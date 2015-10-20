Italia 5 centesimi 1896 Humberto I
Numismatica Italia
- Fecha1 de septiembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 427 ITALY - Kingdom Umberto Ist (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi OBVERSE : UMBERTO I - RE D'ITALIA / Bare head of king Umberto Ist left REVERSE : - / Lettering 5 // CENTESIMI // 1896 within wreath - below R Date : 1896 Mint : R - Rome Material : Bz Diameter [mm] : 24,86 Weight [g] : 4,73 Rarity : R Conservation : VF/VF+ Bibliographical references : KM 31, Gigante 52, Cudazzo 1220b INDICATIVE AUCTION VALUE (if available) : 1) Ranieri E1, L712, 15/10/2018 - VF+ - 40 (Hammer Price) NOTES :
Stephen Album Rare Coins
- Fecha11 de agosto de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 306 ITALY: Umberto I, 1878-1900, AE 5 centesimi, 1896-R, KM-31, Y-24, a wonderful lustrous example! PCGS graded MS64 BN, ex Almer H. Orr III Collection.
Savoca Numismatik
- Fecha7 de junio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 818 Italy. AD 1896. 5 Centesimi 1896 R mm, 5 gNearly Uncirculated
Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
- Fecha4 de marzo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1430 Ausländische Münzen und Medaillen, Italien, Umberto I., 1878-1900 5 Centesimi 1896 R. vorzüglich. MIR 1107b.
Istra Numizmatika
- Fecha15 de febrero de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1631 Królestwo Włoch, Umberto I, 5 Centesimi 1896, Rzym Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: VF+ Literatura: Gigante 52 Cu. 5,00 g
Numismatica Ferrarese
- Fecha26 de diciembre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 604 Umberto I (1878-1900) - 5 Centesimi 1896 - RARA - Gigante 52 Grading/Status: BB/SPL Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha15 de abril de 2023
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 2919 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1896 - Nomisma 1022 CU R In slab NGC MS 63 BN 5788968-001. Rame rosso MS 63 BN.
Nomisma Aste
- Fecha30 de enero de 2023
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1244 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1896 - Nomisma 1022 (g 5) CU R qFDC.
Numismatica Ferrarese
- Fecha21 de julio de 2020
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 368 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1896 Roma - (R) RARA - Cu FDC.
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha3 de junio de 2020
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1339 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1896 - Nomisma 1022 CU R BB.
Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
- Fecha28 de febrero de 2020
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 658 Ausländische Münzen und Medaillen, Italien, Umberto I., 1878-1900 5 Centesimi 1896 R. vorzüglich.
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha18 de junio de 2019
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 581 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1896 - Nomisma 1022 CU R Rame rosso qFDC.
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha11 de noviembre de 2018
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 3769 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1896 - Nomisma 1022 CU R SPL+
Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
- Fecha15 de septiembre de 2018
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 1129 ITALIEN / ITALY: Umberto I (1878-1900). 5 centesimi 1896. KM 31. 4,92 g. En del röd lyster. Some red lustre. Grade: 01/0 [EF/UNC]
Wannenes Art Auction
- Fecha16 de mayo de 2018
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1499 REGNO D'ITALIA. UMBERTO I. 5 CENTESIMI 1896 Roma. Rame, 5,01 gr, 25 mm, SPL. Rara. D: UMBERTO I RE D'ITALIA Testa del Re a sinistra. Sotto il collo SPERANZA. R: Valore e millesimo su tre righe contornato da rami di alloro e quercia, in alto la stella Italiana e in basso il segno di zecca. Bibliografia di riferimento: Pagani 618. Gigante 52. Montenegro 66
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha28 de abril de 2018
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 4167 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1896 - Nomisma 1022 CU R SPL+
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha7 de enero de 2018
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 31050 Umberto I Specimen 5 Centesimi 1896-R SP66 Brown PCGS, Rome mint, KM31, Pagani-618, Mont-66. Obv. Head of Umberto I left. Rev. Date and value in wreath. An obvious special striking, with boldly defined details and reflective fields. The devices are frosted and some cameo contrasted is noted. A hint of reddish-gold around the peripheries accents the sparkling reddish-brown patina. The only example certified as Specimen by either PCGS or NGC.
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha12 de diciembre de 2017
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta—
Lote 845 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1896 - Nomisma 1022 CU R Rame rosso qFDC
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha17 de octubre de 2017
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1965 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1896 - Nomisma 1022; Pag. 618 CU R FDC
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha20 de octubre de 2015
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 2014 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1896 – Pag. 618; Mont. 66 CU R FDC