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Fecha
    1 de mayo de 2020
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 349 Vittorio Emanuele III - "Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 5 Centesimi ""Impero"" 1943 XXI - Cu" FDC
