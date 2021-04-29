Italia 25 centesimi 1902 Víctor Manuel III

Italia 25 centesimi 1902 Víctor Manuel III - Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller, Auktion 204, Lote 1173
Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
  • Fecha
    17 de septiembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1173 ITALIEN. KÖNIGREICH ITALIEN. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946. 25 Centesimi 1902 Ni. KM  36. . vz
Italia 25 centesimi 1902 Víctor Manuel III - Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller, Auktion 203, Lote 2101
Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
  • Fecha
    9 de abril de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2101 ITALIEN. KÖNIGREICH ITALIEN. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946. 25 Centesimi 1902 Ni. KM  36. . vz
Italia 25 centesimi 1902 Víctor Manuel III - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 34, Lote 625
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Fecha
    26 de diciembre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 625 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 25 Centesimi 1902 - Ni - RARA - Gigante 191 Grading/Status: qFDC Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Italia 25 centesimi 1902 Víctor Manuel III - Schulman b.v., Online Only Auction E-14, Lote 3054
Schulman b.v.
  • Fecha
    22 de octubre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 3054 Italy - 25 Centesimi 1902, Nikkel munten, VITTORIO EMANUELE III 1900–1946, REGNO D'ITALIA Crowned eagle with shield on breast. Rev. value surrounded by wreath.KM. 36. Lustrous example, some bagmarks on reverse Almost UNC
Italia 25 centesimi 1902 Víctor Manuel III - cgb.fr, Internet Auction July 2024, Lote 435094
cgb.fr
  • Fecha
    9 de julio de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 435094 ITALY - KINGDOM OF ITALY - VICTOR-EMMANUEL III Type : 25 Centesimi  Date : 1902  Mint name / Town : Rome - R  Quantity minted : 7773480  Metal : nickel  Diameter : 21,50  mm Orientation dies : 6  h. Weight : 4  g. Edge : striée  Obverse legend : VITTORIO EMANUELE III RE D'ITALIA // 1902  Obverse description : aigle aux ailes déployées couronné  Reverse legend : CENTESIMI / 25  Reverse description : dans le champ entre deux rameaux  Commentary : Cette monnaie a été frappée aux millésimes 1902 et 1903 pour un total de 13.668.000 exemplaires. Initialement, il était prévu une émission de 120 millions de pièces pour une valeur nominale de 30 millions de lires. Cependant, en raison de la confusion avec la monnaie de 1 Lire en argent, ce type est retiré par le décret royal n°54 du 13 février 1908. Au total, 13.353.145 exemplaires ont été retirés  Catalogue references : Mont.273   -  KM20/36   Grade : AU
Italia 25 centesimi 1902 Víctor Manuel III - BERLINER MÜNZAUKTION, Auction 129, Lote 578
BERLINER MÜNZAUKTION
  • Fecha
    27 de abril de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 578 Italien. Sammlungen, Lots. Kleinmünzen-Typensammlung von 42 Stück (enthalten 4x Silber), von 1861 bis 1985, dabei mehrere bessere Stücke, u.a. 25 Centesimi 1902 (Nickel, in gutem ss), 20 Cent. 1863 M u. 1894 KB, 50 Cent. 1863 T sowie 2 Lire 1939 und 5 L. 1929. . f. ss-f. stfr
Italia 25 centesimi 1902 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 35, Lote 1068Italia 25 centesimi 1902 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 35, Lote 1068
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    1 de abril de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1068 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 25 Centesimi 1902 - Nomisma 1266 NI Grading/Status: BB
Italia 25 centesimi 1902 Víctor Manuel III - Schulman b.v., Auction 378, Lote 280
Schulman b.v.
  • Fecha
    28 de marzo de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 280 Italy - 25 Centesimi 1902, Nikkel munten, VITTORIO EMANUELE III 1900–1946, REGNO D'ITALIA Crowned eagle with shield on breast. Rev. value surrounded by wreath.KM. 36. Lustrous example, some bagmarks on reverse Almost UNC.
Italia 25 centesimi 1902 Víctor Manuel III - Aurea Numismatika, E-Auction 46, Lote 2629
Aurea Numismatika
  • Fecha
    1 de octubre de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2629 Europe and World Coins Itálie, Vittorio Emanuele III., 1900 - 1946 25 Centesimi 1902 R, KM.36, pěkná zachovalost, zbytky lesku_R! 1/1
Italia 25 centesimi 1902 Víctor Manuel III - WAG online Auktionen oHG, AUKTION 135, Lote 312
WAG online Auktionen oHG
  • Fecha
    11 de diciembre de 2022
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 312 Italien-Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946. 25 Centesimi 1902 R. Pagani 827. Winzige Kratzer, vorzüglich - Stempelglanz .
