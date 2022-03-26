Italia 25 centesimi 1903 Víctor Manuel III

  • Fecha
    22 de noviembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
    1 $
Lote 976 Italy. AD 1903. 25 Centesimi 1903 4 g Good Extremely Fine
Italia 25 centesimi 1903 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 42, Lote 2288Italia 25 centesimi 1903 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 42, Lote 2288
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    17 de noviembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2288 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 25 Centesimi 1903 - Nomisma 1267 NI Grading/Status: BB
Italia 25 centesimi 1903 Víctor Manuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 171, Lote 649
Katz Auction
  • Fecha
    10 de octubre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 649 Italy 25 Centesimi 1903 R KM# 36, N# 7231; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; AUNC with hairlines.
Italia 25 centesimi 1903 Víctor Manuel III - Via GmbH, E-Live Auktion 21, Lote 285
Via GmbH
  • Fecha
    7 de abril de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 285 Kgr. Italien, Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946, 25 Centesimi 1903, Rom. KM: 36; Gigante: 192. Leicht gereinigt, gutes vorzüglich
Italia 25 centesimi 1903 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - WÓJCICKI Polski Dom Aukcyjny, XV Aukcja Premium w Hotelu Monopol ☆☆☆☆☆ , Lote 11510Italia 25 centesimi 1903 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - WÓJCICKI Polski Dom Aukcyjny, XV Aukcja Premium w Hotelu Monopol ☆☆☆☆☆ , Lote 11510
WÓJCICKI Polski Dom Aukcyjny
  • Fecha
    1 de marzo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 11510 Włochy, Wiktor Emanuel III, 25 Centesimi Rzym 1903 R Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: +2 help Literatura: Pagani 823, KM 36 Odmiana w niklu, z literą R, znakiem mennicy w Rzymie. Delikatnie przetarte tło.
Italia 25 centesimi 1903 Víctor Manuel III - Aphrodite Art Coins, Auction 29, Lote 976
Aphrodite Art Coins
  • Fecha
    15 de diciembre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 976 Italy. Regno d'Italia. Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946). NI 25 Centesimi. 1903.VITTORIO EMANUELE III RE D'ITALIA 1903. Heraldic eagle with the Savoy shield on the breast. Above the head is the crown of Italy, the date is below the tail, between the stars. R/ The value between the laurel branches and the mintmark below. SPL
Italia 25 centesimi 1903 Víctor Manuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 144, Lote 1529
Katz Auction
  • Fecha
    17 de noviembre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1529 Italy 25 Centesimi 1903 R KM# 36, N# 7231; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; AUNC with minor hairlines
Italia 25 centesimi 1903 Víctor Manuel III - cgb.fr, Internet Auction July 2024, Lote 435094
cgb.fr
  • Fecha
    9 de julio de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 435094 ITALY - KINGDOM OF ITALY - VICTOR-EMMANUEL III Type : 25 Centesimi  Date : 1902  Mint name / Town : Rome - R  Quantity minted : 7773480  Metal : nickel  Diameter : 21,50  mm Orientation dies : 6  h. Weight : 4  g. Edge : striée  Obverse legend : VITTORIO EMANUELE III RE D'ITALIA // 1902  Obverse description : aigle aux ailes déployées couronné  Reverse legend : CENTESIMI / 25  Reverse description : dans le champ entre deux rameaux  Commentary : Cette monnaie a été frappée aux millésimes 1902 et 1903 pour un total de 13.668.000 exemplaires. Initialement, il était prévu une émission de 120 millions de pièces pour une valeur nominale de 30 millions de lires. Cependant, en raison de la confusion avec la monnaie de 1 Lire en argent, ce type est retiré par le décret royal n°54 du 13 février 1908. Au total, 13.353.145 exemplaires ont été retirés  Catalogue references : Mont.273   -  KM20/36   Grade : AU
Italia 25 centesimi 1903 Víctor Manuel III - NumisCorner, Auction 2, Lote 1680
NumisCorner
  • Fecha
    15 de junio de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1680 Italy, Vittorio Emanuele III, 25 Centesimi, 1903, Rome, Nickel, PCGS, MS64 Crowned eagle, head left, shield of Savoy on its belly, date below., Denomination within laurel wreath, mint letter below., Graded PCGS MS64 COUNTRY:Italy KM:36 DENOMINATION:25 Centesimi YEAR:1903 COIN CONDITION:MS64 MINT NAME:Rome COMPOSITION:Nickel DIAMETER:21.5 MINTAGE:5895000 RULER NAME:Vittorio Emanuele III CERTIFICATION:PCGS OUR COIN CONDITION COMMENTS:excellent quality CERTIFICATION NUMBER:35118222 WEIGHT (G):4 Italie, Victor-Emmanuel III, 25 Centesimi, 1903, Rome, Nickel, PCGS, MS64 Aigle couronné, tête à gauche, écu de la Savoie sur son ventre, date en-dessous., Dénomination dans une couronne de laurier, lettre d'atelier en-dessous., Gradé PCGS MS64, PAYS:Italie KM:36 VALEUR FACIALE:25 Centesimi ANNÉE:1903 QUALITÉ DE LA MONNAIE:MS64 ATELIER:Rome MÉTAL:Nickel DIAMÈTRE:21.5 EXEMPLAIRES FRAPPÉS:5895000 NOM DU RÉGNANT:Vittorio Emanuele III CERTIFICATION:PCGS COMMENTAIRE SUR LA QUALITÉ DE LA MONNAIE:Très belle qualité NUMÉRO DE CERTIFICATION:35118222 POIDS (GR):4
Italia 25 centesimi 1903 Víctor Manuel III - Roma Numismatics Ltd., E-SALE 119, Day 1 & 2, Lote 3057
Roma Numismatics Ltd.
