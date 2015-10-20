Italia 5 centesimi 1895 Humberto I

Italia 5 centesimi 1895 Humberto I, Anverso - Stack's Bowers, March 2025 Zurich Showcase Auction - Ancient & World Coins - Lots 12001-12345, Lote 12264Italia 5 centesimi 1895 Humberto I, Reverso - Stack's Bowers, March 2025 Zurich Showcase Auction - Ancient & World Coins - Lots 12001-12345, Lote 12264
Stack's Bowers
  • Fecha
    13 de marzo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 12264 ITALY. 5 Centesimi, 1895-R. Rome Mint. Umberto I. PCGS MS-64 Red Brown. KM-31. The sole finest graded at PCGS, NGC has never graded an example in the "Red Brown" classification. Boldly lustrous and brilliant with ample original mint color that has just begun to mellow to soft brown overtone. Sharply struck and of essentially Gem quality. Estimate: €100 - €200. Provenance: From the Dr. Michael Vale Collection. Please note: Lots will be temporarily admitted in Switzerland for the Auction Sale and shipped back at Stack’s Bowers risks to the U.S.A. immediately after the Auction Sale. Lots will then be delivered and shipped to Buyers from the U.S.A. To view all items from the Dr. Michael Vale Collection, click here. Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
Italia 5 centesimi 1895 Humberto I - Coins NB, E-Auction 32, Lote 866
Coins NB
  • Fecha
    17 de enero de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 866 Italy Kingdom 1895 R 5 Centesimi - Umberto I Copper Rome Mint (507600) 4.93g XF Damage KM 31 Estimate: 30 EUR
Italia 5 centesimi 1895 Humberto I - Maison Palombo, Auction 23, Lote 578
Maison Palombo
  • Fecha
    27 de marzo de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 578 Italie Umberto Ier (1878-1900) 5 centesimi en cuivre - 1895 R Rome Très bel exemplaire. Le plus haut grade, seulement 2 en MS 65. 4.99g - KM 31 FDC - NGC MS 65 BN Estimate: CHF 200
Italia 5 centesimi 1895 Humberto I - Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo, E-Live Auction 24, Lote 432
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
  • Fecha
    21 de agosto de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 432 Umberto I (1878-1900). 5 centesimi 1895 Roma. MB/qBB
Italia 5 centesimi 1895 Humberto I - Roma Numismatics Ltd., E-LIVE 7, Lote 576
Roma Numismatics Ltd.
  • Fecha
    17 de julio de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 576 Italy, Kingdom. Umberto I CU 5 Centesimi. Rome mint, 1895. Filippo Speranza, engraver. UMBERTO I RE D’ITALIA, head to left; SPERANZA below / Denomination in two lines over date within oak and laurel wreath; star above, R (mintmark) below. MIR 1107a; Pagani 617; Gigante 51; KM 31. 5.02g, 25mm, 6h. Good Extremely Fine. Rare.
Italia 5 centesimi 1895 Humberto I - Roma Numismatics Ltd., E-LIVE 7, Lote 575
Roma Numismatics Ltd.
  • Fecha
    17 de julio de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 575 Italy, Kingdom. Umberto I CU 5 Centesimi. Rome mint, 1895. Filippo Speranza, engraver. UMBERTO I RE D’ITALIA, head to left; SPERANZA below / Denomination in two lines over date within oak and laurel wreath; star above, R (mintmark) below. MIR 1107a; Pagani 617; Gigante 51; KM 31. 4.98g, 325mm, 6h. Good Extremely Fine. Rare.
Italia 5 centesimi 1895 Humberto I - Leu Numismatik, Web Auction 25, Lote 3894
Leu Numismatik
  • Fecha
    11 de marzo de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 3894 ITALY. Regno d'Italia. Umberto I , 1878-1900. 5 Centesimi 1895 (Bronze, 25 mm, 5.00 g, 6 h), Rome. UMBERTO I RE D'ITALIA Head of Umberto to left. Rev. 5 / CENTESIMI / 1895 between laurel and oak branches, R below. Montenegro 65. Pagani 617. Good extremely fine. From the old inventory of a Swiss coin dealer based in Central Switzerland.
