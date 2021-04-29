Italia 25 centesimi 1902 Víctor Manuel III
Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
17 de septiembre de 2025
Lote 1173 ITALIEN. KÖNIGREICH ITALIEN. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946. 25 Centesimi 1902 Ni. KM 36. . vz
Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
9 de abril de 2025
Lote 2101 ITALIEN. KÖNIGREICH ITALIEN. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946. 25 Centesimi 1902 Ni. KM 36. . vz
Numismatica Ferrarese
26 de diciembre de 2024
Precio de venta
Lote 625 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 25 Centesimi 1902 - Ni - RARA - Gigante 191 Grading/Status: qFDC Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Schulman b.v.
22 de octubre de 2024
Lote 3054 Italy - 25 Centesimi 1902, Nikkel munten, VITTORIO EMANUELE III 1900–1946, REGNO D'ITALIA Crowned eagle with shield on breast. Rev. value surrounded by wreath.KM. 36. Lustrous example, some bagmarks on reverse Almost UNC
cgb.fr
9 de julio de 2024
Lote 435094 ITALY - KINGDOM OF ITALY - VICTOR-EMMANUEL III Type : 25 Centesimi Date : 1902 Mint name / Town : Rome - R Quantity minted : 7773480 Metal : nickel Diameter : 21,50 mm Orientation dies : 6 h. Weight : 4 g. Edge : striée Obverse legend : VITTORIO EMANUELE III RE D'ITALIA // 1902 Obverse description : aigle aux ailes déployées couronné Reverse legend : CENTESIMI / 25 Reverse description : dans le champ entre deux rameaux Commentary : Cette monnaie a été frappée aux millésimes 1902 et 1903 pour un total de 13.668.000 exemplaires. Initialement, il était prévu une émission de 120 millions de pièces pour une valeur nominale de 30 millions de lires. Cependant, en raison de la confusion avec la monnaie de 1 Lire en argent, ce type est retiré par le décret royal n°54 du 13 février 1908. Au total, 13.353.145 exemplaires ont été retirés Catalogue references : Mont.273 - KM20/36 Grade : AU
BERLINER MÜNZAUKTION
27 de abril de 2024
Lote 578 Italien. Sammlungen, Lots. Kleinmünzen-Typensammlung von 42 Stück (enthalten 4x Silber), von 1861 bis 1985, dabei mehrere bessere Stücke, u.a. 25 Centesimi 1902 (Nickel, in gutem ss), 20 Cent. 1863 M u. 1894 KB, 50 Cent. 1863 T sowie 2 Lire 1939 und 5 L. 1929. . f. ss-f. stfr
Nomisma Spa
1 de abril de 2024
Lote 1068 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 25 Centesimi 1902 - Nomisma 1266 NI Grading/Status: BB
Schulman b.v.
28 de marzo de 2024
Lote 280 Italy - 25 Centesimi 1902, Nikkel munten, VITTORIO EMANUELE III 1900–1946, REGNO D'ITALIA Crowned eagle with shield on breast. Rev. value surrounded by wreath.KM. 36. Lustrous example, some bagmarks on reverse Almost UNC.
Aurea Numismatika
1 de octubre de 2023
Precio de venta
Lote 2629 Europe and World Coins Itálie, Vittorio Emanuele III., 1900 - 1946 25 Centesimi 1902 R, KM.36, pěkná zachovalost, zbytky lesku_R! 1/1
WAG online Auktionen oHG
11 de diciembre de 2022
Lote 312 Italien-Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946. 25 Centesimi 1902 R. Pagani 827. Winzige Kratzer, vorzüglich - Stempelglanz .
Solidus Numismatik
8 de noviembre de 2022
Lote 518 Italien. Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele III. (1900 - 1946). 25 Centesimi (Silber). 1902 R. Dritter Typ. 21 mm. 4,04 g. Pagani 827; Montenegro 273 (R). Kratzer auf Rs, sehr schön.
SINCONA AG
25 de octubre de 2022
Precio de venta
Lote 2590 ITALIEN. Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946. 25 Centesimi 1902 R, Roma. Dritter Typ / Terzo tipo. 3.93 g. Mont. 273 (R). Pagani 827. Fast FDC / About uncirculated. (~€ 85/USD 85) • Dieses Los unterliegt bei Auslieferung in der Schweiz der Margenbesteuerung gemäss MWSTG 24a (22.5% Aufgeld inkl. gesetzlicher Mehrwertsteuer) • When delivered in Switzerland, this lot is subject to the margin taxation scheme in accordance with article 24a of the Federal Act on Value Added Tax (22.5% buyer’s premium incl. statutory VAT).
Stack's Bowers
2 de junio de 2022
Precio de venta
Lote 71639 ITALY. Kingdom. 25 Centesimi, 1902-R. Rome Mint. Vittorio Emanuele III. PCGS MS-65. KM-36. This bright and flashy Gem exhibits crisp frosty devices with smooth satiny surfaces. Estimate: $150 - $250. Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
24 de mayo de 2022
Lote 1458 Italien Vittorio Emanuele III., 1900-1946 25 Centesimi 1902. fast vorzüglich, kl. Fleck. Krause/Mishler 36.
Heritage Auctions Europe
20 de mayo de 2022
Precio de venta
Lote 6843 Italy - Kingdom - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) - 25 Centesimi 1902-R (KM36, Gig.191/R) - Obv: Crowned eagle with Savoy shield on chest / Rev: Value above sprigs - VF.
VL Nummus
12 de marzo de 2022
Precio de venta
Lote 2583 Italy, Kingdom of Italy. Italy Kingdom of Italy Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 25 Centesimi 1902 Rome Ni. Montenegro 273. 4.15 g. Q.SPL.
Nomisma Spa
27 de septiembre de 2021
Precio de venta
Lote 768 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 25 Centesimi 1902 - Nomisma 1266 NI Sigillata SPL/FDC da Numismatica Subalpina SPL+.
Numismatica Ferrarese
11 de junio de 2021
Precio de venta
Lote 797 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 25 Centesimi "Valore" 1902 - Rara - Shipping only in Italy qSPL.
Numismatica Ferrarese
7 de mayo de 2021
Lote 517 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 25 Centesimi 1902 "Aquila Sabauda" - Gig. 191 - R - Ni Shipping only in Italy SPL.
Nomisma Spa
29 de abril de 2021
Precio de venta
Lote 907 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 25 Centesimi 1902 - Nomisma 1266 NI In slab PCGS MS64 cod. 344919.64/26565469 FDC.