Italia 25 centesimi 1903 Víctor Manuel III
Savoca Numismatik
- Fecha22 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida1 $
Lote 976 Italy. AD 1903. 25 Centesimi 1903 4 g Good Extremely Fine
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha17 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 2288 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 25 Centesimi 1903 - Nomisma 1267 NI Grading/Status: BB
Katz Auction
- Fecha10 de octubre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 649 Italy 25 Centesimi 1903 R KM# 36, N# 7231; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; AUNC with hairlines.
Via GmbH
- Fecha7 de abril de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 285 Kgr. Italien, Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946, 25 Centesimi 1903, Rom. KM: 36; Gigante: 192. Leicht gereinigt, gutes vorzüglich
WÓJCICKI Polski Dom Aukcyjny
- Fecha1 de marzo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 11510 Włochy, Wiktor Emanuel III, 25 Centesimi Rzym 1903 R Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: +2 help Literatura: Pagani 823, KM 36 Odmiana w niklu, z literą R, znakiem mennicy w Rzymie. Delikatnie przetarte tło.
Aphrodite Art Coins
- Fecha15 de diciembre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 976 Italy. Regno d'Italia. Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946). NI 25 Centesimi. 1903.VITTORIO EMANUELE III RE D'ITALIA 1903. Heraldic eagle with the Savoy shield on the breast. Above the head is the crown of Italy, the date is below the tail, between the stars. R/ The value between the laurel branches and the mintmark below. SPL
Katz Auction
- Fecha17 de noviembre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1529 Italy 25 Centesimi 1903 R KM# 36, N# 7231; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; AUNC with minor hairlines
cgb.fr
- Fecha9 de julio de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 435094 ITALY - KINGDOM OF ITALY - VICTOR-EMMANUEL III Type : 25 Centesimi Date : 1902 Mint name / Town : Rome - R Quantity minted : 7773480 Metal : nickel Diameter : 21,50 mm Orientation dies : 6 h. Weight : 4 g. Edge : striée Obverse legend : VITTORIO EMANUELE III RE D'ITALIA // 1902 Obverse description : aigle aux ailes déployées couronné Reverse legend : CENTESIMI / 25 Reverse description : dans le champ entre deux rameaux Commentary : Cette monnaie a été frappée aux millésimes 1902 et 1903 pour un total de 13.668.000 exemplaires. Initialement, il était prévu une émission de 120 millions de pièces pour une valeur nominale de 30 millions de lires. Cependant, en raison de la confusion avec la monnaie de 1 Lire en argent, ce type est retiré par le décret royal n°54 du 13 février 1908. Au total, 13.353.145 exemplaires ont été retirés Catalogue references : Mont.273 - KM20/36 Grade : AU
NumisCorner
- Fecha15 de junio de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1680 Italy, Vittorio Emanuele III, 25 Centesimi, 1903, Rome, Nickel, PCGS, MS64 Crowned eagle, head left, shield of Savoy on its belly, date below., Denomination within laurel wreath, mint letter below., Graded PCGS MS64 COUNTRY:Italy KM:36 DENOMINATION:25 Centesimi YEAR:1903 COIN CONDITION:MS64 MINT NAME:Rome COMPOSITION:Nickel DIAMETER:21.5 MINTAGE:5895000 RULER NAME:Vittorio Emanuele III CERTIFICATION:PCGS OUR COIN CONDITION COMMENTS:excellent quality CERTIFICATION NUMBER:35118222 WEIGHT (G):4 Italie, Victor-Emmanuel III, 25 Centesimi, 1903, Rome, Nickel, PCGS, MS64 Aigle couronné, tête à gauche, écu de la Savoie sur son ventre, date en-dessous., Dénomination dans une couronne de laurier, lettre d'atelier en-dessous., Gradé PCGS MS64, PAYS:Italie KM:36 VALEUR FACIALE:25 Centesimi ANNÉE:1903 QUALITÉ DE LA MONNAIE:MS64 ATELIER:Rome MÉTAL:Nickel DIAMÈTRE:21.5 EXEMPLAIRES FRAPPÉS:5895000 NOM DU RÉGNANT:Vittorio Emanuele III CERTIFICATION:PCGS COMMENTAIRE SUR LA QUALITÉ DE LA MONNAIE:Très belle qualité NUMÉRO DE CERTIFICATION:35118222 POIDS (GR):4
Roma Numismatics Ltd.
- Fecha24 de abril de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 3057 Italy, Kingdom. Vittorio Emanuele III NI 25 Centesimi. Rome mint, 1903. Filippo Speranza. VITTORIO EMANUELE III RE D’ITALIA, crowned eagle with Savoy arms; * date * below / Denomination; wreath below, R (mintmark) below. MIR 1152b; Pagani 823; Gigante 192; KM 36. 3.92g, 22mm, 6h. Mint State.
Bruun Rasmussen
- Fecha31 de marzo de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 5363 World coins Italy Italy, 25 Centesimi 1903, KM 36 EF
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha27 de enero de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 511 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 25 Centesimi 1903 - Nomisma 1267 qFDC/FDC
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha17 de enero de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 57438 ITALY. 25 Centesimi, 1903-R. Rome Mint. Vittorio Emanuele III. NGC MS-62. KM-36. Estimate: $60 - $100. Click here for certification details from NGC.
VL Nummus
- Fecha9 de diciembre de 2023
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1165 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) World coins, Kingdom. 25 Centesimi, 1903. , Ni. Rome 3,84g Gigante 192 BB/SPL
Aurea Numismatika
- Fecha1 de octubre de 2023
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 2630 Europe and World Coins Itálie, Vittorio Emanuele III., 1900 - 1946 25 Centesimi 1903 R, KM.36, krásná zachovalost, lesk, drobné rysky_R! 1/1
Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
- Fecha11 de septiembre de 2023
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1183 Ausländische Münzen und Medaillen Italien Vittorio Emanuele III., 1900-1946 25 Centesimi 1903. vorzüglich. Krause/Mishler 36.
Roma Numismatics Ltd.
- Fecha17 de julio de 2023
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 577 Italy, Kingdom. Vittorio Emanuele III NI 25 Centesimi. Rome mint, 1903. Filippo Speranza. VITTORIO EMANUELE III RE D’ITALIA, crowned eagle with Savoy arms, * date * below / Denomination; wreath below, R (mintmark) below. MIR 1152b; Pagani 823; Gigante192; KM 36. 3.92g, 22mm, 6h. Mint State.
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha13 de abril de 2023
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1411 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 25 Centesimi 1903 - Nomisma 1267 NI FDC.
The Coinhouse Auctions
- Fecha17 de diciembre de 2022
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 797 Italy, Kingdom, Vittorio Emanuele III, 25 Centesimi Nickel 1903 Crowned Eagle with Savoy shield, KM 36, SCARCE, UNC.
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha26 de marzo de 2022
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 699 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 25 Centesimi 1903 - Nomisma 1267 NI qFDC