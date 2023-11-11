Italia 20 liras 1893 Humberto I

Italia 20 liras 1893 Humberto I, Anverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 41, Lote 3589Italia 20 liras 1893 Humberto I, Reverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 41, Lote 3589
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    8 de septiembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 3589 Umberto I (1878-1900) 20 Lire 1893 - Nomisma 990 AU Primo 1 ribattuto Grading/Status: qFDC/FDC
Italia 20 liras 1893 Humberto I, Anverso - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Lote 2535Italia 20 liras 1893 Humberto I, Reverso - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Lote 2535
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Fecha
    8 de septiembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2535 SAVOIA - Umberto I (1878-1900) - 20 Lire 1893 Pag. 587; Mont. 29 (AU g. 6,45) Grading/Status: SPL+/qFDC
Italia 20 liras 1893 Humberto I, Anverso - Nomisma Spa, Auction 74, Lote 1865Italia 20 liras 1893 Humberto I, Reverso - Nomisma Spa, Auction 74, Lote 1865
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    5 de septiembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1865 Umberto I (1878-1900) 20 Lire 1893 - Nomisma 990 AU Primo 1 ribattuto Grading/Status: FDC
Italia 20 liras 1893 Humberto I, Anverso - Nomisma Spa, Auction 72, Lote 839Italia 20 liras 1893 Humberto I, Reverso - Nomisma Spa, Auction 72, Lote 839
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    10 de abril de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 839 Umberto I (1878-1900) 20 Lire 1893 - Nomisma 990 AU Minimi segnetti al R/ Grading/Status: FDC
Italia 20 liras 1893 Humberto I, Anverso - San Martino, Auction n.4, Lote 548Italia 20 liras 1893 Humberto I, Reverso - San Martino, Auction n.4, Lote 548
San Martino
  • Fecha
    1 de marzo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 548 Regno D'Italia, Umberto I (1878-1900) - 20 Lire, 1893, Au, gr (6,45), RR, Montenegro 30, SPL. Var. 1 ribattuto su 1. Sigillato Negrini Raffaele "SPL" Grading/Status: SPL
Italia 20 liras 1893 Humberto I, Anverso - Sartor Numismatica, Auction 4, Lote 299Italia 20 liras 1893 Humberto I, Reverso - Sartor Numismatica, Auction 4, Lote 299
Sartor Numismatica
  • Fecha
    31 de octubre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 299 Umberto I (1878-1900) 20 Lire 1893 - MIR 1098r Gig. 21 Au 6,44 g • Conservazione eccezionale. Grading/Status: FDC
Italia 20 liras 1893 Humberto I - Aurora Numismatica, Auction Aurora 32, Lote 328
Aurora Numismatica
  • Fecha
    9 de octubre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 328 Regno d'Italia, Umberto I (1878-1900), 20 Lire 1893, Au 21 mm 6,45 g, fondi lucenti, q.FDC
Italia 20 liras 1893 Humberto I - Heritage Auctions, Auction #232430, Lote 64395
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    24 de julio de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 64395 Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1893-R MS64 NGC, Rome mint, KM21, Fr-21. Near gem example with reflective fields. HID05401242017 © 2024 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved
Italia 20 liras 1893 Humberto I, Anverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 36, Lote 693Italia 20 liras 1893 Humberto I, Reverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 36, Lote 693
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    2 de julio de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 693 Umberto I (1878-1900) 20 Lire 1893 - Nomisma 990 AU Primo 1 ribattuto, minimi colpetti al bordo Grading/Status: SPL+
Italia 20 liras 1893 Humberto I - Heritage Auctions, Auction #232426, Lote 64324
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    26 de junio de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 64324 Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1893-R MS64 NGC, Rome mint, KM21, Fr-21. A prime quality example with semi-reflective fields. HID05401242017 © 2024 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved
Italia 20 liras 1893 Humberto I, Anverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #232424, Lote 62419Italia 20 liras 1893 Humberto I, Reverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #232424, Lote 62419
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    12 de junio de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 62419 Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1893-R MS64 NGC, Rome mint, KM21. Metal: Gold Weight: 6.4516g AGW: 0.1867oz Melt Value: $434.08 Gold Spot: $2,325/oz (06-13-2024) Mintage: 41,000 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Italia 20 liras 1893 Humberto I, Anverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 6, Lote 691Italia 20 liras 1893 Humberto I, Reverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 6, Lote 691
Nomisma Aste
  • Fecha
    1 de mayo de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 691 Umberto I (1878-1900) 20 Lire 1893 - Nomisma 990 AU Perizia Raffaele Negrini "1 ribattuto, molto rara, SPL". Grading/Status: SPL
Italia 20 liras 1893 Humberto I, Anverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 35, Lote 1006Italia 20 liras 1893 Humberto I, Reverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 35, Lote 1006
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    1 de abril de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1006 Umberto I (1878-1900) 20 Lire 1893 - Nomisma 990 AU Grading/Status: FDC
Italia 20 liras 1893 Humberto I, Anverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 35, Lote 1009Italia 20 liras 1893 Humberto I, Reverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 35, Lote 1009
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    1 de abril de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1009 Umberto I (1878-1900) 20 Lire 1893 - Nomisma 990 AU Segnetto al bordo al R/ Grading/Status: qFDC
Italia 20 liras 1893 Humberto I, Anverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 35, Lote 1007Italia 20 liras 1893 Humberto I, Reverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 35, Lote 1007
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    1 de abril de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1007 Umberto I (1878-1900) 20 Lire 1893 - Nomisma 990 AU Grading/Status: qFDC/FDC
Italia 20 liras 1893 Humberto I, Anverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 35, Lote 1010Italia 20 liras 1893 Humberto I, Reverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 35, Lote 1010
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    1 de abril de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1010 Umberto I (1878-1900) 20 Lire 1893 - Nomisma 990 AU Segnetto al bordo al R/ Grading/Status: qFDC/FDC
Italia 20 liras 1893 Humberto I, Anverso - Nomisma Spa, Auction 69, Lote 1978Italia 20 liras 1893 Humberto I, Reverso - Nomisma Spa, Auction 69, Lote 1978
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    23 de marzo de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1978 Umberto I (1878-1900) 20 Lire 1893 - Nomisma 990 AU Grading/Status: FDC
Italia 20 liras 1893 Humberto I - InAsta S.p.A., E-Auction 110, Lote 2891
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Fecha
    6 de febrero de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2891 SAVOIA - Umberto I (1878-1900) - 20 Lire 1893 Pag. manca; Mont. 30 R AU 1 ribattuto qFDC/FDC 1 ribattuto -
Italia 20 liras 1893 Humberto I, Anverso - Casa d'Aste Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea, 5th Numismatic Auction, Lote 118Italia 20 liras 1893 Humberto I, Reverso - Casa d'Aste Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea, 5th Numismatic Auction, Lote 118
Casa d'Aste Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea
  • Fecha
    17 de diciembre de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 118 AREA ITALIANA - REGNO D' ITALIA - Umberto I (1878-1900), 20 lire 1893 Roma, Au 900/.. 21 mm 6.45 g GIG 21 (MS)
Italia 20 liras 1893 Humberto I - Nomisma Aste, AUCTION 5, Lote 1199
Nomisma Aste
  • Fecha
    11 de noviembre de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1199 Umberto I (1878-1900) 20 Lire 1893 - Nomisma 990 AU qFDC.