  • Fecha
    24 de abril de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 3057 Italy, Kingdom. Vittorio Emanuele III NI 25 Centesimi. Rome mint, 1903. Filippo Speranza. VITTORIO EMANUELE III RE D’ITALIA, crowned eagle with Savoy arms; * date * below / Denomination; wreath below, R (mintmark) below. MIR 1152b; Pagani 823; Gigante 192; KM 36. 3.92g, 22mm, 6h. Mint State.
Italia 25 centesimi 1903 Víctor Manuel III - Bruun Rasmussen, Online Auction 2413, Lote 5363
Bruun Rasmussen
  • Fecha
    31 de marzo de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 5363 World coins Italy Italy, 25 Centesimi 1903, KM 36 EF
Italia 25 centesimi 1903 Víctor Manuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 34, Lote 511
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    27 de enero de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 511 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 25 Centesimi 1903 - Nomisma 1267 qFDC/FDC
Italia 25 centesimi 1903 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Stack's Bowers, January 2024 NYINC Auction - Session J - Internet Only - World Coins Part 3 - Lots 57001-57881, Lote 57438Italia 25 centesimi 1903 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Stack's Bowers, January 2024 NYINC Auction - Session J - Internet Only - World Coins Part 3 - Lots 57001-57881, Lote 57438
Stack's Bowers
  • Fecha
    17 de enero de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 57438 ITALY. 25 Centesimi, 1903-R. Rome Mint. Vittorio Emanuele III. NGC MS-62. KM-36. Estimate: $60 - $100. Click here for certification details from NGC.
Italia 25 centesimi 1903 Víctor Manuel III - VL Nummus, Online Auction 23, Lote 1165
VL Nummus
  • Fecha
    9 de diciembre de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1165 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) World coins, Kingdom. 25 Centesimi, 1903. , Ni. Rome 3,84g Gigante 192 BB/SPL
Italia 25 centesimi 1903 Víctor Manuel III - Aurea Numismatika, E-Auction 46, Lote 2630
Aurea Numismatika
  • Fecha
    1 de octubre de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2630 Europe and World Coins Itálie, Vittorio Emanuele III., 1900 - 1946 25 Centesimi 1903 R, KM.36, krásná zachovalost, lesk, drobné rysky_R! 1/1
Italia 25 centesimi 1903 Víctor Manuel III - Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH, Auktion 159, Lote 1183
Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
  • Fecha
    11 de septiembre de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1183 Ausländische Münzen und Medaillen Italien Vittorio Emanuele III., 1900-1946 25 Centesimi 1903. vorzüglich. Krause/Mishler 36.
Italia 25 centesimi 1903 Víctor Manuel III - Roma Numismatics Ltd., E-LIVE 7, Lote 577
Roma Numismatics Ltd.
  • Fecha
    17 de julio de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 577 Italy, Kingdom. Vittorio Emanuele III NI 25 Centesimi. Rome mint, 1903. Filippo Speranza. VITTORIO EMANUELE III RE D’ITALIA, crowned eagle with Savoy arms, * date * below / Denomination; wreath below, R (mintmark) below. MIR 1152b; Pagani 823; Gigante192; KM 36. 3.92g, 22mm, 6h. Mint State.
Italia 25 centesimi 1903 Víctor Manuel III - Nomisma Spa, AUCTION 67, Lote 1411
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    13 de abril de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1411 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 25 Centesimi 1903 - Nomisma 1267 NI FDC.
Italia 25 centesimi 1903 Víctor Manuel III - The Coinhouse Auctions , Live Auction nr 32, Lote 797
The Coinhouse Auctions
  • Fecha
    17 de diciembre de 2022
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 797 Italy, Kingdom, Vittorio Emanuele III, 25 Centesimi Nickel 1903 Crowned Eagle with Savoy shield, KM 36, SCARCE, UNC.
Italia 25 centesimi 1903 Víctor Manuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-LIVE AUCTION 27, Lote 699
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    26 de marzo de 2022
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 699 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 25 Centesimi 1903 - Nomisma 1267 NI qFDC
