Italia 20 liras 1881 Humberto I

Italia 20 liras 1881 Humberto I - Münzenhandlung Erwin Dietrich AG, 9. Online-Auktion, Lote 215
Münzenhandlung Erwin Dietrich AG
  • Fecha
    7 de diciembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
    646 $
Lote 215 Italien / Italy Königreich / Kingdom Umberto I. 1878-1900 20 Lire 1881. 21.36 mm. Gold 0.900. KM 21. 6.45 g. Vorzüglich / Extremely fine.
Italia 20 liras 1881 Humberto I - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 1066, Lote 459
Cambi Aste
  • Fecha
    11 de noviembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 459 REGNO D'ITALIA. UMBERTO I DI SAVOIA, 1878-1900.20 Lire 1881.Testa a s. R/ Stemma coronato fra rami di alloro e di quercia. Gig. 11. g. 6,42. Diam. mm. 21,36. Oro. q.FDC
Italia 20 liras 1881 Humberto I - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 1066, Lote 1117
Cambi Aste
  • Fecha
    11 de noviembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1117 REGNO D'ITALIA. UMBERTO I DI SAVOIA, 1878-1900.20 Lire 1881.Testa a s. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato fra due rami di quercia e alloro. Gig. 11. g. 6,43. Diam. mm. 21,33. Oro. SPL/FDC
Italia 20 liras 1881 Humberto I - Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH, Auktion 22, Lote 4382
Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH
  • Fecha
    3 de octubre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 4382 ITALIEN. Königreich Umberto I., 1878-1900 20 Lire 1881 R, Rom. Montenegro 14. Fr. 21. 6.46 g. Vorzüglich / Extremely fine.
Italia 20 liras 1881 Humberto I, Anverso - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Lote 283Italia 20 liras 1881 Humberto I, Reverso - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Lote 283
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Fecha
    8 de septiembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 283 SAVOIA - Umberto I (1878-1900) - 20 Lire 1881 Pag. 577; Mont. 14 (AU g. 6,45) Grading/Status: qFDC
Italia 20 liras 1881 Humberto I, Anverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #232534, Lote 63365Italia 20 liras 1881 Humberto I, Reverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #232534, Lote 63365
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    20 de agosto de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 63365 Umberto gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS65+ NGC, Rome mint, KM21. Metal: Gold Weight: 6.4516g AGW: 0.1867oz Melt Value: $623.95 Gold Spot: $3,342/oz (08-14-2025 2:08AM CT) Mintage: 843,000 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Italia 20 liras 1881 Humberto I, Anverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 40, Lote 1177Italia 20 liras 1881 Humberto I, Reverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 40, Lote 1177
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    1 de julio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1177 Umberto I (1878-1900) 20 Lire 1881 - Nomisma 980 AU Grading/Status: qFDC-FDC
Italia 20 liras 1881 Humberto I, Anverso - Casa d'Aste Montenegro, Numismatic Auction 24, Lote 404Italia 20 liras 1881 Humberto I, Reverso - Casa d'Aste Montenegro, Numismatic Auction 24, Lote 404
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
  • Fecha
    13 de junio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 404 Regno d'Italia - Umberto I 1878-1900 - 20 lire 1881 Roma av. Testa nuda a sinistra, in basso la data R/ stemma di Savoia, fregiato e coronato del Collare dell’Annunziata, il tutto entro due rami d’alloro e quercia CNI 6. Pagani 577. Montenegro 14. 6.43 g. - Ø 21 - R Grading/Status: Fdc68
Italia 20 liras 1881 Humberto I - Myntauktioner i Sverige AB, Online Auction 67, Lote 88
Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
  • Fecha
    20 de abril de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 88 ITALIEN / ITALY 20 lire 1881. 6,45 g. (900/1000).
Italia 20 liras 1881 Humberto I, Anverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 9, Lote 819Italia 20 liras 1881 Humberto I, Reverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 9, Lote 819
Nomisma Aste
  • Fecha
    23 de marzo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 819 Umberto I (1878-1900) 20 Lire 1881 - Nomisma 980 AU Grading/Status: qFDC
Italia 20 liras 1881 Humberto I, Anverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 9, Lote 818Italia 20 liras 1881 Humberto I, Reverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 9, Lote 818
Nomisma Aste
  • Fecha
    23 de marzo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 818 Umberto I (1878-1900) 20 Lire 1881 - Nomisma 980 AU Grading/Status: qFDC
Italia 20 liras 1881 Humberto I - Artemide Aste s.r.l., Auction 70E, Lote 862
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
  • Fecha
    8 de marzo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 862 Umberto I (1878-1900). 20 lire 1881. Pag. (decimali) 577; MIR (Savoia) 1098c. AU. 6.44 g. 21 mm. qFDC.
Italia 20 liras 1881 Humberto I - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61445, Lote 25192
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    2 de diciembre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 25192 Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21. HID05401242017 © 2024 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved
Italia 20 liras 1881 Humberto I - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 991, Lote 842
Cambi Aste
  • Fecha
    6 de noviembre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 842 REGNO D'ITALIA. UMBERTO I DI SAVOIA, 1878-1900. 20 Lire 1881. Testa a s. R/ Stemma coronato fra rami di alloro e di quercia. Gig. 11. g. 6,44. Diam. mm. 21,16. Oro. SPL/FDC
Italia 20 liras 1881 Humberto I - Skanfil Auksjoner AS, Autumn Auction 2024, Lote 740
Skanfil Auksjoner AS
  • Fecha
    6 de noviembre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 740 ITALIA. Umberto I. 20 lire 1881, Roma, kvalitet 01, 6,45 gram .900 gull. KM-21. Fr-21.
Italia 20 liras 1881 Humberto I, Anverso - San Martino, Auction n.3, Lote 549Italia 20 liras 1881 Humberto I, Reverso - San Martino, Auction n.3, Lote 549
San Martino
  • Fecha
    14 de octubre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 549 REGNO D' ITALIA, Umberto I - 20 lire, 1881, Au, gr 6,45, C, Gig 11, SPL. Grading/Status: SPL
Italia 20 liras 1881 Humberto I - Aurora Numismatica, Auction Aurora 32, Lote 322
Aurora Numismatica
  • Fecha
    9 de octubre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 322 Regno d'Italia, Umberto I (1878-1900), 20 Lire 1881, Au 21 mm 6,43 g, q.FDC
Italia 20 liras 1881 Humberto I, Anverso - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 114, Lote 2461Italia 20 liras 1881 Humberto I, Reverso - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 114, Lote 2461
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Fecha
    7 de octubre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2461 SAVOIA - Umberto I (1878-1900) - 20 Lire 1881 Pag. 577; Mont. 14 (AU g. 6,45) Grading/Status: qFDC
Italia 20 liras 1881 Humberto I - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 113, Lote 814
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Fecha
    5 de septiembre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 814 SAVOIA - Umberto I (1878-1900) - 20 Lire 1881 Pag. 577; Mont. 14 (AU g. 6,46) qFDC
Italia 20 liras 1881 Humberto I - Heritage Auctions, Auction #232432, Lote 62321
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    7 de agosto de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 62321 Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS64 NGC, Rome mint, KM21, Fr-21. A captivating offering with each detail clearly defined. HID05401242017 © 2024 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved
