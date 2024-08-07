Italia 20 liras 1881 Humberto I

Lote 63365 Umberto gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS65+ NGC, Rome mint, KM21. Metal: Gold Weight: 6.4516g AGW: 0.1867oz Melt Value: $623.95 Gold Spot: $3,342/oz (08-14-2025 2:08AM CT) Mintage: 843,000 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.