Italia 5 centesimi 1895 Humberto I - Nomisma Aste, E-Live Auction 2, Lote 1243
Nomisma Aste
  • Fecha
    30 de enero de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1243 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1895 R - Nomisma 1021 (g 5,04) CU R qFDC.
Italia 5 centesimi 1895 Humberto I - Leu Numismatik, WEB AUCTION 24, Lote 4541
Leu Numismatik
  • Fecha
    3 de diciembre de 2022
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 4541 ITALY. Regno d'Italia. Umberto I , 1878-1900. 5 Centesimi 1895 (Bronze, 25 mm, 5.00 g, 6 h), Rome. UMBERTO I RE D'ITALIA Head of Umberto to left. Rev. 5 / CENTESIMI / 1895 between laurel and oak branches, R below. Montenegro 65. Pagani 617. Good extremely fine. From the old inventory of a Swiss coin dealer based in Central Switzerland.
Italia 5 centesimi 1895 Humberto I - Holmasto, Auction 159, Lote 56
Holmasto
  • Fecha
    12 de marzo de 2022
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 56 Foreign coins Italy. Umberto I. 5 Centesimi 1895. KM 31. Cu 1+-01 (VF-EF)
Italia 5 centesimi 1895 Humberto I - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 22, Lote 828
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    29 de abril de 2021
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 828 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1895 - Nomisma 1021 CU R BB.
Italia 5 centesimi 1895 Humberto I - Heritage Auctions Europe, Auction November 2020 - Session 5, Lote 9945
Heritage Auctions Europe
  • Fecha
    20 de noviembre de 2020
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 9945 Italy - Kingdom - Umberto I (1878-1900) - 5 Centesimi 1895-R (KM31, Gig.5) - Obv: Head left / Rev: Value within wreath - UNC.
Italia 5 centesimi 1895 Humberto I - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 18, Lote 1058
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    8 de noviembre de 2020
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1058 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1895 - Nomisma 1021 CU R BB.
Italia 5 centesimi 1895 Humberto I - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 17, Lote 929
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    29 de julio de 2020
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 929 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1895 - Nomisma 1021 CU R SPL.
Italia 5 centesimi 1895 Humberto I - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 16, Lote 1338
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    3 de junio de 2020
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1338 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1895 - Nomisma 1021 CU R BB.
Italia 5 centesimi 1895 Humberto I - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 8, Lote 887
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    27 de enero de 2019
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 887 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1895 – Nomisma 1021 CU R Grading SPL
Italia 5 centesimi 1895 Humberto I - Nomisma Spa, Auction 56, Lote 1964
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    17 de octubre de 2017
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1964 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1895 - Nomisma 1021; Pag. 617 CU R SPL
Italia 5 centesimi 1895 Humberto I, Anverso - Artemide Aste s.r.l., Asta senza riserva #20, Lote 221Italia 5 centesimi 1895 Humberto I, Reverso - Artemide Aste s.r.l., Asta senza riserva #20, Lote 221
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
  • Fecha
    9 de julio de 2017
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 221 Umberto I (1878-1900). 5 centesimi 1895 Roma. AE.
Italia 5 centesimi 1895 Humberto I - Nomisma Spa, Auction 54, Lote 2441
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    30 de agosto de 2016
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2441 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1895 – Nomisma 1021; Pag. 617; Mont. 65 CU R qFDC
Italia 5 centesimi 1895 Humberto I - Nomisma Spa, Auction 53, Lote 2013
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    20 de octubre de 2015
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2013 Umberto I (1878-1900) 5 Centesimi 1895 – Pag. 617; Mont. 65 CU FDC
