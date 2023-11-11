Italia 20 liras 1893 Humberto I

Lote 62419 Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1893-R MS64 NGC, Rome mint, KM21. Metal: Gold Weight: 6.4516g AGW: 0.1867oz Melt Value: $434.08 Gold Spot: $2,325/oz (06-13-2024) Mintage: 41,000 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.