Italia 20 liras 1881 Humberto I
Münzenhandlung Erwin Dietrich AG
- Fecha7 de diciembre de 2025
- Precio de salida646 $
Lote 215 Italien / Italy Königreich / Kingdom Umberto I. 1878-1900 20 Lire 1881. 21.36 mm. Gold 0.900. KM 21. 6.45 g. Vorzüglich / Extremely fine.
Cambi Aste
- Fecha11 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 459 REGNO D'ITALIA. UMBERTO I DI SAVOIA, 1878-1900.20 Lire 1881.Testa a s. R/ Stemma coronato fra rami di alloro e di quercia. Gig. 11. g. 6,42. Diam. mm. 21,36. Oro. q.FDC
Cambi Aste
- Fecha11 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1117 REGNO D'ITALIA. UMBERTO I DI SAVOIA, 1878-1900.20 Lire 1881.Testa a s. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato fra due rami di quercia e alloro. Gig. 11. g. 6,43. Diam. mm. 21,33. Oro. SPL/FDC
Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH
- Fecha3 de octubre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 4382 ITALIEN. Königreich Umberto I., 1878-1900 20 Lire 1881 R, Rom. Montenegro 14. Fr. 21. 6.46 g. Vorzüglich / Extremely fine.
InAsta S.p.A.
- Fecha8 de septiembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 283 SAVOIA - Umberto I (1878-1900) - 20 Lire 1881 Pag. 577; Mont. 14 (AU g. 6,45) Grading/Status: qFDC
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha20 de agosto de 2025
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 63365 Umberto gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS65+ NGC, Rome mint, KM21. Metal: Gold Weight: 6.4516g AGW: 0.1867oz Melt Value: $623.95 Gold Spot: $3,342/oz (08-14-2025 2:08AM CT) Mintage: 843,000 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha1 de julio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1177 Umberto I (1878-1900) 20 Lire 1881 - Nomisma 980 AU Grading/Status: qFDC-FDC
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
- Fecha13 de junio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 404 Regno d'Italia - Umberto I 1878-1900 - 20 lire 1881 Roma av. Testa nuda a sinistra, in basso la data R/ stemma di Savoia, fregiato e coronato del Collare dell’Annunziata, il tutto entro due rami d’alloro e quercia CNI 6. Pagani 577. Montenegro 14. 6.43 g. - Ø 21 - R Grading/Status: Fdc68
Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
- Fecha20 de abril de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 88 ITALIEN / ITALY 20 lire 1881. 6,45 g. (900/1000).
Nomisma Aste
- Fecha23 de marzo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 819 Umberto I (1878-1900) 20 Lire 1881 - Nomisma 980 AU Grading/Status: qFDC
Nomisma Aste
- Fecha23 de marzo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 818 Umberto I (1878-1900) 20 Lire 1881 - Nomisma 980 AU Grading/Status: qFDC
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
- Fecha8 de marzo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 862 Umberto I (1878-1900). 20 lire 1881. Pag. (decimali) 577; MIR (Savoia) 1098c. AU. 6.44 g. 21 mm. qFDC.
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha2 de diciembre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 25192 Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21. HID05401242017 © 2024 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved
Cambi Aste
- Fecha6 de noviembre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 842 REGNO D'ITALIA. UMBERTO I DI SAVOIA, 1878-1900. 20 Lire 1881. Testa a s. R/ Stemma coronato fra rami di alloro e di quercia. Gig. 11. g. 6,44. Diam. mm. 21,16. Oro. SPL/FDC
Skanfil Auksjoner AS
- Fecha6 de noviembre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 740 ITALIA. Umberto I. 20 lire 1881, Roma, kvalitet 01, 6,45 gram .900 gull. KM-21. Fr-21.
San Martino
- Fecha14 de octubre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 549 REGNO D' ITALIA, Umberto I - 20 lire, 1881, Au, gr 6,45, C, Gig 11, SPL. Grading/Status: SPL
Aurora Numismatica
- Fecha9 de octubre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 322 Regno d'Italia, Umberto I (1878-1900), 20 Lire 1881, Au 21 mm 6,43 g, q.FDC
InAsta S.p.A.
- Fecha7 de octubre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 2461 SAVOIA - Umberto I (1878-1900) - 20 Lire 1881 Pag. 577; Mont. 14 (AU g. 6,45) Grading/Status: qFDC
InAsta S.p.A.
- Fecha5 de septiembre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 814 SAVOIA - Umberto I (1878-1900) - 20 Lire 1881 Pag. 577; Mont. 14 (AU g. 6,46) qFDC
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha7 de agosto de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 62321 Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS64 NGC, Rome mint, KM21, Fr-21. A captivating offering with each detail clearly defined. HID05401242017 © 2024 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved