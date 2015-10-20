Italia 5 centesimi 1896 Humberto I

Lote 31050 Umberto I Specimen 5 Centesimi 1896-R SP66 Brown PCGS, Rome mint, KM31, Pagani-618, Mont-66. Obv. Head of Umberto I left. Rev. Date and value in wreath. An obvious special striking, with boldly defined details and reflective fields. The devices are frosted and some cameo contrasted is noted. A hint of reddish-gold around the peripheries accents the sparkling reddish-brown patina. The only example certified as Specimen by either PCGS or NGC.