Italia 25 centesimi 1902 Víctor Manuel III - Solidus Numismatik, Auktion 108 (Live), Lote 518
Solidus Numismatik
  • Fecha
    8 de noviembre de 2022
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 518 Italien. Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele III. (1900 - 1946). 25 Centesimi (Silber). 1902 R. Dritter Typ. 21 mm. 4,04 g. Pagani 827; Montenegro 273 (R). Kratzer auf Rs, sehr schön.
Italia 25 centesimi 1902 Víctor Manuel III - SINCONA AG, Auction 80, Lote 2590
SINCONA AG
  • Fecha
    25 de octubre de 2022
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2590 ITALIEN. Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946.   25 Centesimi 1902 R, Roma. Dritter Typ / Terzo tipo. 3.93 g. Mont. 273 (R). Pagani 827. Fast FDC / About uncirculated. (~€ 85/USD 85) • Dieses Los unterliegt bei Auslieferung in der Schweiz der Margenbesteuerung gemäss MWSTG 24a (22.5% Aufgeld inkl. gesetzlicher Mehrwertsteuer) • When delivered in Switzerland, this lot is subject to the margin taxation scheme in accordance with article 24a of the Federal Act on Value Added Tax (22.5% buyer’s premium incl. statutory VAT).
Italia 25 centesimi 1902 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Stack's Bowers, The June 2022 World Collectors Choice Online Auction - World Coins Part 2 - Lots 71001-71694, Lote 71639Italia 25 centesimi 1902 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Stack's Bowers, The June 2022 World Collectors Choice Online Auction - World Coins Part 2 - Lots 71001-71694, Lote 71639
Stack's Bowers
  • Fecha
    2 de junio de 2022
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 71639 ITALY. Kingdom. 25 Centesimi, 1902-R. Rome Mint. Vittorio Emanuele III. PCGS MS-65. KM-36. This bright and flashy Gem exhibits crisp frosty devices with smooth satiny surfaces. Estimate: $150 - $250. Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
Italia 25 centesimi 1902 Víctor Manuel III - Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH, Auktion 146, Lote 1458
Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
  • Fecha
    24 de mayo de 2022
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1458 Italien Vittorio Emanuele III., 1900-1946 25 Centesimi 1902. fast vorzüglich, kl. Fleck. Krause/Mishler 36.
Italia 25 centesimi 1902 Víctor Manuel III - Heritage Auctions Europe, Auction May 2022 – Session 5, Lote 6843
Heritage Auctions Europe
  • Fecha
    20 de mayo de 2022
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 6843 Italy - Kingdom - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) - 25 Centesimi 1902-R (KM36, Gig.191/R) - Obv: Crowned eagle with Savoy shield on chest / Rev: Value above sprigs - VF.
Italia 25 centesimi 1902 Víctor Manuel III - VL Nummus, E-LIVE AUCTION 18, Lote 2583
VL Nummus
  • Fecha
    12 de marzo de 2022
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2583 Italy, Kingdom of Italy. Italy Kingdom of Italy Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 25 Centesimi 1902 Rome Ni. Montenegro 273. 4.15 g. Q.SPL.
Italia 25 centesimi 1902 Víctor Manuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 24, Lote 768
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    27 de septiembre de 2021
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 768 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 25 Centesimi 1902 - Nomisma 1266 NI Sigillata SPL/FDC da Numismatica Subalpina SPL+.
Italia 25 centesimi 1902 Víctor Manuel III - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 11, Lote 797
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Fecha
    11 de junio de 2021
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 797 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 25 Centesimi "Valore" 1902 - Rara - Shipping only in Italy qSPL.
Italia 25 centesimi 1902 Víctor Manuel III - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 10, Lote 517
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Fecha
    7 de mayo de 2021
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 517 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 25 Centesimi 1902 "Aquila Sabauda" - Gig. 191 - R - Ni Shipping only in Italy SPL.
Italia 25 centesimi 1902 Víctor Manuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 22, Lote 907
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    29 de abril de 2021
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 907 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 25 Centesimi 1902 - Nomisma 1266 NI In slab PCGS MS64 cod. 344919.64/26565469 FDC.
