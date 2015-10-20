Italia 5 centesimi 1896 Humberto I

Italia 5 centesimi 1896 Humberto I - Numismatica Italia, Auction 3, Lote 427
Numismatica Italia
  • Fecha
    1 de septiembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 427 ITALY - Kingdom Umberto Ist (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi OBVERSE : UMBERTO I - RE D'ITALIA / Bare head of king Umberto Ist left REVERSE : - / Lettering 5 // CENTESIMI // 1896 within wreath - below R Date : 1896 Mint : R - Rome Material : Bz Diameter [mm] : 24,86 Weight [g] : 4,73 Rarity : R Conservation : VF/VF+ Bibliographical references : KM 31, Gigante 52, Cudazzo 1220b INDICATIVE AUCTION VALUE (if available) : 1) Ranieri E1, L712, 15/10/2018 - VF+ - 40 (Hammer Price) NOTES :
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 5 centesimi 1896 Humberto I - Stephen Album Rare Coins, Internet Auction 34, Lote 306
Stephen Album Rare Coins
  • Fecha
    11 de agosto de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 306 ITALY: Umberto I, 1878-1900, AE 5 centesimi, 1896-R, KM-31, Y-24, a wonderful lustrous example! PCGS graded MS64 BN, ex Almer H. Orr III Collection.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 5 centesimi 1896 Humberto I - Savoca Numismatik , 272nd Blue auction, Lote 818
Savoca Numismatik
  • Fecha
    7 de junio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 818 Italy. AD 1896. 5 Centesimi 1896 R mm, 5 gNearly Uncirculated
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 5 centesimi 1896 Humberto I - Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH, Auktion 167, Lote 1430
Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
  • Fecha
    4 de marzo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1430 Ausländische Münzen und Medaillen, Italien, Umberto I., 1878-1900 5 Centesimi 1896 R. vorzüglich. MIR 1107b.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 5 centesimi 1896 Humberto I, Anverso - Istra Numizmatika, Aukcja 7 - Monety, medale, ordery i odznaczenia , Lote 1631Italia 5 centesimi 1896 Humberto I, Reverso - Istra Numizmatika, Aukcja 7 - Monety, medale, ordery i odznaczenia , Lote 1631
Istra Numizmatika
  • Fecha
    15 de febrero de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1631 Królestwo Włoch, Umberto I, 5 Centesimi 1896, Rzym Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: VF+ Literatura: Gigante 52 Cu. 5,00 g
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 5 centesimi 1896 Humberto I - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 34, Lote 604
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Fecha
    26 de diciembre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 604 Umberto I (1878-1900) - 5 Centesimi 1896 - RARA - Gigante 52 Grading/Status: BB/SPL Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 5 centesimi 1896 Humberto I - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 31, Lote 2919
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    15 de abril de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2919 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1896 - Nomisma 1022 CU R In slab NGC MS 63 BN 5788968-001. Rame rosso MS 63 BN.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 5 centesimi 1896 Humberto I - Nomisma Aste, E-Live Auction 2, Lote 1244
Nomisma Aste
  • Fecha
    30 de enero de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1244 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1896 - Nomisma 1022 (g 5) CU R qFDC.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 5 centesimi 1896 Humberto I - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-LIVE AUCTION 5, Lote 368
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Fecha
    21 de julio de 2020
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 368 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1896 Roma - (R) RARA - Cu FDC.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 5 centesimi 1896 Humberto I - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 16, Lote 1339
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    3 de junio de 2020
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1339 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1896 - Nomisma 1022 CU R BB.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 5 centesimi 1896 Humberto I - Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH, AUKTION 128, Lote 658
Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
  • Fecha
    28 de febrero de 2020
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 658 Ausländische Münzen und Medaillen, Italien, Umberto I., 1878-1900 5 Centesimi 1896 R. vorzüglich.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 5 centesimi 1896 Humberto I - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 10, Lote 581
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    18 de junio de 2019
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 581 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1896 - Nomisma 1022 CU R Rame rosso qFDC.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 5 centesimi 1896 Humberto I - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 7, Lote 3769
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    11 de noviembre de 2018
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 3769 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1896 - Nomisma 1022 CU R SPL+
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 5 centesimi 1896 Humberto I - Myntauktioner i Sverige AB, Auction 29, Lote 1129
Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
  • Fecha
    15 de septiembre de 2018
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1129 ITALIEN / ITALY: Umberto I (1878-1900). 5 centesimi 1896. KM 31. 4,92 g. En del röd lyster. Some red lustre. Grade: 01/0 [EF/UNC]
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 5 centesimi 1896 Humberto I - Wannenes Art Auction, COINS & MEDALS, Lote 1499
Wannenes Art Auction
  • Fecha
    16 de mayo de 2018
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1499 REGNO D'ITALIA. UMBERTO I. 5 CENTESIMI 1896 Roma. Rame, 5,01 gr, 25 mm, SPL. Rara. D: UMBERTO I RE D'ITALIA Testa del Re a sinistra. Sotto il collo SPERANZA. R: Valore e millesimo su tre righe contornato da rami di alloro e quercia, in alto la stella Italiana e in basso il segno di zecca. Bibliografia di riferimento: Pagani 618. Gigante 52. Montenegro 66
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 5 centesimi 1896 Humberto I - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 4, Lote 4167
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    28 de abril de 2018
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 4167 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1896 - Nomisma 1022 CU R SPL+
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 5 centesimi 1896 Humberto I, Anverso - Heritage Auctions, 2018 January 7 - 8 NYINC World Coins Signature Auction - New York #3061, Lote 31050Italia 5 centesimi 1896 Humberto I, Reverso - Heritage Auctions, 2018 January 7 - 8 NYINC World Coins Signature Auction - New York #3061, Lote 31050
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    7 de enero de 2018
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 31050 Umberto I Specimen 5 Centesimi 1896-R SP66 Brown PCGS, Rome mint, KM31, Pagani-618, Mont-66. Obv. Head of Umberto I left. Rev. Date and value in wreath. An obvious special striking, with boldly defined details and reflective fields. The devices are frosted and some cameo contrasted is noted. A hint of reddish-gold around the peripheries accents the sparkling reddish-brown patina. The only example certified as Specimen by either PCGS or NGC.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 5 centesimi 1896 Humberto I - Nomisma Spa, E-Auction 2, Lote 845
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    12 de diciembre de 2017
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 845 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1896 - Nomisma 1022 CU R Rame rosso qFDC
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 5 centesimi 1896 Humberto I - Nomisma Spa, Auction 56, Lote 1965
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    17 de octubre de 2017
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1965 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1896 - Nomisma 1022; Pag. 618 CU R FDC
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 5 centesimi 1896 Humberto I - Nomisma Spa, Auction 53, Lote 2014
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    20 de octubre de 2015
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2014 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1896 – Pag. 618; Mont. 66 CU R FDC
Similares
Aprende más